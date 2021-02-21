High School Basketball
Cantrall’s ratings: Another week, another new No. 1 boys’ team (Feb. 21)
Once again there is a new No. 1 team in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ high school basketball in Kentucky.
Two weeks ago, Bowling Green held the top spot, then last week it was Elizabethtown.
But now it’s Covington Catholic, which was 3-0 this past week, including wins against Beechwood (now 25th), Covington Holy Cross and Oldham County (14th).
Elizabethtown won its only game of the week with a rout of North Hardin.
Undefeated teams in the top 10 include No. 3 Lexington Catholic, No. 5 North Laurel and No. 6 Ballard.
Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
|BOYS’ TOP 25
|Rating
|LW
|1. Covington Catholic (16-2)
|86.1
|2
|2. Elizabethtown (9-1)
|85.2
|1
|3. Lexington Catholic (13-0)
|84.1
|3
|4. Male (5-2)
|83.5
|5
|5. North Laurel (16-0)
|82.4
|4
|6. Ballard (8-0)
|82.2
|6
|7. Bowling Green (12-1)
|82.0
|8
|8. Highlands (13-4)
|81.2
|12
|9. DeSales (10-5)
|80.9
|7
|10. St. Henry (10-2)
|79.9
|11
|11. Frederick Douglass (9-1)
|79.7
|10
|12. Dixie Heights (14-3)
|79.0
|15
|13. John Hardin (7-2)
|78.9
|14
|14. Oldham County (7-3)
|78.2
|13
|15. Ashland Blazer (8-2)
|77.2
|23
|16. Fern Creek (5-4)
|77.1
|22
|17. Louisville Trinity (10-4)
|76.6
|16
|18. Eastern (3-1)
|76.4
|NR
|18. Doss (5-2)
|76.4
|9
|20. South Laurel (11-4)
|76.3
|17
|21. Warren Central (4-4)
|76.0
|19
|22. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2)
|75.7
|NR
|23. Madison Central (11-5)
|75.4
|18
|24. Butler (3-1)
|75.3
|24
|25. Beechwood (15-5)
|74.7
|t20
Boys’ ratings by region
|1ST REGION
|1. McCracken County
|74.6
|2. Paducah Tilghman
|70.3
|3. Murray
|69.3
|4. Marshall County
|64.5
|5. Graves County
|62.0
|6. Calloway County
|58.1
|7. Mayfield
|58.0
|8. St. Mary
|48.6
|9. Hickman County
|39.9
|10. Carlisle County
|39.8
|11. Christian Fellowship
|39.6
|12. Fulton County
|37.4
|13. Community Christian
|24.7
|14. Ballard Memorial
|21.4
|15. Fulton City
|9.4
|2ND REGION
|1. Lyon County
|69.3
|2. University Heights
|66.0
|3. Madisonville
|64.6
|4. Christian County
|61.2
|5. Henderson County
|61.0
|6. Hopkinsville
|60.9
|7. Webster County
|60.7
|8. Union County
|51.6
|9. Crittenden County
|51.4
|10. Caldwell County
|47.6
|11. Trigg County
|44.0
|12. Hopkins Central
|42.8
|13. Dawson Springs
|33.7
|14. Livingston Central
|30.3
|3RD REGION
|1. Owensboro
|72.9
|2. Muhlenberg County
|72.5
|3. Owensboro Catholic
|69.8
|4. Ohio County
|61.5
|5. Meade County
|59.2
|6. McLean County
|59.1
|7. Grayson County
|58.6
|8. Daviess County
|53.6
|9. Butler County
|52.7
|10. Edmonson County
|50.1
|11. Apollo
|48.8
|12. Hancock County
|47.7
