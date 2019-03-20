The 2019 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State girls’ basketball team is here.

The results are in for this year’s All-State girls’ basketball polling.
Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler, a three-time Sweet Sixteen participant who was named Miss Basketball this month, is the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com Player of the Year. Wheeler, who finished her career as the state’s sixth-leading scorer, was the leading vote-getter among coaches who returned ballots. She was for the second straight year named to the First Team.
Maddie Scherr, a prolific junior named to the second team a season ago, was the second-leading vote-getter, right ahead of Lauren Schwartz, an honorable mention last year. Both girls led Ryle to its first state championship on Sunday.
Maaliya Owens, one of four girls in Scott County history to reach the 2,000-point mark in her career, ranked fourth among the coaches after having never appeared on an All-State list. Emma King, a University of Kentucky signee, was fifth overall after a Second Team selection last year.
Rounding out the First Team were Danville’s Ivy Turner, Manual’s Nila Blackford, Knott County Central’s Jada Higgins, Clark County’s Kennedy Igo and South Laurel’s Ally Collett.
Ryle’s Katie Haitz was named Coach of the Year by her peers. Several coaches were named on multiple ballots: Stephen Butcher (Southwestern), Wyatt Foust (Murray), Pete Fraley (Boyd County), Steve Helton (Scott County), Piper Lindsey (Barren County), Aaron Stamm (Conner), Chris Stallings (Bullitt East) and Justin Triplett (Floyd Central).
2019 GIRLS’ ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM
(Players are listed in order of total votes, which were calculated via ballots received from 70 Kentucky girls’ basketball coaches. Most ballots were received before the state tournament, and all coaches in the state were eligible to vote. If available, clicking on a player’s name will take you to their Twitter account.)
FIRST TEAM
Player
School
Height
Class
Ppg
Comment
|Savannah Wheeler
|Boyd County
|5-6
|Sr.
|28.7
|State’s top scorer signed with Marshall University to stay close to home
|Ryle
|5-11
|Jr.
|15.4
ESPN ranks her as the fifth-best guard in the class of 2020
|Ryle
|5-11
|Sr.
|19.7
Finished career as her school’s all-time scorer and rebounder
|Maaliya Owens
|Scott County
|5-9
|Sr.
|19.7
|Tennessee Tech signee led Scott County to back-to-back 11th Region titles
|Emma King
|Lincoln County
|5-10
|Sr.
|18.3
|UK signee is also a wiz in the classroom, boasting a 4.3 GPA
|Ivy Turner
|Danville
|5-6
|Sr.
|25.9
|NKU and Presbyterian have offered the state’s sixth-leading scorer
|Nila Blackford
|Manual
|6-2
|Sr.
|19.3
|Kent State signee was only player on her team to average double-digit scoring
|Jada Higgins
|Knott County Central
|5-9
|Sr.
|17.4
|Led Patriots to three straight Sweet Sixteen bids, headed to EKU
|Kennedy Igo
|Clark County
|5-8
|Jr.
|14.5
|Eventual state champ has ended her team’s season the last three years
|Ally Collett
|South Laurel
|5-7
|Jr.
|20.9
|One of the state’s top passers (7.0 apg) has committed to WKU
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Class
Ppg
|Taziah Jenks
|Mercy
|6-0
|Jr.
|18.2
|Mya Meredith
|Scott
|5-10
|So.
|25.2
|Hayley Harrison
|Clark County
|5-10
|Sr.
|14.5
|Whitney Hay
|Elizabethtown
|5-10
|Jr.
|21.9
|Hailey Smith
|Wolfe County
|5-7
|Jr.
|26.2
|Cameron Browning
|Male
|6-2
|Sr.
|15.3
|Shelby Calhoun
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|5-11
|Jr.
|10.1
|Amerah Steele
|South Laurel
|5-7
|Jr.
|21.2
|Lexy Meyers
|Leslie County
|5-8
|Jr.
|23.6
|Cassidy Mullins
|Pike County Central
|5-3
|Sr.
|14.9
THIRD TEAM
Player
School
Height
Class
Ppg
|Brooklynn Miles
|Franklin County
|5-4
|So.
|20.7
|Destyne Jackson
|Frederick Douglass
|5-8
|Sr.
|26.9
|Ashlee Harris
|Sacred Heart
|5-6
|Sr.
|12.7
|Sarah Sutton
|Allen County-Scottsville
|6-0
|Sr.
|22.8
|Kiara Pearl
|Eastern
|5-8
|Sr.
|18.0
|Kaitlyn Keathley
|Prestonsburg
|5-7
|Sr.
|17.5
|Charlee Settle
|Calloway County
|6-0
|Jr.
|23.2
|Kendall Wingler
|Meade County
|5-10
|Jr.
|26.0
|Emma Hacker
|Menifee County
|6-2
|Sr.
|21.4
|Hayley Caudill
|Hazard
|5-8
|So.
|16.4
HONORABLE MENTION
(The next 20 receiving votes, in order)
Madison Kellione, Harrison County; Emma Maggard, Letcher County Central; Kristen Clemens, Sacred Heart; Katie Moore, Floyd Central; Jasmine Elder, Butler; Kaylee Mathis, Clay County; Zoie Barth, Highlands; Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Raegan Hubbard, North Laurel; Ashley Belcher, Johnson Central; Kiya Thompson, Henry Clay; Gracie Jervis, North Laurel; Courtney Hurst, Conner; Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic; Elizabeth Bertram, Barren County; Morgan DeFoor, Scott County; Macey Blevins, Wayne County; Mikayla Kinnard, Eastern; Elizabeth Curtis, Murray; Aaliyah Hampton, Christian County
SCHOOLS THAT VOTED
Ashland Blazer, Bardstown, Bath County, Bell County, Bourbon County, Bowling Green, Boyd County, Boyle County, Bryan Station, Bullitt East, Calloway County, Campbellsville, Central Hardin, Christian County, Clark County, Clay County, Danville, Dayton, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Fairview, Floyd Central, Fort Knox, Franklin County, Harlan County, Harlan Independent, Harrison County, Hazard, Henry Clay, Highlands, Jenkins, Knott County Central, Lawrence County, Leslie County, Lewis County, Lexington Catholic, Lincoln County, Manual, Mason County, Meade County, Menifee County, Mercer County, Mercy, Morgan County, Muhlenberg County, Murray, Nelson County, Nicholas County, North Bullitt, Owensboro Catholic, Paintsville, Paris, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pike County Central, Pleasure Ridge Park, Prestonsburg, Raceland, Rockcastle County, Rowan County, Ryle, Sacred Heart, Scott County, Scott, Seneca, Shelby Valley, South Laurel, South Warren, Southwestern, Wayne County, Wolfe County
