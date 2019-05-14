Kentucky’s 2020 Miss Basketball frontrunner will head out west for college

Photo slideshow: Ryle wins KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen championship Ryle High School won its first girls' basketball title with a 63-48 victory over Southwestern in the KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen championship in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ryle High School won its first girls' basketball title with a 63-48 victory over Southwestern in the KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen championship in Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Maddie Scherr, a junior who led Ryle to its first girls’ Sweet Sixteen championship in March, has committed to the University of Oregon.

She picked the Ducks over dozens of other offers, including Louisville and Kentucky.

“I am forever grateful for the many amazing people who have helped me become the person and player I am today,” Scherr wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Monday night. “… I am happy to announce that I will be studying and playing basketball at The University of Oregon with Coach Kelly Graves!”

Scherr for a while has been considered a favorite for the 2020 Miss Basketball awad and vaulted into clear frontrunner status after being named MVP of the 2019 Sweet Sixteen. She averaged 12 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4 steals, 2.8 assists and 2.3 blocks per game for the Raiders during the tournament.

Scherr was named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 after averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.4 blocks throughout the season. ESPN rates her as a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 23 recruit in the 2020 class.

Former Elizabethtown star Erin Boley, Kentucky’s Miss Basketball winner and the national Gatorade Player of the Year recipient in 2016, plays for Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles and the reigning John R. Wooden Award winner, will be a senior at the school next season.

Oregon has played in 15 NCAA tournaments, including the last three. The Ducks made their first Final Four in March.