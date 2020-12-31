Herald-Leader 11: Names to know in 11th Region girls’ basketball this season

More from the series 2020-21 High School Basketball Preview The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is publishing season preview stories leading up to the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. You can read everything we’ve published to this point by clicking on this drop-down list. All of the stories are also available in our print editions. Expand All

The 2020-21 Kentucky girls’ basketball season is scheduled to tip off on Jan. 4. Here are 11 of the best players, in alphabetical order, playing for teams in the 11th Region this winter as put forth in a survey of region coaches.

Anaya Brown, Lafayette (Jr.): Brown, a 6-foot-1 forward, averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Generals last season. “Her ball handling has improved since last season and she has become a scoring threat,” said Coach Allison Tate Denton. “I anticipate her also being one of the top rebounders in the state. She brings every aspect of the game.”

Tanaya Cecil, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr.): Cecil, a 5-8 point guard averaged 12.2 points per game last season and led the team in three-point percentage making 39.7 percent of her 156 attempts. Hailed as a “coach on the court” by Coach Nick Runyon, “Tanaya is our best ball handler and our best decision maker, she is an excellent shooter with great defensive instincts.”

Samantha Cornelison, Madison Southern (Sr.): Cornelison, a 5-7 guard, averaged 17.2 points per game as a junior. She ranks among Berea Community Schools’ all-time leading scorers. “Samantha has been playing varsity basketball since she was in seventh grade, so she has been through many battles and has seen it all. She is using those experiences to be a great leader for our team during these unique times,” Coach Josh Curtis said.

Kylee Dennis, Sayre (So.): Dennis, a 5-8 guard, ranked as one of the top scoring players in the state at 22.9 points per game as a freshman. “Kylee Dennis is maybe the best transition point guard in the state and has now got the attention of some big time Division I schools,” said Coach Bart Bellairs.

Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr.): Ellison-Coons, a 5-10 forward, has more than 1,500 points and more than 1,000 rebounds in a career in which she has averaged a double-double each of the last three years. “Elise can score from all three levels … she is an excellent rebounder, an excellent defender, and should be the best player in the city again this year,” Coach Nick Runyon said.

Maddie Kauffman, Tates Creek (Jr.): Kauffman, a 5-5 guard, led the Commodores in scoring with 12.8 points per game last season. “Maddie has gotten stronger and probably her awareness as a point guard has gotten better,” Coach Matthew Yates said. “She’s seeing things before they happen. She has a high IQ in basketball and to go with that, she has a ton of talent.”

Patience Laster, Franklin County (Jr.): Laster, a 5-11 forward has been drawing interest from some Division I programs, according to Coach Joey Thacker. She averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season for the Flyers. Laster has improved her outside shooting and with that “her versatility for her size is a matchup problem for some people,” Thacker said. “Her ability to move in and out of the zone offensively, really helps us.”

Braylee McMath, Great Crossing (Sr.): McMath, a 5-0 point guard, led the Warhawks with 17.9 points per game last season and was their best three-point and free throw shooter, as well. Coach Glenn Wilson believes her to be “one of the top point guards in the state. She is the general of our team. She does so many things for our team.”

Brooklynn Miles, Franklin County (Sr.): A frontrunner for this season’s Miss Basketball as the No. 1 player in the Herald-Leader’s preseason coaches survey, Miles, a 5-6 point guard, led the defending 11th Region champions with 21.7 points per game. She’s ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN.com’s HoopGurlz ratings and has committed to Tennessee. “She’s a little bit stronger to go with being a little bit faster and that’s a dangerous combination,” Thacker said.

Kenady Tompkins, Scott County (Sr.): Tompkins, a 6-0 forward, is among three returning starters for the Cardinals and averaged 12.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season. Coach Steve Helton said Tompkins is “strong and physical inside and outside — a force on the boards that rim runs extremely well,” which is key in Scott County’s high-paced attack.

Timothi Williams, Great Crossing (Jr.): Williams, a 5-7 guard, was the Warhawks’ second-leading scorer last season with 14 points per game. Coach Wilson says she’s the “best defender and an outstanding athlete. Has the ability to take over games at times.”

Others nominated for the list: Berea: Macie Daniels, Madison Howell, Mati Stepp. Bryan Station: Natoria, Godoy, Tania Woodall, Olea Woodall. Frankfort: Jamaya Chenault. Franklin County: Jasmine Simpson, Navaeh Carter. Frederick Douglass: Allison Wallace. Great Crossing: Rachel Smith. Henry Clay: Allison Stone, Lauren Thomas. Lexington Catholic: Chloe Treece, Mary-Martin Hampton, Katherine Truitt, Aerial West. Madison Central: Eve Carter. Madison Southern: Lacie Parks. Paul Laurence Dunbar: Aziah Campbell.

Methodology: The 11th Region’s 19 coaches were asked to rank the 10 best players in the 11th Region. The list reflects the players put forth by the 15 coaches who responded to the survey.

2020-21 season preview

This is the last of eight stories the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com is publishing in the coming days previewing the 2020-21 high school boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons, which are scheduled to tip off Jan. 4.