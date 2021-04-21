Here are the 2021 Lexington All-City boys’ basketball teams and player of the year

Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson, who was voted the city’s player of the year, earlier was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com are proud to present the 2021 All-City boys’ high school basketball teams and player of the year as voted on by the nine coaches of Lexington’s varsity KHSAA programs.

The Lexington player of the year goes to Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard committed to Bellarmine who has already received Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball honor as the top senior player in the state in a recent ceremony. Johnson received five player of the year votes among the city’s nine coaches.

Johnson led the Knights with 27.3 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game during his senior year. He is the fifth all-time leading scorer in Lexington boys’ high school basketball history with 2,354 points and is Lexington Catholic’s all-time leading scorer and three-point shooter.

Dashawn Jackson of Frederick Douglass, a 6-3 senior guard committed to Eastern Kentucky, finished second in the balloting and received three player of the year votes. Jackson averaged 21.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and helped the Broncos reach the program’s first 11th Region finals.

Rounding out the First Team are Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Tim Hall and Nick Spalding and Lexington Christian’s Tanner Walton. Hall received the remaining vote for player of the year.

The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked to nominate three players from their team for All-City consideration. Later, the coaches were asked to rank, one through 10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were not permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the First and Second teams.

ALL-CITY BOYS’ FIRST TEAM

Player, voting points (first-place votes)

Ben Johnson, Lexington Catholic, 75 (5)

Dashawn Jackson, Frederick Douglass, 73 (3)

Tim Hall, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 61 (1)

Tanner Walton, Lexington Christian, 50

Nick Spalding, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 38

ALL-CITY BOYS’ SECOND TEAM

Tyson Barrett, Frederick Douglass

Aziel Blackwell, Henry Clay

Kanye Henderson, Henry Clay

Sam Parrish, Tates Creek

Zander Collett, Sayre

ALL-CITY BOYS’ HONORABLE MENTION

Bryan Station: J’Marious Lindsay, Myles Morones, Trenton Grundy.

Frederick Douglass: Kai Simpson.

Henry Clay: Konlin Brown.

Lafayette: Daniel Kinley, Abe Nelson, Will Stanfield.

Lexington Catholic: Jack Gohmann, Ryan Russell.

Lexington Christian: Tyler Hall, Jeffrey Selby.

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Max Van Dyke.

Sayre: Dant Bowling, Corey Givens.

Tates Creek: Eric Hackett, RJ Smith.