Here are the 2021 Lexington All-City girls’ basketball teams and player of the year

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Elise Ellison-Coons averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds her senior year for the 14-4 Bulldogs.

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are proud to present the 2021 All-City girls’ high school basketball teams and player of the year as voted on by the nine coaches of Lexington’s varsity KHSAA programs.

The Lexington Player of the Year goes to Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Elise Ellison-Coons, a 5-foot-10 senior wing committed to Keiser University, an NAIA school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ellison-Coons averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds her senior year for the 14-4 Bulldogs. According to the school, she ranks second among the program’s all-time scorers with 1,879 points, second in rebounds with 1,209, first in free throws made with 620 and has made the fourth-most three-pointers at 111. She received four player of the year votes among the nine coaches, the most of any player.

Lafayette’s Anaya Brown finished second in the balloting. The 6-foot junior averaged 17.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game and helped lead the Generals to the 11th Region finals. Rounding out the First Team are Tates Creek’s Maddie Kauffman, Sayre’s Kylee Dennis and Bryan Station’s Tania Woodall. Dennis received two player of the year votes with Brown and Kauffman each getting one.

The nine KHSAA girls’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked to nominate three players from their team for All-City consideration. Later, the coaches were asked to rank, one through 10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were not permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the First and Second teams.

ALL-CITY GIRLS’ FIRST TEAM

Player, voting points (first-place votes)

Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 75 (4)

Anaya Brown, Lafayette, 61 (1)

Maddie Kauffman, Tates Creek, 59 (1)

Kylee Dennis, Sayre, 52 (2)

Tania Woodall, Bryan Station, 43

ALL-CITY GIRLS’ SECOND TEAM

Allison Wallace, Frederick Douglass

Katherine Truitt, Lexington Catholic

Aziah Campbell, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Ayanna Darrington, Frederick Douglass

Alisce Lyvers, Tates Creek

ALL-CITY GIRLS’ HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: Olea Woodall, Emily Gomez.

Frederick Douglass: Kasia Parks.

Henry Clay: Kennedy Williams, Allison Stone, Lydia Van Metre.

Lafayette: Lauren Walton, Olivia Cathers.

Lexington Catholic: Chloe Treece, Farah Weldon.

Lexington Christian: Emilie Teall, Gracie Royalty.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Carley Hinshaw.

Sayre: Sophia Richardson, Cat Graves.

Tates Creek: Caty Armishaw.