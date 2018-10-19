Photo slideshow: Frederick Douglass beats Henry Clay to remain undefeated

Frederick Douglass beats Henry Clay 36-3 to remain undefeated for the season.
Frederick Douglass beats Henry Clay 36-3 to remain undefeated for the season.
High School Football

Frederick Douglass still making football history in program’s second year

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2018 11:16 PM

Frederick Douglass moved to the top of the Kentucky Associated Press Class 6A rankings for the first time earlier this week. The Broncos didn’t stumble on their way to another bit of history Friday night.

Douglass defeated No. 8 Henry Clay, 36-3, on the road to improve to 9-0 and sweep Class 6A’s 7th District for the program’s first district title.

The Broncos took care of Paul Laurence Dunbar, Bryan Station and Scott County in consecutive weeks before an open date last week. They came out looking refreshed; Micah Lowe caught a pass from Cam Jones and took it 70 yards on Douglass’ second play from scrimmage. Devin Neal rushed for a two-point conversion to put the Broncos up 8-0 less than a minute into the contest.

Henry Clay forced a punt on Douglass’ next possession and responded with a Graham Wald field goal. Douglass scored touchdowns on its next three drives to build a 29-3 halftime lead. Damarco Fishback broke a tackle and tiptoed the sideline on a 61-yard scoring run to put a cherry on it as the third quarter wound down.

“We just stuck to our game plan and stuck to our hearts,” said junior Jaylin Bybee, who had an interception and recovered a fumble in the first half, the latter leading to a Douglass score. “We did what we know we could do, which is show out. It feels great.”

Frederick Douglass' Cameron Jones (14) passed the ball over Henry Clay defenders during their game Friday at Henry Clay High School.
Frederick Douglass' Devin Neal (5) ran the ball past Henry Clay's Jordan Kimball (7) and Henry Clay's Langston Jackson (9) during their game Friday at Henry Clay High School. Frederick Douglass beat Henry Clay 36-3.
Jones finished 9-for-13 for 279 yards and 3 TD passes without an interception. Lowe finished with 89 yards on a game-high four receptions while Dekel Crowdus, a sophomore who’s been offered by the University of Kentucky, had 118 yards on two receptions, including an 85-yard TD in the second quarter. Fishback ended with 69 yards and 2 TD runs.

Douglass (9-0) assured itself of a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Depending on how things play out, it’s possible for the Broncos to play the entirety of the postseason at home if they were to reach the state finals. They’ll look to finish the season undefeated when they travel to Conner (7-2) next Friday.

“I’m just so proud for these kids,” said Douglass Coach Brian Landis. “They’ve worked so hard and come this far. For two years we’ve talked about it, from day one when I had 13 kids and they bought in and we’ve followed the same formula all the way. All the credit to our kids.”

Henry Clay (5-4) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. The Blue Devils travel to Cooper (3-6) next week.

Frederick Douglass' Micah Lowe (17) ran the ball past Henry Clay's Cameron Maynard (11) during their game Friday at Henry Clay High School. Frederick Douglass beat Henry Clay 36-3.
