High School Basketball
Cantrall’s ratings: Tough wins keep Anderson Co. girls at No. 1 (Feb. 21)
Anderson County keeps on winning and again is the No. 1 team in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky.
The competition has been tough. Anderson County (17-0) picked up wins against Bardstown (now ranked sixth) and Sacred Heart (now fifth) this past week.
Dixie Heights moved past those two squads to grab the fourth spot in the rankings, just behind No. 2 Marshall County and No. 3 Boyd County.
Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
|GIRLS’ TOP 25
|Rating
|LW
|1. Anderson County (17-0)
|87.6
|1
|2. Marshall County (14-1)
|85.9
|2
|3. Boyd County (7-0)
|85.2
|3
|4. Dixie Heights (15-2)
|84.6
|t6
|5. Sacred Heart (13-4)
|84.1
|4
|6. Bardstown (14-3)
|84.0
|5
|7. Bethlehem (14-3)
|83.9
|t6
|8. Bullitt East (10-2)
|83.8
|8
|9. Ryle (13-2)
|83.2
|t9
|10. Notre Dame (11-2)
|82.7
|11
|11. Henderson County (8-1)
|82.6
|12
|12. North Laurel (14-3)
|82.1
|t9
|13. Elizabethtown (12-0)
|81.7
|13
|14. Butler (2-1)
|81.6
|14
|15. Cooper (12-2)
|81.4
|15
|16. Central (6-0)
|81.0
|19
|17. Danville (9-3)
|80.5
|18
|17. Manual (5-2)
|80.5
|22
|17. Highlands (12-5)
|80.5
|20
|20. Franklin County (8-2)
|80.4
|t16
|21. Cov. Holy Cross (9-3)
|80.1
|24
|22. Southwestern (11-3)
|79.9
|21
|23. Louisville Christian (10-6)
|77.8
|23
|24. Pikeville (14-4)
|77.5
|NR
|24. Male (6-2)
|77.5
|25
Girls’ ratings by region
|1ST REGION
|1. Marshall County
|85.9
|2. Graves County
|73.4
|3. McCracken County
|68.3
|4. Murray
|57.9
|5. Calloway County
|55.3
|6. Mayfield
|53.1
|7. Hickman County
|52.2
|8. Paducah Tilghman
|45.4
|9. Carlisle County
|41.8
|10. Ballard Memorial
|37.2
|11. Christian Fellowship
|30.2
|12. Fulton City
|19.8
|13. Fulton County
|16.8
|14. St. Mary
|8.0
|15. Community Christian
|7.5
|2ND REGION
|1. Henderson County
|82.6
|2. Webster County
|72.5
|3. Union County
|56.4
|4. Lyon County
|54.6
|5. Christian County
|54.2
|6. Trigg County
|52.6
|7. Crittenden County
|52.4
|7. Hopkins Central
|52.4
|9. Madisonville
|52.3
|10. Hopkinsville
|50.4
|11. Caldwell County
|46.2
|12. Livingston Central
|29.3
|13. Dawson Springs
|24.1
|14. University Heights
|24.0
|3RD REGION
|1. Breckinridge County
|76.6
|2. Apollo
|72.7
|3. Owensboro Catholic
|71.2
|4. Meade County
|71.1
|5. McLean County
|61.2
|6. Ohio County
|60.8
|7. Grayson County
|57.3
|8. Hancock County
|55.8
|9. Owensboro
|54.3
|10. Daviess County
|52.1
|10. Muhlenberg County
|52.1
|12. Edmonson County
|50.5
|13. Butler County
|43.7
|14. Whitesville Trinity
|36.9
|15. Cloverport
|24.8
|4TH REGION
|1. Bowling Green
