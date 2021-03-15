Who’s No. 1 in the final in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (March 15)?

Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson (33) shoots past Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Lionel Kumwimba (55) and Max VanDyke (31) during their game at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School In Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 69-67. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (March 8) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (7) 19-1 101 1

2. St. Henry (2) 16-2 98 2

3. Cov. Catholic (1) 22-3 86 3

4. Elizabethtown - 14-2 61 5

5. Lou. Ballard - 14-2 57 4

6. Frederick Douglass (1) 15-1 49 7

7. North Laurel - 21-2 43 6

8. Bowling Green - 18-2 36 9

8. DeSales - 16-6 36 8

10. Ashland Blazer - 15-4 23 10

Others receiving votes: Highlands 6. Lou. Male 5. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Johnson Central 2.

1 Lexington Catholic (19-1) 2 St. Henry (16-2) 3 Covington Catholic (22-3) 4 Frederick Douglass (15-1) 5 DeSales (16-6) 6 Elizabethtown (14-1) 7 Ballard (14-2) 8 Bowling Green (18-2) 9 Ashland Blazer (15-4) 10 Male (5-2)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Elizabethtown (8) 22-0 101 1

2. Ryle (3) 20-2 97 2

3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 83 3

4. Boyd Co. - 13-1 74 4

5. Bullitt East - 17-2 69 5

6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 51 6

7. Bethlehem - 20-4 44 7

8. Cooper - 16-3 25 8

9. Southwestern - 16-3 16 9

10. Butler - 9-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 8. Lou. Central 7. Russell 6. Pulaski Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2. Dixie Heights 2. Boyle Co. 1.

1 Elizabethtown (22-0) 2 Anderson County (21-2) 3 Bullitt East (17-2) 4 Boyd County (13-1) 5 Ryle (19-2) 6 Bethlehem (20-4) 7 Marshall County (18-2) 8 Cooper (16-3) 9 Dixie Heights (22-2) 10 Bardstown (18-5)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.