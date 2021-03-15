High School Basketball

Who’s No. 1 in the final in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (March 15)?

Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson (33) shoots past Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Lionel Kumwimba (55) and Max VanDyke (31) during their game at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School In Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat Paul Laurence Dunbar 69-67. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (March 8) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (7) 19-1 101 1

2. St. Henry (2) 16-2 98 2

3. Cov. Catholic (1) 22-3 86 3

4. Elizabethtown - 14-2 61 5

5. Lou. Ballard - 14-2 57 4

6. Frederick Douglass (1) 15-1 49 7

7. North Laurel - 21-2 43 6

8. Bowling Green - 18-2 36 9

8. DeSales - 16-6 36 8

10. Ashland Blazer - 15-4 23 10

Others receiving votes: Highlands 6. Lou. Male 5. Lex. Paul Dunbar 2. Johnson Central 2.

How @HLpreps voted-boys

1Lexington Catholic(19-1)
2St. Henry(16-2)
3Covington Catholic(22-3)
4Frederick Douglass(15-1)
5DeSales(16-6)
6Elizabethtown(14-1)
7Ballard(14-2)
8Bowling Green(18-2)
9Ashland Blazer(15-4)
10Male(5-2)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Elizabethtown (8) 22-0 101 1

2. Ryle (3) 20-2 97 2

3. Anderson Co. - 21-2 83 3

4. Boyd Co. - 13-1 74 4

5. Bullitt East - 17-2 69 5

6. Marshall Co. - 18-2 51 6

7. Bethlehem - 20-4 44 7

8. Cooper - 16-3 25 8

9. Southwestern - 16-3 16 9

10. Butler - 9-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 8. Lou. Central 7. Russell 6. Pulaski Co. 2. Henderson Co. 2. Dixie Heights 2. Boyle Co. 1.

How @HLpreps voted-girls

1Elizabethtown(22-0)
2Anderson County(21-2)
3Bullitt East(17-2)
4Boyd County(13-1)
5Ryle(19-2)
6Bethlehem(20-4)
7Marshall County(18-2)
8Cooper(16-3)
9Dixie Heights(22-2)
10Bardstown(18-5)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

