High School Basketball

Hello again! Sweet Sixteen Cinderella earns another shot to knock off No. 1 team.

By Josh Moore

March 08, 2019 10:09 PM

Sweet Sixteen star makes ridiculous transition layup

Madisonville junior Kenny White made one of the craziest layups you’ll see during the Maroons’ game against Warren Central in the Sweet Sixteen on March 8, 2019.
By
Up Next
Madisonville junior Kenny White made one of the craziest layups you’ll see during the Maroons’ game against Warren Central in the Sweet Sixteen on March 8, 2019.
By

Warren Central never cracked the top 25 of the Cantrall Ratings, and was never ranked in the Associated Press top 10.

Now it’s one of the final four teams left standing. Warren Central defeated Madisonville, 66-62 to advance to the semifinals of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen on Friday night.

BOX SCORE: Warren Central 66, Madisonville 62

The Dragons will get a shot at knocking off top-ranked Scott County, the program that eliminated it in last year’s semifinals.

This story will be updated.

Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a digital sports reporter who specializes in preps coverage. He’s in his fourth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

  Comments  