First-quarter knockout makes the difference in Sweet Sixteen championship

Ryle saved its best for Sunday.
The Raiders trailed briefly before using a 15-0 first-quarter run to make Southwestern’s bid for another upset in the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen much harder to achieve. They fended off the Warriors to walk away from Rupp Arena with a 63-48 and their program’s first state championship.
BOX SCORE: Ryle 63, Southwestern 48
Ryle, making its second straight Sweet Sixteen appearance after having never been, became just the second team out of the 9th Region to win a girls’ title but the second in the last five seasons, joining 2015 champion Covington Holy Cross. Both Ryle and Southwestern were in the final for the first time.
Brie Crittendon, Ryle’s third-leading scorer this season, led the Raiders in scoring for the second straight night. She finished with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting.
Maddie Scherr – a junior ranked in ESPN’s top 25 nationally – flirted with a triple-double before exiting with the game well in-hand. She had nine points, 13 rebounds – nine in the first half – four assists, four steals and two blocks.
Southwestern shot 5-for-19 in the first half but in the third quarter made its first five shots and went 9-for-12 overall to pull within 14 points heading into the fourth. The Warriors cut Ryle’s lead to nine, 57-48, with 2:26 remaining but would get no closer.
This story will be updated.
