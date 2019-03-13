High School Basketball

Small-school champs survive first-round punch from Sweet Sixteen rookies

By Josh Moore

March 13, 2019 03:41 PM

Several Owensboro Catholic basketball players celebrated during the Aces’ game against Bethlehem in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
Owensboro Catholic’s quest for a second state title this season almost ended before it started.

The Aces survived its opening bout with Bethlehem, 53-47, in the 58th Girls’ KHSAA Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.

BOX SCORE: Owensboro Catholic 53, Bethlehem 47

Junior Hannah McKay had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Owensboro Catholic, which in January won the All “A” Classic state title, an unofficial, in-season title for Kentucky’s smallest schools.

The Aces used a 11-3 burst in the the final period to build a six-point cushion with about four minutes to play. Bethlehem never trimmed it below four points the rest of the way.

This story will be updated.