|13. Breckinridge County
|46.7
|14. Whitesville Trinity
|46.4
|15. Cloverport
|9.7
|4TH REGION
|1. Bowling Green
|82.0
|2. Warren Central
|76.0
|3. Barren County
|67.9
|4. Greenwood
|67.0
|5. Allen County-Scottsville
|64.4
|6. South Warren
|63.3
|7. Logan County
|61.2
|8. Clinton County
|61.0
|9. Franklin-Simpson
|60.7
|10. Russell County
|60.6
|11. Glasgow
|56.1
|12. Metcalfe County
|53.1
|13. Russellville
|47.5
|14. Cumberland County
|47.2
|15. Monroe County
|45.4
|16. Warren East
|45.1
|17. Todd Central
|38.6
|18. Foundation Christian
|4.2
|5TH REGION
|1. Elizabethtown
|85.2
|2. John Hardin
|78.9
|3. Bardstown
|71.0
|4. LaRue County
|69.2
|5. North Hardin
|67.0
|6. Central Hardin
|61.1
|7. Hart County
|57.4
|8. Taylor County
|57.1
|9. Marion County
|56.0
|10. Green County
|55.0
|11. Thomas Nelson
|53.4
|12. Washington County
|52.7
|13. Adair County
|51.8
|14. Campbellsville
|48.0
|15. Nelson County
|38.3
|16. Bethlehem
|37.0
|17. Caverna
|34.3
|6TH REGION
|1. DeSales
|80.9
|2. Fern Creek
|77.1
|3. Doss
|76.4
|4. Pleasure Ridge Park
|75.7
|5. Butler
|75.3
|6. Jeffersontown
|72.9
|7. Bullitt East
|67.9
|8. Southern
|62.5
|8. Western
|62.5
|10. Iroquois
|60.1
|11. Bullitt Central
|56.6
|12. Moore
|54.5
|13. North Bullitt
|54.3
|14. Fairdale
|53.6
|15. Lou. Holy Cross
|50.5
|16. Valley
|49.3
|17. Beth Haven
|48.0
|18. Evangel
|40.4
|19. Whitefield Academy
|26.9
|7TH REGION
|1. Male
|83.5
|2. Ballard
|82.2
|3. Louisville Trinity
|76.6
|4. Eastern
|76.4
|5. Christian Academy-Louisville
|73.5
|6. Seneca
|72.1
|7. St. Xavier
|71.5
|8. Manual
|67.2
|9. Waggener
|66.5
|10. Central
|55.4
|11. Collegiate
|55.3
|12. Atherton
|48.8
|13. Kentucky Country Day
|43.1
|14. Walden
|40.0
|15. Shawnee
|38.9
|16. Highlands Latin
|33.9
|17. St. Francis
|32.9
|18. Portland Christian
|28.5
|19. Brown
|27.4
|8TH REGION
|1. Oldham County
|78.2
|2. Simon Kenton
|70.3
|3. Collins
|69.7
|4. South Oldham
|69.5
|5. Spencer County
|69.4
|6. North Oldham
|65.8
|7. Walton-Verona
|65.6
|8. Grant County
|62.2
|9. Woodford County
|62.0
|10. Anderson County
|57.0
|11. Shelby County
|54.0
|12. Henry County
|51.6
|13. Gallatin County
|51.4
|14. Owen County
|49.0
|15. Trimble County
|45.0
|16. Carroll County
|40.1
|17. Williamstown
|38.7
|18. Eminence
|28.2
|9TH REGION
|1. Covington Catholic
|86.1
|2. Highlands
|81.2
|3. St. Henry
|79.9
|4. Dixie Heights
|79.0
|5. Beechwood
|74.7
|6. Conner
|71.3
|7. Cov. Holy Cross
|66.7
|8. Newport Catholic
|64.1
|9. Holmes
|62.3
|9. Lloyd
|62.3
|11. Cooper
|58.9
|12. Boone County
|55.9
|13. Ryle
|55.5
|14. Newport
|54.1
|15. Ludlow
|48.5
|16. Dayton
|32.3
|17. Villa Madonna
|23.7
|18. Bellevue
|18.1
|19. Heritage Academy
|14.5
|20. Covington Latin
|0.2
|10TH REGION
|1. Clark County
|73.1
|2. Montgomery County
|71.2
|3. Campbell County