|75.2
|2. Barren County
|66.6
|3. Greenwood
|60.3
|4. Russell County
|59.7
|5. Warren Central
|57.9
|6. Warren East
|56.8
|7. South Warren
|54.4
|8. Allen County-Scottsville
|52.2
|9. Metcalfe County
|51.3
|10. Franklin-Simpson
|50.9
|11. Glasgow
|50.7
|12. Monroe County
|49.7
|13. Clinton County
|48.4
|14. Russellville
|42.6
|15. Logan County
|41.8
|16. Cumberland County
|36.5
|17. Todd Central
|36.4
|5TH REGION
|1. Bardstown
|84.0
|2. Bethlehem
|83.9
|3. Elizabethtown
|81.7
|4. Central Hardin
|65.2
|5. Hart County
|62.6
|6. Green County
|60.7
|7. Campbellsville
|60.3
|8. Nelson County
|58.8
|9. Marion County
|58.5
|10. North Hardin
|57.3
|11. John Hardin
|55.6
|12. Taylor County
|55.2
|13. LaRue County
|46.3
|14. Thomas Nelson
|46.1
|15. Caverna
|37.4
|16. Adair County
|35.5
|17. Washington County
|19.2
|6TH REGION
|1. Bullitt East
|83.8
|2. Butler
|81.6
|3. Mercy
|77.1
|4. Pleasure Ridge Park
|62.4
|5. Bullitt Central
|57.7
|6. North Bullitt
|41.7
|7. Whitefield Academy
|41.4
|8. Lou. Holy Cross
|39.4
|9. Iroquois
|36.1
|10. Fern Creek
|31.3
|11. Moore
|28.5
|12. Fairdale
|20.1
|13. Western
|19.6
|14. Valley
|6.5
|15. Jeffersontown
|3.9
|16. Southern
|1.5
|17. Beth Haven
|0.1
|7TH REGION
|1. Sacred Heart
|84.1
|2. Central
|81.0
|3. Manual
|80.5
|4. Christian Academy-Louisville
|77.8
|5. Male
|77.5
|6. Assumption
|69.5
|7. Eastern
|50.4
|8. Presentation
|41.0
|9. Collegiate
|40.9
|10. Ballard
|39.9
|11. Kentucky Country Day
|28.0
|12. Portland Christian
|25.6
|13. St. Francis
|24.0
|14. Brown
|20.9
|15. Atherton
|18.0
|16. Shawnee
|15.3
|17. Seneca
|8.8
|18. Highlands Latin
|3.8
|8TH REGION
|1. Anderson County
|87.6
|2. Owen County
|73.2
|3. Spencer County
|72.9
|4. Walton-Verona
|72.1
|5. South Oldham
|69.9
|6. Shelby County
|64.3
|7. North Oldham
|59.5
|8. Grant County
|56.0
|9. Simon Kenton
|55.9
|10. Oldham County
|55.1
|11. Collins
|50.3
|12. Eminence
|49.3
|13. Trimble County
|47.7
|14. Williamstown
|42.0
|15. Woodford County
|41.9
|16. Carroll County
|40.9
|17. Henry County
|37.7
|18. Gallatin County
|29.1
|9TH REGION
|1. Dixie Heights
|84.6
|2. Ryle
|83.2
|3. Notre Dame
|82.7
|4. Cooper
|81.4
|5. Highlands
|80.5
|6. Cov. Holy Cross
|80.1
|7. Boone County
|68.7
|8. Newport Catholic
|67.4
|9. Conner
|67.2
|10. Ludlow
|57.0
|11. Holmes
|54.1
|12. St. Henry
|52.1
|13. Beechwood
|49.6
|14. Lloyd
|46.5
|15. Villa Madonna
|25.3
|16. Bellevue
|24.7
|17. Dayton
|22.6
|18. Newport
|17.9
|19. Covington Latin
|0.1
|10TH REGION
|1. Clark County
|76.2
|2. Bishop Brossart
|75.8
|3. Scott
|73.1
|4. Paris
|66.0
|5. Montgomery County
|63.6
|6. Campbell County
|62.4
