High School Basketball

The 2019 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State girls’ basketball team is here.

By Josh Moore

March 20, 2019 10:37 AM

Photo slideshow: Ryle wins KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen championship

Ryle High School won its first girls' basketball title with a 63-48 victory over Southwestern in the KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen championship in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
The results are in for this year’s All-State girls’ basketball polling.

Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler, a three-time Sweet Sixteen participant who was named Miss Basketball this month, is the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com Player of the Year. Wheeler, who finished her career as the state’s sixth-leading scorer, was the leading vote-getter among coaches who returned ballots. She was for the second straight year named to the First Team.

Maddie Scherr, a prolific junior named to the second team a season ago, was the second-leading vote-getter, right ahead of Lauren Schwartz, an honorable mention last year. Both girls led Ryle to its first state championship on Sunday.

Maaliya Owens, one of four girls in Scott County history to reach the 2,000-point mark in her career, ranked fourth among the coaches after having never appeared on an All-State list. Emma King, a University of Kentucky signee, was fifth overall after a Second Team selection last year.

Rounding out the First Team were Danville’s Ivy Turner, Manual’s Nila Blackford, Knott County Central’s Jada Higgins, Clark County’s Kennedy Igo and South Laurel’s Ally Collett.

Ryle’s Katie Haitz was named Coach of the Year by her peers. Several coaches were named on multiple ballots: Stephen Butcher (Southwestern), Wyatt Foust (Murray), Pete Fraley (Boyd County), Steve Helton (Scott County), Piper Lindsey (Barren County), Aaron Stamm (Conner), Chris Stallings (Bullitt East) and Justin Triplett (Floyd Central).

2019 GIRLS’ ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM

(Players are listed in order of total votes, which were calculated via ballots received from 70 Kentucky girls’ basketball coaches. Most ballots were received before the state tournament, and all coaches in the state were eligible to vote. If available, clicking on a player’s name will take you to their Twitter account.)

FIRST TEAM

Player

School

Height

Class

Ppg

Comment

Savannah WheelerBoyd County5-6Sr.28.7State’s top scorer signed with Marshall University to stay close to home

Maddie Scherr

Ryle5-11Jr.15.4

ESPN ranks her as the fifth-best guard in the class of 2020

Lauren Schwartz

Ryle5-11Sr.19.7

Finished career as her school’s all-time scorer and rebounder

Maaliya OwensScott County5-9Sr.19.7Tennessee Tech signee led Scott County to back-to-back 11th Region titles
Emma KingLincoln County5-10Sr.18.3UK signee is also a wiz in the classroom, boasting a 4.3 GPA
Ivy TurnerDanville5-6Sr.25.9NKU and Presbyterian have offered the state’s sixth-leading scorer
Nila BlackfordManual6-2Sr.19.3Kent State signee was only player on her team to average double-digit scoring
Jada HigginsKnott County Central5-9Sr.17.4Led Patriots to three straight Sweet Sixteen bids, headed to EKU
Kennedy IgoClark County5-8Jr.14.5Eventual state champ has ended her team’s season the last three years
Ally CollettSouth Laurel5-7Jr.20.9One of the state’s top passers (7.0 apg) has committed to WKU



SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Class

Ppg

Taziah JenksMercy6-0Jr.18.2
Mya MeredithScott5-10So.25.2
Hayley HarrisonClark County5-10Sr.14.5
Whitney HayElizabethtown5-10Jr.21.9
Hailey SmithWolfe County5-7Jr.26.2
Cameron BrowningMale6-2Sr.15.3
Shelby CalhounChristian Academy of Louisville5-11Jr.10.1
Amerah SteeleSouth Laurel5-7Jr.21.2
Lexy MeyersLeslie County5-8Jr.23.6
Cassidy MullinsPike County Central5-3Sr.14.9



THIRD TEAM

Player

School

Height

Class

Ppg

Brooklynn MilesFranklin County5-4So.20.7
Destyne JacksonFrederick Douglass5-8Sr.26.9
Ashlee HarrisSacred Heart5-6Sr.12.7
Sarah SuttonAllen County-Scottsville6-0Sr.22.8
Kiara PearlEastern5-8Sr.18.0
Kaitlyn KeathleyPrestonsburg5-7Sr.17.5
Charlee SettleCalloway County6-0Jr.23.2
Kendall WinglerMeade County5-10Jr.26.0
Emma HackerMenifee County6-2Sr.21.4
Hayley CaudillHazard5-8So.16.4

HONORABLE MENTION

(The next 20 receiving votes, in order)

Madison Kellione, Harrison County; Emma Maggard, Letcher County Central; Kristen Clemens, Sacred Heart; Katie Moore, Floyd Central; Jasmine Elder, Butler; Kaylee Mathis, Clay County; Zoie Barth, Highlands; Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Raegan Hubbard, North Laurel; Ashley Belcher, Johnson Central; Kiya Thompson, Henry Clay; Gracie Jervis, North Laurel; Courtney Hurst, Conner; Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic; Elizabeth Bertram, Barren County; Morgan DeFoor, Scott County; Macey Blevins, Wayne County; Mikayla Kinnard, Eastern; Elizabeth Curtis, Murray; Aaliyah Hampton, Christian County

SCHOOLS THAT VOTED

Ashland Blazer, Bardstown, Bath County, Bell County, Bourbon County, Bowling Green, Boyd County, Boyle County, Bryan Station, Bullitt East, Calloway County, Campbellsville, Central Hardin, Christian County, Clark County, Clay County, Danville, Dayton, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Fairview, Floyd Central, Fort Knox, Franklin County, Harlan County, Harlan Independent, Harrison County, Hazard, Henry Clay, Highlands, Jenkins, Knott County Central, Lawrence County, Leslie County, Lewis County, Lexington Catholic, Lincoln County, Manual, Mason County, Meade County, Menifee County, Mercer County, Mercy, Morgan County, Muhlenberg County, Murray, Nelson County, Nicholas County, North Bullitt, Owensboro Catholic, Paintsville, Paris, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pike County Central, Pleasure Ridge Park, Prestonsburg, Raceland, Rockcastle County, Rowan County, Ryle, Sacred Heart, Scott County, Scott, Seneca, Shelby Valley, South Laurel, South Warren, Southwestern, Wayne County, Wolfe County

