2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen, Day 3: Live updates from Rupp Arena

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen continues Friday at Rupp Arena.
All four quarterfinal games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled to be played on day three of the tournament.
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Game 9: Scott County (34-1) vs. Owensboro Catholic (28-7), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast
Game 10: Clark County (25-10) vs. Ryle (30-5), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast
Game 11: Barren County (32-4) vs. Male (23-7), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast
Game 12: Southwestern (25-5) vs. North Laurel (31-6), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast
