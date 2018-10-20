Highlights: UK targets put on high-scoring show, Bryan Station nabs first win

Bryan Station 27, Paul Dunbar 26: It took just over two months, but Bryan Station finally made it into the win column on Friday night. Jalen Burbage’s third touchdown run of the night, a 10-yard scamper with just under eight minutes left in the game, gave the Defenders their second lead of the night over the host Bulldogs.
After the defense turned back Dunbar’s fourth down attempt on the next possession, Burbage led the Defenders on a clock-killing drive, converting a first-down run on fourth-and-2 to clinch the win.
Burbage ran for 114 yards and also launched a 44-yard punt. Amodeus Taylor added 70 rushing yards and Kendrick Curry returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards for a TD in the win.
Mitchell Joseph was a workhorse for Dunbar (2-7), rushing for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.
Lexington Christian 14, Danville 13: Behind the heroics of DeAirious Smith the visiting Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak to the Admirals. Smith had an interception in the red zone and caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, but it was a huge play on special teams involving the junior that secured the win.
With Danville trailing 14-7, quarterback Zach Thornton hit Seth Gosser for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:07 left in the game to pull the Admirals within one, but Smith teamed up with Neil Dickey to block the extra-point attempt.
Jayden Barnhardt completed 11 of 16 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Lexington Christian (6-3), which secured a home playoff game with the win.
Brennan McGuire ran for 108 yards for Danville (4-6).
Boyle County 54, Western Hills 35: A pair of University of Kentucky targets put on a show in Frankfort.
Another huge night from Wandale Robinson wasn’t enough to lift host Western Hills past the defending Class 3A champs. The senior rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 28 yards and made 11 tackles for the Wolverines (6-3), but it was Boyle County junior Reese Smith who had the MVP performance on Friday.
Smith, who received a scholarship offer from UK last week, caught three touchdowns and returned an interception 99 yards for another score as the Rebels remained undefeated (9-0).
Tates Creek 22, Lafayette 17: On a night when Tates Creek’s defense did the heavy lifting, it was JD Hawkins who clinched the victory for the visiting Commodores in the Roy Walton Bowl.
Hawkins returned a fumble two yards for the go-ahead score with just under seven minutes to play and the defense slammed the door, allowing the Generals just just one first down on their final two possessions.
Lafayette led 17-0 in the second quarter after Jaylen Lawson ran for a 4-yard touchdown and returned a fumble 40 yards to the end zone.
Tates Creek pulled within 17-14 on a par of touchdown passes from Luke Duby to Miles Thomas, one for 73 yards and the other for 30. A safety by Garrett Belcher got them within a point.
In addition to his game-winning fumble return, Hawkins had two tackles for loss and a sack. Jaheim Mullins had three sacks for Tates Creek (4-4), which held Lafayette (1-9) to 83 yards of offense and forced three turnovers.
Lexington Catholic 39, Garrard County 22: University of Kentucky target Beau Allen threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 42 yards as Lexington Catholic dominated the host Golden Lions.
Garrard County led 8-0 after one quarter but the Knights ripped off 32 unanswered points, capped by a 56-yard TD pass from Allen to Luke Powell early in the fourth quarter.
Allen threw touchdowns to four different receivers. Dylan Bracken caught a 55-yard TD for the Knights’ final score of the game. Nathan Schnurr and Jackson Corbett also found the end zone on passes from Allen, who did not throw an interception.
Lexington Catholic (6-3) held the Golden Lions to 246 yards of total offense. Willie Rader rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for Garrard County (2-7).
Harrison County 56, Bourbon County 13: Chase Blanton led a lethal rushing attack as host Harrison County (6-3) routed the Colonels to clinch their first district title in 10 years.
Blanton ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including one of 71 and another of 53 yards. The Thorobreds ran for 419 yards and seven touchdowns as a team.
Jake Broughton threw two touchdown passes for Bourbon County (3-6).
Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 18: Austin Barnett led a blistering ground attack as the host Cardinals finished off their regular season schedule with their second straight win. Barnett rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
Montago Jones, Payton Brown and Bronson Brown also scored on the ground for Scott County (6-4), which combined for 285 rushing yards. Payton Brown also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cade McKee.
The Cardinals held Pleasure Ridge Park (2-7) to minus-1 rushing yard and sacked Panthers quarterback Maurice Sodja six times. Sodja threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Covington Catholic 50, Dixie Heights 8: The No. 1 team in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State ripped off 40 points in the second quarter to bury the visiting Colonels on Friday.
Casey McGinness ran for all four of his touchdowns in the second quarter on his way to a 119-yard night. Caleb Jacob had 166 yards passing and two touchdowns for Covington Catholic (9-0), which will look to finish off an undefeated regular season next week when it hosts Campbell County.
Jeremy Adams had 141 yards passing and a touchdown for Dixie Heights (0-9).
Highlands 42, Greenwood 7: Grady Cramer threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, both to Nate Roberts, to lead host Highlands (7-2) to its fifth win in six games.
Roberts caught six passes for 142 yards. Cooper Schwalbach ran for a pair of scores and Jacob Brass returned an interception 40 yards for a TD in the win.
Reed Slone ran for a 52-yard touchdown for Greenwood (2-7).
Madison Central 31, Clark County 7: Derrick Miller completed eight of 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and another TD to lead the host Indians to their fourth straight win. Freddie Chenault added 73 rushing yards and another touchdown for Madison Central (7-2), which forced three turnovers.
Will Henry led Clark County (6-3) with 50 rushing and 109 passing yards.
Anderson County 40, Madison Southern 7: Charles Collins rushed for two touchdowns and caught another as host Anderson County (9-0) grounded the Eagles. It was the sixth straight and seventh total game this year in which the Bearcats have scored at least 40 points.
Brennon Maxberry ran for 132 yards and a touchdown and Jagger Gillis threw for three scores for Anderson County, which held the Eagles to six first downs and intercepted three passes.
Alex Knuckles had 93 rushing yards to lead Madison Southern (2-7).
Pulaski County 21, Southwestern 14: Wiley Cain threw for 352 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards and the go-ahead TD with 52 seconds remaining to give the visiting Maroons a big win over their cross-county rivals. It was Pulaski County’s (7-2) sixth straight win and Southwestern’s (8-1) first loss of the season.
Shelby County 28, Collins 20: Jose Carias ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:31 left in the game to seal the win for host Shelby County (4-4). It was the second TD of the night for Carias, who reeled off 132 rushing yards.
Jaden Wilson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 51 yards for a score for Collins (1-7).
Paintsville 6, Raceland 0: Tigers quarterback Jake Hyden rolled out of the pcket and found Lexington Christian Academy transfer Joshua McClurg for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter and that was enough for Paintsville (8-2) to secure its fourth straight district title.
Union County 28, Trigg County 0: Lincoln Sisk’s 14-yard interception return for a touchdown proved to be enough as the visiting Braves shut down the Wildcats.
Corinthian Portee-Seales ran for 177 yards on 29 carries and Allen Elam threw two touchdowns for Union County (6-3).
Hazard 41, Leslie County 7: Bailey Blair threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the host Bulldogs (5-3) rolled.
Comments