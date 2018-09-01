Apocalypse now: St. Xavier and Trinity still searching for their first wins

Check the sky for raining frogs.

St. Xavier and Trinity — two of the most accomplished football programs in Kentucky history and probably the state’s two most nationally-renowned teams — both lost again on Friday night, bringing their combined record this season to 0-5. Trinity fell to 0-3 after its game at Cincinnati Moeller was called, 21-14, at halftime due to inclement weather. St. Xavier, which had a bye last week, lost to Bowling Green on a a field goal in overtime, 24-21.

Trinity is 0-3 for the first time since 2003. The Shamrocks started that season 0-4 but went on to win the Class 4A championship.

It is the first time since 1963 that both teams have lost their first two games, according to Corey Price, a contributor to UK Athletics.

Price reported that the programs have never both started 0-3 in the same season. It’s unlikely that history will be made next week; St. Xavier hosts Fairdale, a Class 5A program that has traditionally struggled and last year lost to the Tigers, 56-14, at home.

Trinity, on the other hand, faces Male, which is off to a 3-0 start and has allowed only 3 points this season. The Bulldogs last defeated Trinity in 2015, when they went undefeated en route to the Class 6A title.

St. Xavier and Trinity face off in their annual rivalry on Sept. 28 at Cardinals Stadium.