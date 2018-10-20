Photo slideshow: Frederick Douglass beats Henry Clay to remain undefeated

Ballers: Freshly-offered UK target and future Cincinnati QB shine in wins

By Josh Moore

October 20, 2018 12:24 AM

Some of the best individual performances by Kentucky high school football players on Friday, as reported online and directly to Kentucky.com:

Austin Barnett, Scott County: Carried nine times for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns in Scott County’s 44-18 home win over Pleasure Ridge Park.

Jalen Burbage, Bryan Station: Burbage, who recently received an offer from Cincinnati, rushed for 114 yards and 3 TDs to help the Defenders win their first game of the season, 27-26 over Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Wiley Cain, Pulaski County: Threw for 352 yards and a TD on 35 of 49 passing and rushed for 32 yards and the go-ahead TD with 52 seconds remaining in the Maroons’ 21-14 win over Southwestern, handing their cross-county rivals their first loss of the season.

Isaac Fryman, Nicholas County: Rushed for 253 yards and 3 TDs — including the go-ahead 68-yard TD with 26.4 seconds left — in the Bluejackets’ 26-20 win over Bracken County. He also threw a 26-yard TD and scored a two-point conversion to tie the game with 1:25 left.

Cam Jones, Frederick Douglass: The Cincinnati commit went 9-for-13 for 279 yards and threw 3 TDs to 3 different receivers to lead the Broncos in a 36-3 victory at Henry Clay.

Brennon Maxberry, Anderson County: Rushed for 132 yards and 1 TD on 18 carries in the Bearcats’ 40-7 win over Madison Southern to win the Class 5A, 6th District title.

Nate Roberts, Highlands: Caught six passes for 142 yards and 2 TDs in the Bluebirds’ 42-7 win at Greenwood.

DeAirious Smith, Lexington Christian Academy: He had a red-zone interception, went for 59 yards and a TD on 3 receptions and helped block an extra point with a minute left to lead LCA in a 14-13 victory at Danville.

Reese Smith, Boyle County: Scored 3 TDs on six receptions, returned an interception 99 yards for a TD and scored a two-point conversion in the Rebels’ 54-35 win at Western Hills. Smith, a junior, received an offer from UK last weekend.

Miles Thomas, Tates Creek: The junior caught 3 receptions for 159 yards and two TDs — both in the second quarter to bring the Commodores within 17-14 at halftime — in what ended as a 22-17 Tates Creek victory.

