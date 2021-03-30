High School Basketball
2021 Boys’ Sweet 16: Rosters for every basketball team in the state tournament
The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
2021 BOYS’ SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS
1st Region: McCracken County
2nd Region: University Heights
3rd Region: Muhlenberg County
4th Region: Bowling Green
5th Region: Elizabethtown
6th Region: Bullitt East
7th Region: Ballard
8th Region: Oldham County
9th Region: Highlands
10th Region: Clark County
11th Region: Madison Central
12th Region: Boyle County
13th Region: Knox Central
14th Region: Knott County Central
15th Region: Paintsville
16th Region: Ashland Blazer
