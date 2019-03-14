High School Basketball

2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen, Day 3: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

March 14, 2019 10:06 PM

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen continues Friday at Rupp Arena.

All four quarterfinal games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled to be played on day three of the tournament.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Game 9: Scott County (34-1) vs. Owensboro Catholic (28-7), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast

Game 10: Clark County (25-10) vs. Ryle (30-5), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast

Game 11: Barren County (32-4) vs. Male (23-7), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast

Game 12: Southwestern (25-5) vs. North Laurel (31-6), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stat broadcast

Highlights from the third session of first-round play at the 2019 KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen on March 14, 2019.