|69.9
|4. Mason County
|68.1
|5. Robertson County
|63.8
|6. Bishop Brossart
|61.9
|7. Scott
|60.7
|8. Harrison County
|59.1
|9. Bourbon County
|55.5
|10. Augusta
|53.2
|11. Bracken County
|51.5
|12. Calvary Christian
|50.7
|13. Pendleton County
|47.7
|14. Nicholas County
|43.2
|15. Paris
|38.8
|16. St. Patrick
|17.4
|11TH REGION
|1. Lexington Catholic
|84.1
|2. Frederick Douglass
|79.7
|3. Madison Central
|75.4
|4. Henry Clay
|74.1
|5. Paul Laurence Dunbar
|71.7
|6. Bryan Station
|68.6
|7. Scott County
|68.3
|8. Madison Southern
|68.2
|9. Lexington Christian Academy
|67.3
|10. Lafayette
|65.4
|11. Tates Creek
|63.4
|12. Frankfort
|60.7
|13. Great Crossing
|60.0
|14. Sayre
|58.2
|15. Franklin County
|58.0
|16. Western Hills
|54.8
|17. Berea
|47.9
|18. Model
|44.7
|19. Trinity Christian
|32.9
|20. Frankfort Christian
|19.7
|12TH REGION
|1. Lincoln County
|72.5
|2. Boyle County
|71.8
|3. East Jessamine
|71.0
|4. West Jessamine
|69.0
|5. Somerset
|68.8
|6. Pulaski County
|67.7
|7. McCreary Central
|59.9
|8. Danville
|59.8
|9. Southwestern
|56.9
|10. Rockcastle County
|54.4
|11. Casey County
|51.4
|12. Mercer County
|51.3
|13. Wayne County
|50.9
|14. Garrard County
|49.5
|15. Somerset Christian
|37.3
|16. Danville Christian
|35.1
|17. Burgin
|25.4
|13TH REGION
|1. North Laurel
|82.4
|2. South Laurel
|76.3
|3. Knox Central
|71.6
|4. Corbin
|69.3
|5. Harlan County
|66.3
|6. Clay County
|63.4
|7. Harlan
|61.7
|8. Bell County
|55.3
|9. Barbourville
|53.7
|10. Williamsburg
|52.9
|11. Lynn Camp
|51.3
|12. Middlesboro
|49.6
|13. Jackson County
|47.7
|14. Pineville
|46.8
|15. Whitley County
|46.7
|16. Red Bird
|24.5
|14TH REGION
|1. Hazard
|68.3
|2. Knott Central
|60.6
|3. Wolfe County
|58.8
|4. Breathitt County
|57.9
|5. Estill County
|53.7
|6. Perry Central
|53.0
|7. Letcher Central
|50.5
|8. Leslie County
|50.4
|9. Cordia
|45.4
|10. Buckhorn
|41.4
|11. Owsley County
|38.7
|12. Lee County
|34.2
|13. Jackson City
|26.3
|14. Powell County
|22.6
|15. June Buchanan
|19.1
|16. Riverside Christian
|0.1
|15TH REGION
|1. Johnson Central
|71.8
|2. Pikeville
|66.0
|3. Paintsville
|62.1
|3. Shelby Valley
|62.1
|5. Martin County
|59.5
|6. Betsy Layne
|58.9
|7. Belfry
|58.4
|8. East Ridge
|56.7
|9. Lawrence County
|55.0
|10. Magoffin County
|54.2
|11. Pike Central
|48.0
|12. Prestonsburg
|44.0
|13. Floyd Central
|39.5
|14. Phelps
|36.7
|15. Jenkins
|14.3
|16TH REGION
|1. Ashland Blazer
|77.2
|2. Rowan County
|73.9
|3. Boyd County
|67.0
|4. Russell
|58.8
|5. East Carter
|57.8
|6. West Carter
|56.3
|7. Lewis County
|55.7
|8. Raceland
|52.9
|9. Elliott County
|51.3
|10. Bath County
|48.0
|11. Morgan County
|46.0
|12. Greenup County
|44.5
|13. Fleming County
|39.3
|14. Fairview
|37.7
|15. Rose Hill Christian
|30.9
|16. Menifee County
|27.0
Comments