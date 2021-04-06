High School Basketball

2021 Girls’ Sweet 16: Statistics for every basketball team in the state tournament

Bethlehem’s bench celebrates after getting an and-1 call during the Kentucky All “A” Classic semifinal basketball game between the Bethlehem Banshees and the Danville Lady Admirals on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky. Bethlehem won 53-36.
The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find season statistics for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

2021 GIRLS’ SWEET SIXTEEN STATISTICS

1st Region: Marshall County

2nd Region: Henderson County

3rd Region: Apollo

4th Region: Bowling Green

5th Region: Bethlehem

6th Region: Bullitt East

7th Region: Sacred Heart

8th Region: Anderson County

9th Region: Dixie Heights

10th Region: Bishop Brossart

11th Region: Franklin County

12th Region: Southwestern

13th Region: South Laurel

14th Region: Knott County Central

15th Region: Pikeville

16th Region: Russell

