Hello again! Sweet Sixteen Cinderella earns another shot to knock off No. 1 team.

Warren Central never cracked the top 25 of the Cantrall Ratings, and was never ranked in the Associated Press top 10.
Now it’s one of the final four teams left standing. Warren Central defeated Madisonville, 66-62 to advance to the semifinals of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen on Friday night.
BOX SCORE: Warren Central 66, Madisonville 62
The Dragons will get a shot at knocking off top-ranked Scott County, the program that eliminated it in last year’s semifinals.
This story will be updated.
