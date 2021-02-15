Kentucky’s small-school basketball showcase is ready when weather lets it get going

Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe (5) dribbled past Holy Cross’ Sydney Brothers (4) during the All “A” Classic at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond last year. The Kentucky commit returns to this year’s All “A,” which begins this week. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The wait for the 2021 All “A” Classic, the midseason boys’ and girls’ basketball small-school state championships, extends a while longer this week as a snow storm pushed back a schedule already displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally already completed in January, this year’s event was originally set to begin Monday morning until the storm hit.

Now, 16 small-school region champs in both boys’ and girls’ basketball from across the commonwealth will take the court beginning Tuesday afternoon at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

Both brackets feature a number of teams ranked among the best in their regions, according to the boys’ and girls’ Dave Cantrall Ratings.

The girls’ bracket includes defending champion and No. 6 Bethlehem, No. 18 Danville, 10th Region contender Bishop Brossart and 15th Region contender Shelby Valley.

Bethlehem’s Amelia Hodges and Ella Thompson helped lead the Banshees to the 5th Region title as sophomores, the All “A” Classic championship as juniors and look to sweep those honors this year. The Banshees got a tough draw for 2021, however, with the 9th Region’s Walton-Verona, the team Bethlehem topped in last year’s All “A” title game, as its first-round opponent.

Top players this week include Brossart’s Marie Kiefer, a 6-foot senior forward and surefire Miss Basketball candidate averaging 22.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game who is committed to Ball State.

And Shelby Valley has Cassidy Rowe, one of the state’s top juniors and a University of Kentucky commit since her breakout eighth-grade season. The Lady Kats take on 11th Region champ Berea in the first round.

On the boys’ side, No. 11 St. Henry returns to defend its title with last year’s All “A” most valuable player Wyatt Vieth, a 6-3 senior guard averaging 21.2 points per game.

Lyon County has been on a tear in the 2nd Region this season, winning its first 14 games and getting an eye-popping 27.4 points per game from 6-2 freshman guard Travis Perry.

Somerset returns with three-sport star Kade Grundy, a University of Louisville baseball commit who has a state title as a football wide receiver and just happens to be the Briar Jumpers’ all-time leading scorer in basketball.

From the 11th Region, Lexington Christian, led by junior Tanner Walton, will take on the 1st Region’s Murray in the first round.

Due to stringent COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at EKU is limited to advance ticket sales tied to each team. Every game will be streamed exclusively by PrepSpin.com for $10 per game.

Girls’ Cantrall Ratings

1. Bethlehem 83.4

2. Danville 80.5

3. Bishop Brossart 76.6

4. Shelby Valley 76.0

5. Walton-Verona 72.6

6. Newport Catholic 66.8

7. West Carter 65.9

8. Owsley County 61.7

9. Berea 57.9

10. Murray 57.9

11. Hancock County 55.3

12. Pineville 55.2

13. Crittenden County 52.4

14. Metcalfe County 51.3

15. Presentation 43.1

16. Whitefield Academy 39.6

All “A” Classic

All games at EKU’s McBrayer Arena. Teams, records and latest Dave Cantrall Rating (DCR)

GIRLS’ BRACKET

Tuesday

1:30 p.m: Walton-Verona (9-5) vs. No. 6. Bethlehem (12-3)

Wednesday

7:30 a.m.: Presentation (4-5) vs. West Carter (6-4)

9:45 a.m.: Bishop Brossart (9-3) vs. Murray (7-4)

Noon: Metcalfe County (7-4) vs. No. 18. Danville (9-3)

6:45 p.m.: Pineville (8-1) vs. Whitefield Academy (10-2)

Thursday

7:30 a.m.: Owsley County (12-1) vs. Hancock County (3-7)

9:45 a.m.: Newport Central Catholic (6-6) vs. Crittenden County (9-3)

Noon: Shelby Valley (8-3) vs. Berea (6-3)

6:45 and 9 p.m.: Quarterfinals

Friday

8:30 and 11 a.m.: Quarterfinals

Saturday

9 and 11:30 a.m.: Semifinals

Sunday

9 a.m.: Championship game

BOYS’ BRACKET

Tuesday

4 p.m.: Pikeville (7-4) vs. Knott County Central (9-5)

6:30 p.m.: Walton-Verona (10-5) vs. Somerset (12-4)

9 p.m.: Washington County (10-4) vs. West Carter (6-3)

Wednesday

2:15 p.m.: Evangel Christian (4-7) vs. Clinton County (14-2)

4:30 p.m.: Lyon County (14-1) vs. Kentucky Country Day (5-7)

9 p.m.: Murray (8-5) vs. Lexington Christian (7-5)

Thursday

2:15 p.m.: Robertson County (7-3) vs. Harlan (8-2)

4:30 p.m.: St. Henry (9-2) vs. Owensboro Catholic (11-3)

Friday

1:30, 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m.: Quarterfinals

Saturday

2 and 4:30 p.m.: Semifinals

Sunday’s finals

11:30 a.m.: Championship game

Boys’ Cantrall Ratings

1. St. Henry 79.3

2. Owensboro Catholic 70.2

3. Lyon County 69.8

4. Murray 68.8

5. Somerset 67.5

6. Lexington Christian 67.3

7. Pikeville 66.9

8. Robertson County 63.3

9. Walton-Verona 63.0

10. Harlan 61.3

11. Clinton County 61.0

12. Knott County Central 59.8

13. West Carter 56.3

14. Washington County 52.7

15. Kentucky Country Day 43.1

16. Evangel Christian 40.4