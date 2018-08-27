Frederick Douglass quarterback Cameron Jones looked for room on the keeper against Tates Creek on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
High School Football

See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s Associated Press football polling

By Josh Moore

August 27, 2018 11:46 AM

Below is the high school football ballot I submitted to the Kentucky Associated Press as part of its polling for the week beginning Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The actual polls will be released later Monday.

CLASS A

1. Beechwood (1-0)

2. Pikeville (2-0)

3. Hazard (1-0)

4. Raceland (1-1)

5. Paintsville (2-0)

6. Ludlow (2-0)

7. Bishop Brossart (2-0)

8. Nicholas County (2-0)

9. Campbellsville (1-1)

10. Pineville (2-0)

CLASS 2A

1. DeSales (2-0)

2. Christian Academy of Louisville (2-0)

3. Mayfield (2-0)

4. Danville (1-1)

5. Glasgow (2-0)

6. Walton-Verona (2-0)

7. Newport Central Catholic (1-1)

8. Lexington Christian Academy (1-1)

9. Somerset (2-0)

10. Washington County (2-0)

CLASS 3A

1. Boyle County (2-0)

2. Central (2-0)

3. Corbin (2-0)

4. Lexington Catholic (2-0)

5. Belfry (0-1)

6. Caldwell County (2-0)

7. Paducah Tilghman (2-0)

8. Casey County (2-0)

9. Bell County (2-0)

10. Elizabethtown (0-1)

CLASS 4A

1. Franklin-Simpson (2-0)

2. Ashland Blazer (2-0)

3. Johnson Central (0-1)

4. Logan County (2-0)

5. Wayne County (1-1)

6. Moore (2-0)

7. Greenup County (2-0)

8. Taylor County (2-0)

9. Shelby County (2-0)

10. Hopkinsville (0-2)

CLASS 5A

1. Covington Catholic (2-0)

2. Bowling Green (2-0)

3. South Warren (2-0)

4. Christian County (1-1)

5. Highlands (2-0)

6. Owensboro (2-0)

7. Oldham County (2-0)

8. Southwestern (2-0)

9. Bullitt Central (2-0)

10. Pulaski County (1-1)

CLASS 6A

1. Male (2-0)

2. Trinity (0-2)

3. Scott County (2-0)

4. St. Xavier (0-1)

5. Frederick Douglass (2-0)

6. Manual (1-1)

7. Butler (1-1)

8. Simon Kenton (2-0)

9. Madison Central (2-0)

10. Central Hardin (1-1)

