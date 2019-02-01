Ex-Louisville QB Stefan LeFors leaves Kentucky high school for job in his hometown

Stefan LeFors, the former University of Louisville quarterback who’s coached high school football in Louisville since 2011, is moving back to his hometown.
Christian Academy of Louisville announced Friday that Lefors, who’s been the head football coach at CAL from 2011 through last season, has resigned from that position to take a head coaching job at an unspecified Christian high school in Baton Rouge, La., his home town.
CAL dropped its season opener to Class 6A Simon Kenton and reeled off 14 straight wins to claim its first state championship in 2016; it defeated Danville, 24-6, in the Class 2A finals in its title debut. The Centurions topped that with a 15-0 campaign season, crowned with a 34-26 victory over Mayfield in the Class 2A championship game. They went 86-20 in LeFors’ tenure.
LeFors played quarterback at U of L in 2003 and 2004, ending both seasons at an All-Conference USA first-team selection. He was named Sportsman of the Year by the Lexington Herald-Leader in 2004 and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Louisville was the only FBS program to offer LeFors a scholarship after his prep career at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge.
