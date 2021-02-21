High School Basketball

Cantrall’s ratings: Tough wins keep Anderson Co. girls at No. 1 (Feb. 21)

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Anderson County keeps on winning and again is the No. 1 team in this week’s edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky.

The competition has been tough. Anderson County (17-0) picked up wins against Bardstown (now ranked sixth) and Sacred Heart (now fifth) this past week.

Dixie Heights moved past those two squads to grab the fourth spot in the rankings, just behind No. 2 Marshall County and No. 3 Boyd County.

Note: Teams that are not included this week have not yet played or there is not enough data for a rating.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

GIRLS’ TOP 25RatingLW
1. Anderson County (17-0)87.61
2. Marshall County (14-1)85.92
3. Boyd County (7-0)85.23
4. Dixie Heights (15-2)84.6t6
5. Sacred Heart (13-4)84.14
6. Bardstown (14-3)84.05
7. Bethlehem (14-3)83.9t6
8. Bullitt East (10-2)83.88
9. Ryle (13-2)83.2t9
10. Notre Dame (11-2)82.711
11. Henderson County (8-1)82.612
12. North Laurel (14-3)82.1t9
13. Elizabethtown (12-0)81.713
14. Butler (2-1)81.614
15. Cooper (12-2)81.415
16. Central (6-0)81.019
17. Danville (9-3)80.518
17. Manual (5-2)80.522
17. Highlands (12-5)80.520
20. Franklin County (8-2)80.4t16
21. Cov. Holy Cross (9-3)80.124
22. Southwestern (11-3)79.921
23. Louisville Christian (10-6)77.823
24. Pikeville (14-4)77.5NR
24. Male (6-2)77.525

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION

1. Marshall County85.9
2. Graves County73.4
3. McCracken County68.3
4. Murray57.9
5. Calloway County55.3
6. Mayfield53.1
7. Hickman County52.2
8. Paducah Tilghman45.4
9. Carlisle County41.8
10. Ballard Memorial37.2
11. Christian Fellowship30.2
12. Fulton City19.8
13. Fulton County16.8
14. St. Mary8.0
15. Community Christian7.5




2ND REGION

1. Henderson County82.6
2. Webster County72.5
3. Union County56.4
4. Lyon County54.6
5. Christian County54.2
6. Trigg County52.6
7. Crittenden County52.4
7. Hopkins Central52.4
9. Madisonville52.3
10. Hopkinsville50.4
11. Caldwell County46.2
12. Livingston Central29.3
13. Dawson Springs24.1
14. University Heights24.0




3RD REGION

1. Breckinridge County76.6
2. Apollo72.7
3. Owensboro Catholic71.2
4. Meade County71.1
5. McLean County61.2
6. Ohio County60.8
7. Grayson County57.3
8. Hancock County55.8
9. Owensboro54.3
10. Daviess County52.1
10. Muhlenberg County52.1
12. Edmonson County50.5
13. Butler County43.7
14. Whitesville Trinity36.9
15. Cloverport24.8




4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green75.2
2. Barren County66.6
3. Greenwood60.3
4. Russell County59.7
5. Warren Central57.9
6. Warren East56.8
7. South Warren54.4
8. Allen County-Scottsville52.2
9. Metcalfe County51.3
10. Franklin-Simpson50.9
11. Glasgow50.7
12. Monroe County49.7
13. Clinton County48.4
14. Russellville42.6
15. Logan County41.8
16. Cumberland County36.5
17. Todd Central36.4




5TH REGION

1. Bardstown84.0
2. Bethlehem83.9
3. Elizabethtown81.7
4. Central Hardin65.2
5. Hart County62.6
6. Green County60.7
7. Campbellsville60.3
8. Nelson County58.8
9. Marion County58.5
10. North Hardin57.3
11. John Hardin55.6
12. Taylor County55.2
13. LaRue County46.3
14. Thomas Nelson46.1
15. Caverna37.4
16. Adair County35.5
17. Washington County19.2




6TH REGION

1. Bullitt East83.8
2. Butler81.6
3. Mercy77.1
4. Pleasure Ridge Park62.4
5. Bullitt Central57.7
6. North Bullitt41.7
7. Whitefield Academy41.4
8. Lou. Holy Cross39.4
9. Iroquois36.1
10. Fern Creek31.3
11. Moore28.5
12. Fairdale20.1
13. Western19.6
14. Valley6.5
15. Jeffersontown3.9
16. Southern1.5
17. Beth Haven0.1




