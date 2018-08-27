See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s Associated Press football polling

Below is the high school football ballot I submitted to the Kentucky Associated Press as part of its polling for the week beginning Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The actual polls will be released later Monday.

CLASS A

1. Beechwood (1-0)

2. Pikeville (2-0)

3. Hazard (1-0)

4. Raceland (1-1)

5. Paintsville (2-0)

6. Ludlow (2-0)

7. Bishop Brossart (2-0)

8. Nicholas County (2-0)

9. Campbellsville (1-1)

10. Pineville (2-0)

CLASS 2A

1. DeSales (2-0)

2. Christian Academy of Louisville (2-0)

3. Mayfield (2-0)

4. Danville (1-1)

5. Glasgow (2-0)

6. Walton-Verona (2-0)

7. Newport Central Catholic (1-1)

8. Lexington Christian Academy (1-1)

9. Somerset (2-0)

10. Washington County (2-0)

CLASS 3A

1. Boyle County (2-0)

2. Central (2-0)

3. Corbin (2-0)

4. Lexington Catholic (2-0)

5. Belfry (0-1)

6. Caldwell County (2-0)

7. Paducah Tilghman (2-0)

8. Casey County (2-0)

9. Bell County (2-0)

10. Elizabethtown (0-1)

CLASS 4A

1. Franklin-Simpson (2-0)

2. Ashland Blazer (2-0)

3. Johnson Central (0-1)

4. Logan County (2-0)

5. Wayne County (1-1)

6. Moore (2-0)

7. Greenup County (2-0)

8. Taylor County (2-0)

9. Shelby County (2-0)

10. Hopkinsville (0-2)

CLASS 5A

1. Covington Catholic (2-0)

2. Bowling Green (2-0)

3. South Warren (2-0)

4. Christian County (1-1)

5. Highlands (2-0)

6. Owensboro (2-0)

7. Oldham County (2-0)

8. Southwestern (2-0)

9. Bullitt Central (2-0)

10. Pulaski County (1-1)

CLASS 6A

1. Male (2-0)

2. Trinity (0-2)

3. Scott County (2-0)

4. St. Xavier (0-1)

5. Frederick Douglass (2-0)

6. Manual (1-1)

7. Butler (1-1)

8. Simon Kenton (2-0)

9. Madison Central (2-0)

10. Central Hardin (1-1)