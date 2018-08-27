See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s Associated Press football polling

Below is the high school football ballot I submitted to the Kentucky Associated Press as part of its polling for the week beginning Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The actual polls will be released later Monday.
CLASS A
1. Beechwood (1-0)
2. Pikeville (2-0)
3. Hazard (1-0)
4. Raceland (1-1)
5. Paintsville (2-0)
6. Ludlow (2-0)
7. Bishop Brossart (2-0)
8. Nicholas County (2-0)
9. Campbellsville (1-1)
10. Pineville (2-0)
CLASS 2A
1. DeSales (2-0)
2. Christian Academy of Louisville (2-0)
3. Mayfield (2-0)
4. Danville (1-1)
5. Glasgow (2-0)
6. Walton-Verona (2-0)
7. Newport Central Catholic (1-1)
8. Lexington Christian Academy (1-1)
9. Somerset (2-0)
10. Washington County (2-0)
CLASS 3A
1. Boyle County (2-0)
2. Central (2-0)
3. Corbin (2-0)
4. Lexington Catholic (2-0)
5. Belfry (0-1)
6. Caldwell County (2-0)
7. Paducah Tilghman (2-0)
8. Casey County (2-0)
9. Bell County (2-0)
10. Elizabethtown (0-1)
CLASS 4A
1. Franklin-Simpson (2-0)
2. Ashland Blazer (2-0)
3. Johnson Central (0-1)
4. Logan County (2-0)
5. Wayne County (1-1)
6. Moore (2-0)
7. Greenup County (2-0)
8. Taylor County (2-0)
9. Shelby County (2-0)
10. Hopkinsville (0-2)
CLASS 5A
1. Covington Catholic (2-0)
2. Bowling Green (2-0)
3. South Warren (2-0)
4. Christian County (1-1)
5. Highlands (2-0)
6. Owensboro (2-0)
7. Oldham County (2-0)
8. Southwestern (2-0)
9. Bullitt Central (2-0)
10. Pulaski County (1-1)
CLASS 6A
1. Male (2-0)
2. Trinity (0-2)
3. Scott County (2-0)
4. St. Xavier (0-1)
5. Frederick Douglass (2-0)
6. Manual (1-1)
7. Butler (1-1)
8. Simon Kenton (2-0)
9. Madison Central (2-0)
10. Central Hardin (1-1)