7TH REGION

1. Sacred Heart84.1
2. Central81.0
3. Manual80.5
4. Christian Academy-Louisville77.8
5. Male77.5
6. Assumption69.5
7. Eastern50.4
8. Presentation41.0
9. Collegiate40.9
10. Ballard39.9
11. Kentucky Country Day28.0
12. Portland Christian25.6
13. St. Francis24.0
14. Brown20.9
15. Atherton18.0
16. Shawnee15.3
17. Seneca8.8
18. Highlands Latin3.8




8TH REGION

1. Anderson County87.6
2. Owen County73.2
3. Spencer County72.9
4. Walton-Verona72.1
5. South Oldham69.9
6. Shelby County64.3
7. North Oldham59.5
8. Grant County56.0
9. Simon Kenton55.9
10. Oldham County55.1
11. Collins50.3
12. Eminence49.3
13. Trimble County47.7
14. Williamstown42.0
15. Woodford County41.9
16. Carroll County40.9
17. Henry County37.7
18. Gallatin County29.1




9TH REGION

1. Dixie Heights84.6
2. Ryle83.2
3. Notre Dame82.7
4. Cooper81.4
5. Highlands80.5
6. Cov. Holy Cross80.1
7. Boone County68.7
8. Newport Catholic67.4
9. Conner67.2
10. Ludlow57.0
11. Holmes54.1
12. St. Henry52.1
13. Beechwood49.6
14. Lloyd46.5
15. Villa Madonna25.3
16. Bellevue24.7
17. Dayton22.6
18. Newport17.9
19. Covington Latin0.1




10TH REGION

1. Clark County76.2
2. Bishop Brossart75.8
3. Scott73.1
4. Paris66.0
5. Montgomery County63.6
6. Campbell County62.4
7. Mason County57.4
8. Bourbon County55.1
9. Harrison County49.5
10. Nicholas County43.9
11. Pendleton County42.6
12. St. Patrick33.2
13. Robertson County31.0
14. Augusta29.0
15. Bracken County23.6




11TH REGION

1. Franklin County80.4
2. Great Crossing73.3
3. Paul Laurence Dunbar72.1
4. Lafayette63.4
5. Madison Southern63.1
6. Scott County62.3
7. Lexington Catholic61.4
8. Tates Creek60.6
9. Berea57.9
10. Madison Central50.1
11. Henry Clay46.7
12. Frederick Douglass45.7
13. Bryan Station44.3
14. Lexington Christian Academy43.4
15. Frankfort39.1
16. Sayre36.2
17. Model35.7
18. Western Hills23.2
19. Trinity Christian13.5
20. Frankfort Christian13.2




12TH REGION

1. Danville80.5
2. Southwestern79.9
3. Wayne County76.0
4. Mercer County74.9
5. Pulaski County72.7
6. Rockcastle County68.6
7. Somerset65.8
8. Boyle County55.2
9. McCreary Central50.3
10. Casey County50.2
11. Lincoln County50.1
12. East Jessamine46.9
13. Garrard County43.5
14. Danville Christian38.4
15. West Jessamine33.3
16. Burgin9.4




13TH REGION

1. North Laurel82.1
2. South Laurel72.1
3. Bell County66.8
4. Corbin63.1
5. Whitley County62.2
6. Jackson County60.6
7. Knox Central57.6
8. Pineville54.5
9. Clay County53.9
10. Harlan County51.3
11. Harlan45.9
12. Williamsburg43.5
13. Middlesboro39.3
14. Red Bird34.6
15. Lynn Camp29.2
16. Barbourville23.0




14TH REGION

1. Knott Central62.8
2. Owsley County61.7
3. Letcher Central59.0
4. Leslie County58.0
5. Perry Central57.0
6. Powell County50.6
7. Wolfe County50.0
8. Estill County49.9
9. Hazard47.1
10. Buckhorn37.3
11. Breathitt County34.5
12. Jackson City24.5
13. Lee County18.5
14. June Buchanan9.6
15. Cordia8.6




15TH REGION

1. Pikeville77.5
2. Shelby Valley76.0
3. Belfry71.2
4. Johnson Central67.7
5. Floyd Central65.8
6. Lawrence County64.7
7. Martin County57.6
8. Paintsville48.9
9. Betsy Layne46.2
10. Prestonsburg42.7
11. Jenkins42.1
12. Pike Central35.3
13. East Ridge32.1
14. Magoffin County27.8
15. Phelps22.6




16TH REGION

1. Boyd County85.2
2. Russell77.0
3. Ashland Blazer70.6
4. West Carter67.7
5. Rowan County65.8
6. Menifee County54.4
7. Morgan County54.2
8. Lewis County54.0
9. East Carter52.5
10. Elliott County48.7
11. Raceland47.4
12. Fleming County44.9
13. Rose Hill Christian44.2
14. Bath County40.4
15. Greenup County38.6
16. Fairview25.3
