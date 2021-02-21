High School Basketball

Cantrall’s ratings: Another week, another new No. 1 boys’ team (Feb. 21)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Once again there is a new No. 1 team in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for boys’ high school basketball in Kentucky.

Two weeks ago, Bowling Green held the top spot, then last week it was Elizabethtown.

But now it’s Covington Catholic, which was 3-0 this past week, including wins against Beechwood (now 25th), Covington Holy Cross and Oldham County (14th).

Elizabethtown won its only game of the week with a rout of North Hardin.

Undefeated teams in the top 10 include No. 3 Lexington Catholic, No. 5 North Laurel and No. 6 Ballard.

Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

BOYS’ TOP 25RatingLW
1. Covington Catholic (16-2)86.12
2. Elizabethtown (9-1)85.21
3. Lexington Catholic (13-0)84.13
4. Male (5-2)83.55
5. North Laurel (16-0)82.44
6. Ballard (8-0)82.26
7. Bowling Green (12-1)82.08
8. Highlands (13-4)81.212
9. DeSales (10-5)80.97
10. St. Henry (10-2)79.911
11. Frederick Douglass (9-1)79.710
12. Dixie Heights (14-3)79.015
13. John Hardin (7-2)78.914
14. Oldham County (7-3)78.213
15. Ashland Blazer (8-2)77.223
16. Fern Creek (5-4)77.122
17. Louisville Trinity (10-4)76.616
18. Eastern (3-1)76.4NR
18. Doss (5-2)76.49
20. South Laurel (11-4)76.317
21. Warren Central (4-4)76.019
22. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2)75.7NR
23. Madison Central (11-5)75.418
24. Butler (3-1)75.324
25. Beechwood (15-5)74.7t20

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION

1. McCracken County74.6
2. Paducah Tilghman70.3
3. Murray69.3
4. Marshall County64.5
5. Graves County62.0
6. Calloway County58.1
7. Mayfield58.0
8. St. Mary48.6
9. Hickman County39.9
10. Carlisle County39.8
11. Christian Fellowship39.6
12. Fulton County37.4
13. Community Christian24.7
14. Ballard Memorial21.4
15. Fulton City9.4




2ND REGION

1. Lyon County69.3
2. University Heights66.0
3. Madisonville64.6
4. Christian County61.2
5. Henderson County61.0
6. Hopkinsville60.9
7. Webster County60.7
8. Union County51.6
9. Crittenden County51.4
10. Caldwell County47.6
11. Trigg County44.0
12. Hopkins Central42.8
13. Dawson Springs33.7
14. Livingston Central30.3




3RD REGION

1. Owensboro72.9
2. Muhlenberg County72.5
3. Owensboro Catholic69.8
4. Ohio County61.5
5. Meade County59.2
6. McLean County59.1
7. Grayson County58.6
8. Daviess County53.6
9. Butler County52.7
10. Edmonson County50.1
11. Apollo48.8
12. Hancock County47.7
13. Breckinridge County46.7
14. Whitesville Trinity46.4
15. Cloverport9.7




4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green82.0
2. Warren Central76.0
3. Barren County67.9
4. Greenwood67.0
5. Allen County-Scottsville64.4
6. South Warren63.3
7. Logan County61.2
8. Clinton County61.0
9. Franklin-Simpson60.7
10. Russell County60.6
11. Glasgow56.1
12. Metcalfe County53.1
13. Russellville47.5
14. Cumberland County47.2
15. Monroe County45.4
16. Warren East45.1
17. Todd Central38.6
18. Foundation Christian4.2




5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown85.2
2. John Hardin78.9
3. Bardstown71.0
4. LaRue County69.2
5. North Hardin67.0
6. Central Hardin61.1
7. Hart County57.4
8. Taylor County57.1
9. Marion County56.0
10. Green County55.0
11. Thomas Nelson53.4
12. Washington County52.7
13. Adair County51.8
14. Campbellsville48.0
15. Nelson County38.3
16. Bethlehem37.0
17. Caverna34.3




6TH REGION

1. DeSales80.9
2. Fern Creek77.1
3. Doss76.4
4. Pleasure Ridge Park75.7
5. Butler75.3
6. Jeffersontown72.9
7. Bullitt East67.9
8. Southern62.5
8. Western62.5
10. Iroquois60.1
11. Bullitt Central56.6
12. Moore54.5
13. North Bullitt54.3
14. Fairdale53.6
15. Lou. Holy Cross50.5
16. Valley49.3
17. Beth Haven48.0
18. Evangel40.4
19. Whitefield Academy26.9




