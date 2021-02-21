Cantrall’s ratings: Another week, another new No. 1 boys’ team (Feb. 21)

Once again there is a new No. 1 team in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ high school basketball in Kentucky.

Two weeks ago, Bowling Green held the top spot, then last week it was Elizabethtown.

But now it’s Covington Catholic, which was 3-0 this past week, including wins against Beechwood (now 25th), Covington Holy Cross and Oldham County (14th).

Elizabethtown won its only game of the week with a rout of North Hardin.

Undefeated teams in the top 10 include No. 3 Lexington Catholic, No. 5 North Laurel and No. 6 Ballard.

Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

BOYS’ TOP 25 Rating LW 1. Covington Catholic (16-2) 86.1 2 2. Elizabethtown (9-1) 85.2 1 3. Lexington Catholic (13-0) 84.1 3 4. Male (5-2) 83.5 5 5. North Laurel (16-0) 82.4 4 6. Ballard (8-0) 82.2 6 7. Bowling Green (12-1) 82.0 8 8. Highlands (13-4) 81.2 12 9. DeSales (10-5) 80.9 7 10. St. Henry (10-2) 79.9 11 11. Frederick Douglass (9-1) 79.7 10 12. Dixie Heights (14-3) 79.0 15 13. John Hardin (7-2) 78.9 14 14. Oldham County (7-3) 78.2 13 15. Ashland Blazer (8-2) 77.2 23 16. Fern Creek (5-4) 77.1 22 17. Louisville Trinity (10-4) 76.6 16 18. Eastern (3-1) 76.4 NR 18. Doss (5-2) 76.4 9 20. South Laurel (11-4) 76.3 17 21. Warren Central (4-4) 76.0 19 22. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2) 75.7 NR 23. Madison Central (11-5) 75.4 18 24. Butler (3-1) 75.3 24 25. Beechwood (15-5) 74.7 t20

Boys’ ratings by region