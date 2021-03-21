High School Basketball
2021 Kentucky boys’ high school basketball scores and brackets from every region
The road to the 2021 Sweet 16 is winding down.
Boys’ regional tournament games are underway this week.
The Boys’ Sweet 16 will be held March 31 through April 3 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Scroll down below to view Twitter commentary from those reporting on regionals around the state. Below that are links to brackets from every regional tournament. Keep scrolling to get live, in-game scoring updates from our ScoreStream crowd-sourcing app.
Boys’ regionals
1st Region at Murray State University
3rd Region at Owensboro Sportscenter
4th Region at Western Kentucky University
11th Region at Eastern Kentucky University
14th Region at Breathitt County
15th Region at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville
16th Region at Morehead State University
