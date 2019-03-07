High School Basketball

2019 Sweet Sixteen, Day 3: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

March 07, 2019 11:45 PM

Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball kicks off in Rupp Arena

Fans fill Rupp Arena on March 6 for the first day of the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 high school basketball tournament.
Fans fill Rupp Arena on March 6 for the first day of the 2019 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16 high school basketball tournament.
Follow along live Friday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore and Jared Peck provide live updates from courtside during the third day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen were scheduled to tip off at noon, with all four quarterfinal games scheduled for Friday.

FRIDAY’S LINEUP

(In session order)

Game 9: Campbell County (30-4) vs. Walton-Verona (28-6), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

Game 10: Ashland Blazer (18-16) vs. Trinity (27-8), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

Game 11: Scott County (33-3) vs. Butler(26-7), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

Game 12: Madisonville (30-5) vs. Warren Central (21-11) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will provide live updates, highlights, reaction and reports from Thursday’s first-round games. Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos on Twitter) will have visual coverage.

Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a digital sports reporter who specializes in preps coverage. He’s in his fourth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

