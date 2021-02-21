Cantrall’s ratings: Tough wins keep Anderson Co. girls at No. 1 (Feb. 21)

Anderson County keeps on winning and again is the No. 1 team in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky.

The competition has been tough. Anderson County (17-0) picked up wins against Bardstown (now ranked sixth) and Sacred Heart (now fifth) this past week.

Dixie Heights moved past those two squads to grab the fourth spot in the rankings, just behind No. 2 Marshall County and No. 3 Boyd County.

Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS’ TOP 25 Rating LW 1. Anderson County (17-0) 87.6 1 2. Marshall County (14-1) 85.9 2 3. Boyd County (7-0) 85.2 3 4. Dixie Heights (15-2) 84.6 t6 5. Sacred Heart (13-4) 84.1 4 6. Bardstown (14-3) 84.0 5 7. Bethlehem (14-3) 83.9 t6 8. Bullitt East (10-2) 83.8 8 9. Ryle (13-2) 83.2 t9 10. Notre Dame (11-2) 82.7 11 11. Henderson County (8-1) 82.6 12 12. North Laurel (14-3) 82.1 t9 13. Elizabethtown (12-0) 81.7 13 14. Butler (2-1) 81.6 14 15. Cooper (12-2) 81.4 15 16. Central (6-0) 81.0 19 17. Danville (9-3) 80.5 18 17. Manual (5-2) 80.5 22 17. Highlands (12-5) 80.5 20 20. Franklin County (8-2) 80.4 t16 21. Cov. Holy Cross (9-3) 80.1 24 22. Southwestern (11-3) 79.9 21 23. Louisville Christian (10-6) 77.8 23 24. Pikeville (14-4) 77.5 NR 24. Male (6-2) 77.5 25

Girls’ ratings by region