7TH REGION

1. Male83.5
2. Ballard82.2
3. Louisville Trinity76.6
4. Eastern76.4
5. Christian Academy-Louisville73.5
6. Seneca72.1
7. St. Xavier71.5
8. Manual67.2
9. Waggener66.5
10. Central55.4
11. Collegiate55.3
12. Atherton48.8
13. Kentucky Country Day43.1
14. Walden40.0
15. Shawnee38.9
16. Highlands Latin33.9
17. St. Francis32.9
18. Portland Christian28.5
19. Brown27.4




8TH REGION

1. Oldham County78.2
2. Simon Kenton70.3
3. Collins69.7
4. South Oldham69.5
5. Spencer County69.4
6. North Oldham65.8
7. Walton-Verona65.6
8. Grant County62.2
9. Woodford County62.0
10. Anderson County57.0
11. Shelby County54.0
12. Henry County51.6
13. Gallatin County51.4
14. Owen County49.0
15. Trimble County45.0
16. Carroll County40.1
17. Williamstown38.7
18. Eminence28.2




9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic86.1
2. Highlands81.2
3. St. Henry79.9
4. Dixie Heights79.0
5. Beechwood74.7
6. Conner71.3
7. Cov. Holy Cross66.7
8. Newport Catholic64.1
9. Holmes62.3
9. Lloyd62.3
11. Cooper58.9
12. Boone County55.9
13. Ryle55.5
14. Newport54.1
15. Ludlow48.5
16. Dayton32.3
17. Villa Madonna23.7
18. Bellevue18.1
19. Heritage Academy14.5
20. Covington Latin0.2




10TH REGION

1. Clark County73.1
2. Montgomery County71.2
3. Campbell County69.9
4. Mason County68.1
5. Robertson County63.8
6. Bishop Brossart61.9
7. Scott60.7
8. Harrison County59.1
9. Bourbon County55.5
10. Augusta53.2
11. Bracken County51.5
12. Calvary Christian50.7
13. Pendleton County47.7
14. Nicholas County43.2
15. Paris38.8
16. St. Patrick17.4




11TH REGION

1. Lexington Catholic84.1
2. Frederick Douglass79.7
3. Madison Central75.4
4. Henry Clay74.1
5. Paul Laurence Dunbar71.7
6. Bryan Station68.6
7. Scott County68.3
8. Madison Southern68.2
9. Lexington Christian Academy67.3
10. Lafayette65.4
11. Tates Creek63.4
12. Frankfort60.7
13. Great Crossing60.0
14. Sayre58.2
15. Franklin County58.0
16. Western Hills54.8
17. Berea47.9
18. Model44.7
19. Trinity Christian32.9
20. Frankfort Christian19.7




12TH REGION

1. Lincoln County72.5
2. Boyle County71.8
3. East Jessamine71.0
4. West Jessamine69.0
5. Somerset68.8
6. Pulaski County67.7
7. McCreary Central59.9
8. Danville59.8
9. Southwestern56.9
10. Rockcastle County54.4
11. Casey County51.4
12. Mercer County51.3
13. Wayne County50.9
14. Garrard County49.5
15. Somerset Christian37.3
16. Danville Christian35.1
17. Burgin25.4




13TH REGION

1. North Laurel82.4
2. South Laurel76.3
3. Knox Central71.6
4. Corbin69.3
5. Harlan County66.3
6. Clay County63.4
7. Harlan61.7
8. Bell County55.3
9. Barbourville53.7
10. Williamsburg52.9
11. Lynn Camp51.3
12. Middlesboro49.6
13. Jackson County47.7
14. Pineville46.8
15. Whitley County46.7
16. Red Bird24.5




14TH REGION

1. Hazard68.3
2. Knott Central60.6
3. Wolfe County58.8
4. Breathitt County57.9
5. Estill County53.7
6. Perry Central53.0
7. Letcher Central50.5
8. Leslie County50.4
9. Cordia45.4
10. Buckhorn41.4
11. Owsley County38.7
12. Lee County34.2
13. Jackson City26.3
14. Powell County22.6
15. June Buchanan19.1
16. Riverside Christian0.1




15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central71.8
2. Pikeville66.0
3. Paintsville62.1
3. Shelby Valley62.1
5. Martin County59.5
6. Betsy Layne58.9
7. Belfry58.4
8. East Ridge56.7
9. Lawrence County55.0
10. Magoffin County54.2
11. Pike Central48.0
12. Prestonsburg44.0
13. Floyd Central39.5
14. Phelps36.7
15. Jenkins14.3




16TH REGION

1. Ashland Blazer77.2
2. Rowan County73.9
3. Boyd County67.0
4. Russell58.8
5. East Carter57.8
6. West Carter56.3
7. Lewis County55.7
8. Raceland52.9
9. Elliott County51.3
10. Bath County48.0
11. Morgan County46.0
12. Greenup County44.5
13. Fleming County39.3
14. Fairview37.7
15. Rose Hill Christian30.9
16. Menifee County27.0
Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service