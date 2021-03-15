Coaches name All 11th Region boys’ basketball team. Lexington Catholic sweeps top honors

Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson (33) dribbles between St. Henry’s Cory Shea (3) and St. Henry’s Jude Bessler (22) during their game at Lexington Catholic High School in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Lexington Catholic beat St. Henry 80-78 in overtime. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington Catholic swept 11th Region boys’ basketball player and coach of the year honors as voted on by coaches who have announced the All 11th Region Team for the 2021 season.

LexCath senior, Ben Johnson, already named a Mr. Basketball finalist by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, topped the list of all-region players in voting that included 17 of the 11th Region’s 19 teams. His coach, Brandon Salsman, earned his second accolade as region coach of the year after also receiving that distinction from the KABC.

The honorees will be recognized at next week’s 11th Region Tournament at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena.

All 11th Region Boys’ Team

(Players listed in order of votes received)

Player of the Year: Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic.

Dashawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass.

Tim Hall, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Tanner Walton, Lexington Christian.

Kole Browne, Madison Central.

Aziel Blackwell, Henry Clay.

Jackson Twombly, Frankfort.

Zander Collett, Sayre

Nick Spalding, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Trent DeVries, Madison Southern.

Zach Semones, Western Hills.

J’Marious Lindsay, Bryan Station.

Kanye Henderson, Henry Clay.

Honorable Mention: Tyson Barrett, Douglass; Jaylen Dorsey, Berea; Jack Gohmann, Lexington Catholic; Jeremy Hamilton, Scott County; Will Hardin, Madison Central; Myles Morones, Bryan Station; Abe Nelson, Lafayette; Sam Parrish, Tates Creek; Bryson Perry, Model; Phillip Pfeiffer, Franklin County; Elias Richardson, Scott County; Micah Sowders, Franklin Christian; Will Stanfield, Lafayette; Carson Walls, Great Crossing.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic.