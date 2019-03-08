Second straight rout propels Louisville powerhouse to Sweet Sixteen semifinals

Trinity toyed with the Tomcats out of Ashland Blazer for a half, but a third-quarter blitz ended any thoughts of a shocking upset in the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals Friday as the Shamrocks advanced with a 60-30 win.
Stan Turnier led three players in double figures for Trinity with 16 points. Louisville commit David Johnson added 13 and Kolton Rice had 11. Ethan Sellars and Devaunte Robinson had 10 and 9 points, respectively for Ashland.
BOX SCORE: Trinity 60, Ashland Blazer 30
Ashland (18-17) got off to a promising start, hitting a three-pointer from Ethan Hudson on its first possession. The Tomcats didn’t score again for four and a half minutes as Trinity built a 13-3 cushion.
After falling behind 18-8 after one quarter, Ashland significantly slowed the pace of the game down to work for better opportunities. The Tomcats were successful to an extent, Trinity only scored five points in the second, but Ashland could only get four points on the five shots it put up.
Trinity (28-8) responded in the third period by putting on a full-court press, speeding up the game and pressuring Ashland into turnovers. A halftime lead of 23-12 exploded into a 48-21 margin at the end of the third.
Ashland got off 10 shots in the third making three, including one of seven three attempts and committed five turnovers. During the same stretch, Trinity went 10-for-15 with three threes.
Ashland came into the quarterfinals thanks to a torrid shooting display in the second half against Owensboro on Wednesday, but Trinity limited Ashland’s ability to drive into the paint and without being able to get the ball inside, they couldn’t kick it out for the open threes they enjoyed against the Red Devils.