|7. Mason County
|57.4
|8. Bourbon County
|55.1
|9. Harrison County
|49.5
|10. Nicholas County
|43.9
|11. Pendleton County
|42.6
|12. St. Patrick
|33.2
|13. Robertson County
|31.0
|14. Augusta
|29.0
|15. Bracken County
|23.6
|11TH REGION
|1. Franklin County
|80.4
|2. Great Crossing
|73.3
|3. Paul Laurence Dunbar
|72.1
|4. Lafayette
|63.4
|5. Madison Southern
|63.1
|6. Scott County
|62.3
|7. Lexington Catholic
|61.4
|8. Tates Creek
|60.6
|9. Berea
|57.9
|10. Madison Central
|50.1
|11. Henry Clay
|46.7
|12. Frederick Douglass
|45.7
|13. Bryan Station
|44.3
|14. Lexington Christian Academy
|43.4
|15. Frankfort
|39.1
|16. Sayre
|36.2
|17. Model
|35.7
|18. Western Hills
|23.2
|19. Trinity Christian
|13.5
|20. Frankfort Christian
|13.2
|12TH REGION
|1. Danville
|80.5
|2. Southwestern
|79.9
|3. Wayne County
|76.0
|4. Mercer County
|74.9
|5. Pulaski County
|72.7
|6. Rockcastle County
|68.6
|7. Somerset
|65.8
|8. Boyle County
|55.2
|9. McCreary Central
|50.3
|10. Casey County
|50.2
|11. Lincoln County
|50.1
|12. East Jessamine
|46.9
|13. Garrard County
|43.5
|14. Danville Christian
|38.4
|15. West Jessamine
|33.3
|16. Burgin
|9.4
|13TH REGION
|1. North Laurel
|82.1
|2. South Laurel
|72.1
|3. Bell County
|66.8
|4. Corbin
|63.1
|5. Whitley County
|62.2
|6. Jackson County
|60.6
|7. Knox Central
|57.6
|8. Pineville
|54.5
|9. Clay County
|53.9
|10. Harlan County
|51.3
|11. Harlan
|45.9
|12. Williamsburg
|43.5
|13. Middlesboro
|39.3
|14. Red Bird
|34.6
|15. Lynn Camp
|29.2
|16. Barbourville
|23.0
|14TH REGION
|1. Knott Central
|62.8
|2. Owsley County
|61.7
|3. Letcher Central
|59.0
|4. Leslie County
|58.0
|5. Perry Central
|57.0
|6. Powell County
|50.6
|7. Wolfe County
|50.0
|8. Estill County
|49.9
|9. Hazard
|47.1
|10. Buckhorn
|37.3
|11. Breathitt County
|34.5
|12. Jackson City
|24.5
|13. Lee County
|18.5
|14. June Buchanan
|9.6
|15. Cordia
|8.6
|15TH REGION
|1. Pikeville
|77.5
|2. Shelby Valley
|76.0
|3. Belfry
|71.2
|4. Johnson Central
|67.7
|5. Floyd Central
|65.8
|6. Lawrence County
|64.7
|7. Martin County
|57.6
|8. Paintsville
|48.9
|9. Betsy Layne
|46.2
|10. Prestonsburg
|42.7
|11. Jenkins
|42.1
|12. Pike Central
|35.3
|13. East Ridge
|32.1
|14. Magoffin County
|27.8
|15. Phelps
|22.6
|16TH REGION
|1. Boyd County
|85.2
|2. Russell
|77.0
|3. Ashland Blazer
|70.6
|4. West Carter
|67.7
|5. Rowan County
|65.8
|6. Menifee County
|54.4
|7. Morgan County
|54.2
|8. Lewis County
|54.0
|9. East Carter
|52.5
|10. Elliott County
|48.7
|11. Raceland
|47.4
|12. Fleming County
|44.9
|13. Rose Hill Christian
|44.2
|14. Bath County
|40.4
|15. Greenup County
|38.6
|16. Fairview
|25.3
Comments