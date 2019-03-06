After two early exits, Louisville juggernaut looks dominant in Sweet Sixteen opener

Trinity was not about to take another one-and-done visit to the boys’ state basketball tournament.
The Shamrocks defeated Johnson Central, 70-28, to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen. They awaited the winner between Ashland Blazer and Owensboro, who played in Wednesday’s final first-round game.
BOX SCORE: Trinity 70, Johnson Central 28
Trinity’s last two Sweet Sixteen trips were short-lived: It fell to Newport Central Catholic in the first round of the 2016 tournament and in the first round last year against Scott County, which hit a decisive 3-pointer in the game’s final seconds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Trinity went on a 22-0 run after Johnson Central briefly took a 3-2 lead in the opening quarter. The Shamrocks (27-8) connected on their first eight shots and led 24-7 after one.
They cooled down from the field — Trinity missed six straight shots after its hot start — and Johnson Central went on an 11-0 run to pull within 24-14 early in the second quarter. Trinity recovered to lead by double digits, 35-19, at the break.
They re-awoke in the third: the Shamrocks started 8-0 in the penultimate period and won the period, 23-6, to put a running clock into effect.
Jamil Hardaway scored 18 points to lead Trinity. He was perfect from the field — 8-for-8 — and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line along with five rebounds in 16 minutes of action.
Louisville signee David Johnson had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes. He dunked once in each half, including a one-handed windmill slam in the midst of the Shamrocks’ third-quarter barrage.
Cory VanHoose scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles. The sophomore passed 1,000 points for his career in the loss.
Comments