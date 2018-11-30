UK commit Wandale Robinson named finalist for coaches’ new Mr. Football award

Wandale Robinson, a standout at Western Hills for the last four seasons, was named a finalist for the Kentucky Football Coaches Association during halftime of the Class 3A football championship game.

The KFCA announced earlier this season that it would award its own Mr. Football award, with the Player of the Year winner in each class being named a finalist for the award.

Robinson, who committed to the University of Kentucky earlier this month, finished his high school career as the state’s second all-time leading scorer with 781 points (former Lexington Christian Academy star Dominique Hayden is first with 837). He rushed for 1,973 yards and 30 TDs to go along with 725 receiving yards and 11 TDs as a senior. He also went 8-for-10 for 173 yards and two TD passes this season.

He accumulated 8,554 yards rushing and receiving, combined, in his career at Western Hills, and scored 131 total career touchdowns (also second to Hayden, 138). He’s a frontrunner for this year’s Associated Press Mr. Football award.