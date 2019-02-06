National Signing Day 2019: See where Kentucky’s high school athletes are headed next

National Signing Day for high school football players is here.
Division I and Division II football recruits were able sign national letters of intent beginning Dec. 19 and could do so through Dec. 21 as part of the early signing period, but were no longer able to do so until Wednesday. Division I recruits can sign NLIs through April 1 while Division II players can sign through Aug. 1, which is also the cutoff date for all other Division I and Division II signees in other sports.
Below is a list of Kentucky who have or planned to sign letters of intent during the regular signing period. Click here for a list of non-football playing athletes who signed during the early period.
If you know of a Kentucky athlete not listed who plans to sign this month, please notify Josh Moore via Twitter (@HLpreps) or email (jmoore@herald-leader.com).
Note: Students listed that have committed to non-NCAA Division I and Division II schools sign NLI on a ceremonial basis only.
BALLARD
Football: Elijah Downing, Murray State; Isiah Downing, Murray State
BOYD COUNTY
Football: Thomas Salyer, Pikeville
BRYAN STATION
Football: Jalen Burbage, Lehigh; Kendrick Curry, Kentucky Wesleyan; Antoine Smith, Thomas More
BUTLER
Football: William Hardin III, Kentucky Wesleyan College
CALDWELL COUNTY
Football: Joby Jaggers, Murray State
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF LOUISVILLE
Football: Jake Saathoff, Murray State
DANVILLE
Football: Kishon Bartleson, Pikeville; Damon Jackson, Pikeville; Zach Thornton, Kentucky Wesleyan College
DAVIESS COUNTY
Football: Alex Nalley, Kentucky Wesleyan College
DOSS
Football: Quion Lee, Pikeville
FERN CREEK
Football: Isaiah Hester, Kentucky Wesleyan College
FREDERICK DOUGLASS
Football: Jeffrey Black, Pikeville; Jayshaun Coffman, Marshall; DaMarco Fishback, Highland Community College; Gabe Hillyard, Georgetown College; Cam Jones, Cincinnati; Micah Lowe, Notre Dame College; Tre’Jwan Scott, Pikeville
JOHN HARDIN
Football: Izaiah Reed, Murray State
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Football: Alex Horn, Pikeville; Matt Horn, Pikeville
LAFAYETTE
Football: Quinton Turner, Campbellsville
LARUE COUNTY
Football: Anthony Adkins, Army; Chase Baker, Lindsey Wilson College; Dailliss Cox, Murray State
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL
Football: Kalin Branham, Pikeville
LEXINGTON CATHOLIC
Baseball: Trenton Neuer, Ohio
Cheerleading: Mayce Brothers, Davenport
Football: Brennan Emnett, Hanover; AJ King, Hanover; Marc Rumpke, Dayton; Sam Vaughn, Miami-Ohio
Soccer: Brian Banahan, South Carolina
Softball: Ashlyn Coleman, Thomas More
Swimming: Zac Hils, Georgia; Matt Menke, Alabama; Scott Scanlon, Tennessee
Volleyball: Raegan Alexander, Rhodes; McKenna Vicini, Stanford
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Football: Chris Zaccarelli, Pikeville
MALE
Football: Garrett Dennis, Eastern Kentucky
MAYFIELD
Football: Barrett Henley, Murray State
MURRAY
Football: Beau Osborne, Murray State
PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Football: Isaac Armstrong, Morehead State; Tanner Cox, Culver-Stockton College; Landon Jackson, Dakota College at Bottineau; Braden Moore, Culver-Stockton College
Softball: Olivia Judy, Asbury
PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL
Football: Jake Brown, Pikeville; Jayden Neace, Pikeville
PHELPS
Football: Zackery Ramey, Pikeville; Brandon Turmmire
POWELL COUNTY
Football: Caleb Fraley, Pikeville
PULASKI COUNTY
Football: Wiley Cain, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Ethan Holt, Kentucky Wesleyan College
SCOTT COUNTY
Football: Christien Carter, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Glenn Covington, Campbellsville; Matt Fannin, Centre College; Cade Mullins, Geogetown College; Berk Watts, Georgetown College
SIMON KENTON
Baseball: Brennan Gangwish, Shawnee State
Cross country: Sophia DeLisio, Northern Kentucky
Football: JJ Courtney, Mount St. Joseph; Treyvon Nash, Mount St. Joseph
Soccer: Hannah Allen, Thomas More; Haley Dougherty, Thomas More; Skylin Yates, Thomas More
TATES CREEK
Football: Brandon Tichenor, Eastern Kentucky
