2021 Girls’ Sweet 16: Rosters for every basketball team in the state tournament

Bullitt East’s Emily Ezell (3) pushed forward during the Chargers win over Elizabethtown 66-52 at Rupp Arena in the first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

2021 GIRLS’ SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS

1st Region: Marshall County

2nd Region: Henderson County

3rd Region: Apollo

4th Region: Bowling Green

5th Region: Bethlehem

6th Region: Bullitt East

7th Region: Sacred Heart

8th Region: Anderson County

9th Region: Dixie Heights

10th Region: Bishop Brossart

11th Region: Franklin County

12th Region: Southwestern

13th Region: South Laurel

14th Region: Knott County Central

15th Region: Pikeville

16th Region: Russell

