2019 Sweet Sixteen, Day 3: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Friday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore and Jared Peck provide live updates from courtside during the third day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen were scheduled to tip off at noon, with all four quarterfinal games scheduled for Friday.
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
FRIDAY’S LINEUP
(In session order)
Game 9: Campbell County (30-4) vs. Walton-Verona (28-6), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 10: Ashland Blazer (18-16) vs. Trinity (27-8), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 11: Scott County (33-3) vs. Butler(26-7), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 12: Madisonville (30-5) vs. Warren Central (21-11) | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will provide live updates, highlights, reaction and reports from Thursday’s first-round games. Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos on Twitter) will have visual coverage.
