High School Basketball
2021 Girls’ Sweet 16: Rosters for every basketball team in the state tournament
The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
2021 GIRLS’ SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS
1st Region: Marshall County
2nd Region: Henderson County
3rd Region: Apollo
4th Region: Bowling Green
5th Region: Bethlehem
6th Region: Bullitt East
7th Region: Sacred Heart
8th Region: Anderson County
9th Region: Dixie Heights
10th Region: Bishop Brossart
11th Region: Franklin County
12th Region: Southwestern
13th Region: South Laurel
14th Region: Knott County Central
15th Region: Pikeville
16th Region: Russell
