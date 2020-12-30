Herald-Leader 11: Names to know in 11th Region boys’ basketball this season

More from the series 2020-21 High School Basketball Preview The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is publishing season preview stories leading up to the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. You can read everything we’ve published to this point by clicking on this drop-down list. All of the stories are also available in our print editions. Expand All

The 2020-21 Kentucky boys’ basketball season is scheduled to tip off on Jan. 4. Here are 11 of the best players, in alphabetical order, playing for teams in the 11th Region this winter as put forth in a survey of region coaches.

Kole Browne, Madison Central (Sr.): Browne, a 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season for the Indians, winners of the 44th District. He’s approaching the 1,000-point club. “He has really worked on improving his strength over the offseason which should help him on both ends of the court,” Coach Allen Feldhaus said.

Tim Hall Jr., Paul Laurence Dunbar (Jr.): Hall, a 6-5 guard/forward, averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for a Bulldogs team that won eight of its last 11 games. Hall “is one of the best athletes in not only his class but in the state of Kentucky. His ball handling and three-point shooting have improved dramatically and he is a rebounding machine,” Coach Scott Chalk said.

Kanye Henderson, Henry Clay (Jr.): Henderson, a 6-1 guard, averaged 5.8 points per game in a backup role for a Blue Devils team that graduated all five starters. “Kanye has improved tremendously over the summer and has a chance to be another top-level guard to wear the Blue Devil uniform.”

DaShawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass (Sr.): Jackson, a 6-3 guard, established himself as one of the top players in the state as a junior, averaging 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and helping lead the Broncos to an upset win over Henry Clay and then a title in the 42nd District Tournament. “I would say in the short time that I’ve been able to be around DaShawn, he is better than advertised,” first-year Douglass Coach Jason Moseley said. “He’s a true leader, a great teammate, and I’m expecting big things out of him this year.”

Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic (Sr.): Johnson, a 6-3 guard committed to Bellarmine, ranked second among the state’s top players in the Herald-Leader’s preseason survey of coaches and was a First Team Al-State selection last year. His 25.6 points per game average makes him one of the top returning scorers in Kentucky. “He’s determined to be the best player that he could possibly be,” Coach Brandon Salsman said. “I don’t think there are many things that are going to hold him back.”

Myles Morones, Bryan Station (Sr.): Morones, a 6-0 guard, is among a trio of double-digit scorers returning for the Defenders and poured in 10.8 points per game last season. “Myles has probably been one of the most consistent, hard-working and disciplined young men I have coached during my three years here at Station,” Coach Nimbo Hammons said. “The skill set has always been there, but now adding the experience and maturity will help him lead us into the season.”

Braeden Ray, Madison Central (Sr.): Ray, a 6-1 guard, returns as the Indians’ second-leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, and is a three-year starter like Browne. “Braeden shot 46 percent from three last year but he has also improved his strength over the offseason,” Feldhaus said.

Elias Richardson, Scott County (Sr.): Richardson, a 6-4 guard, made the 11th Region all-tournament team after averaging 15 points and six rebounds a game as a junior. Coach Tim Glenn says Richardson “has evolved into a really good high school basketball player. … has worked on his game off the bounce and is a knock-down mid-range shooter as well as behind the arc and also scores very well in the post.”

Nick Spalding, Paul Laurence Dunbar (So.): Spalding, a 5-10 point guard, played a major role for the young Bulldogs as a freshman, averaging 12.4 points per game. “Spalding will be an offensive force this season,” Chalk said. “He is a tremendous scorer with outstanding dribbling and passing skills.”

Jackson Twombly, Frankfort (Jr.): After a breakout sophomore year, Twombly, a 6-6 forward, is expected to have another. He’s the Panthers’ leading returning scorer at 13.9 points per game. “Physically, Jackson has worked tremendously hard and will be a dominant presence on both sides of the court,” Coach Chris O’Bryan said.

Tanner Walton, Lexington Christian (Jr.): Walton, a 6-2 point guard, already has the fourth-most steals in school history, according to Coach Ted Hall. In addition to shooting 58 percent from the field, he led the team in points, (21.6 points per game) rebounds and blocks. “Tanner always plays under control as well as being a coach on the floor and an excellent teammate.”

Others nominated for the list: Berea: Jaylen Dorsey. Bryan Station: Mikaleb Coffey, Trent Grundy, JMarious, Lindsey. Frederick Douglass: Tyson Barrett. Henry Clay: Aziel Blackwell, Darik Holman. Lexington Catholic: Jack Gohmann. Madison Central: Kenyatta Harge. Madison Southern: Nate Turner. Model: Bryson Perry. Paul Laurence Dunbar: Lionel Kumwimba. Sayre: Zander Collett. Scott County: Chase Grigsby. Tates Creek: James McKenzie, Sam Parrish. Western Hills: Eric Gabbard.

Methodology: The 11th Region’s 19 coaches were asked to rank the 10 best players in the 11th Region. The list reflects the players put forth by the 15 coaches who responded to the survey.

