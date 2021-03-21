2021 Kentucky girls’ high school basketball scores and brackets from every region

The road to the 2021 Sweet 16 is winding down.

Girls’ regional tournament games are underway this week.

The Girls’ Sweet 16 will be held April 7-10 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Girls’ regionals

1st Region at Murray State University

2nd Region at Hopkins County Central

3rd Region at Owensboro Sportscenter

4th Region at Western Kentucky University

5th Region at Nelson County

6th Region at Valley

7th Region at Valley

8th Region at North Oldham

9th Region at Holmes

10th Region at George Rogers Clark

11th Region at Eastern Kentucky University

12th Region at Pulaski County

13th Region at Corbin Arena

14th Region at Perry County Central

15th Region at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville

16th Region at Morehead State University