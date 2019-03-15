Sweet Sixteen surprise: All ‘A’ Classic champs eliminate Kentucky’s No. 1 team

Owensboro Catholic, already a small-school champ, got a big-time win Friday by knocking Scott County out of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena with a stunning 62-51 result over a team ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season.
BOX SCORE: Scott County 62, Owensboro Catholic 51
The Aces scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take a five point lead and extended it with free throws down the stretch.\
It was only Scott County’s second loss of the season. The Cardinals finished 34-2.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Owensboro Catholic’s steady play got the better of Scott County’s rabbit pace after settling down in both the second and fourth periods against a flurry of quick Cardinals baskets.
Hannah McKay led the Aces with 23 points. Morgan DeFoor scored 20 for Scott County.
After Owensboro went in front in the second period, Scott County picked up it’s defensive intensity in the third and it helped the Cards retake the lead. More pressure on the ball created turnovers and more Owensboro misses. Back-to-back threes from Juliette Smith and Maaliyah Owens put the Cards in front 37-34 at the 3:18 mark. But Sarah Beth Clemens got loose again for a game-tying three on the next possession.
A Hannah McKay hoop and foul tied the game at 42-42 under a minute and DeFoor answered with a three to put the Cards back up 45-41. A McKay bucket cut it to one going into the fourth.
The Cardinals jumped out quickly 6-0, prompting an Aces timeout as Coach Michael Robinson tried to settle down his squad.
Soon, Owensboro began running its offense and getting open looks. Back-to-back three-pointers by MacKenzie Keelin and Sarah Beth Clemens to tie it at 6-6 gave the first clues that the Aces wouldn’t be going away.
In the second period, after Scott County standout Maaliya Owens picked up her second foul on a charge, the Aces took command. With Scott County rushing shots and missing most (3-for-16 in the 2nd), the Aces were executing their offense.
Clemens hit two more threes, the second giving Owensboro its first lead 23-22 midway through the second. A Spencer Harvey layup on a wide-open back-door cut gave Owensboro its largest lead, 30-23 with 32 seconds till half.
This story will be updated.
Comments