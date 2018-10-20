Ballers: Freshly-offered UK target and future Cincinnati QB shine in wins

Some of the best individual performances by Kentucky high school football players on Friday, as reported online and directly to Kentucky.com:

Austin Barnett, Scott County: Carried nine times for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns in Scott County’s 44-18 home win over Pleasure Ridge Park.

Jalen Burbage, Bryan Station: Burbage, who recently received an offer from Cincinnati, rushed for 114 yards and 3 TDs to help the Defenders win their first game of the season, 27-26 over Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Wiley Cain, Pulaski County: Threw for 352 yards and a TD on 35 of 49 passing and rushed for 32 yards and the go-ahead TD with 52 seconds remaining in the Maroons’ 21-14 win over Southwestern, handing their cross-county rivals their first loss of the season.

Isaac Fryman, Nicholas County: Rushed for 253 yards and 3 TDs — including the go-ahead 68-yard TD with 26.4 seconds left — in the Bluejackets’ 26-20 win over Bracken County. He also threw a 26-yard TD and scored a two-point conversion to tie the game with 1:25 left.

Cam Jones, Frederick Douglass: The Cincinnati commit went 9-for-13 for 279 yards and threw 3 TDs to 3 different receivers to lead the Broncos in a 36-3 victory at Henry Clay.

Brennon Maxberry, Anderson County: Rushed for 132 yards and 1 TD on 18 carries in the Bearcats’ 40-7 win over Madison Southern to win the Class 5A, 6th District title.

Nate Roberts, Highlands: Caught six passes for 142 yards and 2 TDs in the Bluebirds’ 42-7 win at Greenwood.

DeAirious Smith, Lexington Christian Academy: He had a red-zone interception, went for 59 yards and a TD on 3 receptions and helped block an extra point with a minute left to lead LCA in a 14-13 victory at Danville.

Reese Smith, Boyle County: Scored 3 TDs on six receptions, returned an interception 99 yards for a TD and scored a two-point conversion in the Rebels’ 54-35 win at Western Hills. Smith, a junior, received an offer from UK last weekend.

Miles Thomas, Tates Creek: The junior caught 3 receptions for 159 yards and two TDs — both in the second quarter to bring the Commodores within 17-14 at halftime — in what ended as a 22-17 Tates Creek victory.