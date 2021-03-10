Boys’ and girls’ Sweet 16 draws: Potential matchups include some early doozies

The bouncing balls of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s live bracket drawings have created some brutal paths for teams who could be considered Sweet 16 favorites in both the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments.

The teams to fill those spots won’t be determined for two weeks as district and region tournaments play out, but we now have some idea who could play who at Rupp Arena.

In the boys’ tournament, perhaps the hardest path lies in front of Central Kentucky’s 11th Region champ and the 7th Region winner out of Louisville who will face each other on the first day of the first round.

That means current Associated Press No. 1 Lexington Catholic or, maybe, No. 7 Frederick Douglass could face Herald-Leader preseason No. 1 Male or current No. 4 Ballard.

The draw also created a potential revenge rematch between No. 6 North Laurel out of the 13th Region and No. 10 Ashland Blazer. The Tomcats humbled the Jaguars on Friday in a showcase event at Lexington Catholic. If those two survive their regions, they would play each other on day two of the Sweet 16.

In the girls’ tournament, the most eye-catching pairing has to be the 5th Region draw against the 6th Region, which means No. 1 Elizabethtown, No. 7 Bethlehem or dangerous Bardstown could face No. 5 Bullitt East or Herald-Leader preseason No. 1 Butler on day two of the first round.

Central Kentucky’s 11th Region, where defending champ Franklin County or maybe Paul Laurence Dunbar or Great Crossing have Sweet 16 hopes, will have to face the 13th Region winner, which could be North Laurel or Bell County, among others.

Being held a few weeks later than normal due to COVID-19, the 103rd KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen takes place March 31-April 3. The 60th Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen will be held a week later, April 7-10. Both events were canceled last year as the pandemic hit. This year, the semifinals and finals will be played on the same day in both tournaments, because of the Easter holiday, April 4.

Ticket availability for the events will be limited due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions and the KHSAA has said ticket info would be released in the days to come. It has already announced tickets will be sold on a per-game basis this year rather than the traditional session format that allowed fans to see multiple games with one ticket.

Last week, the KHSAA told member schools that state guidelines on attendance limits have been relaxed from 15 to 25 percent. That potentially increases the number of fans who can attend postseason tournaments, including the Sweet 16s, in person if other guidelines — masking and social distancing — are followed.

All Sweet 16 games will be streamed live on KHSAA.tv, to NFHS Network subscribers. The NFHS Network’s monthly subscription cost is $10.99.

State tourney pairings

BOYS’ SWEET SIXTEEN

(In bracket order. Times TBD)

Wednesday, March 31

14th Region vs. 5th Region

10th Region vs. 8th Region

11th Region vs. 7th Region

4th Region vs. 2nd Region

Thursday, April 1

12th Region vs. 15th Region

13th Region vs. 16th Region

6th Region vs. 1st Region

3rd Region vs. 9th Region

Friday, April 2

Quarterfinals: Times TBD

Saturday, April 3

Semifinals: Times TBD

Finals: Time TBD

GIRLS’ SWEET SIXTEEN

(In bracket order. Times TBD)

Wednesday, April 7

14th Region vs. 7th Region

4th Region vs. 10th Region

11th Region vs. 13th Region

8th Region vs. 12th Region

Thursday, April 8

1st Region vs. 15th Region

5th Region vs. 6th Region

2nd Region vs. 3rd Region

9th Region vs. 16th Region

Friday, April 9

Quarterfinals: Times TBD

Saturday, April 10

Semifinals: Times TBD

Finals: Time TBD