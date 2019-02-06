High School Football

National Signing Day 2019: See where Kentucky’s high school athletes are headed next

By Josh Moore

February 06, 2019 02:07 PM

Frederick Douglass senior Damarco Fishback, left, was named a finalist for the inaugural Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football Award on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Frederick Douglass senior Damarco Fishback, left, was named a finalist for the inaugural Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football Award on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
National Signing Day for high school football players is here.

Division I and Division II football recruits were able sign national letters of intent beginning Dec. 19 and could do so through Dec. 21 as part of the early signing period, but were no longer able to do so until Wednesday. Division I recruits can sign NLIs through April 1 while Division II players can sign through Aug. 1, which is also the cutoff date for all other Division I and Division II signees in other sports.

Below is a list of Kentucky who have or planned to sign letters of intent during the regular signing period. Click here for a list of non-football playing athletes who signed during the early period.

If you know of a Kentucky athlete not listed who plans to sign this month, please notify Josh Moore via Twitter (@HLpreps) or email (jmoore@herald-leader.com).

Note: Students listed that have committed to non-NCAA Division I and Division II schools sign NLI on a ceremonial basis only.

BALLARD

Football: Elijah Downing, Murray State; Isiah Downing, Murray State

BOYD COUNTY

Football: Thomas Salyer, Pikeville

BRYAN STATION

Football: Jalen Burbage, Lehigh; Kendrick Curry, Kentucky Wesleyan; Antoine Smith, Thomas More

BUTLER

Football: William Hardin III, Kentucky Wesleyan College

CALDWELL COUNTY

Football: Joby Jaggers, Murray State

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF LOUISVILLE

Football: Jake Saathoff, Murray State

DANVILLE

Football: Kishon Bartleson, Pikeville; Damon Jackson, Pikeville; Zach Thornton, Kentucky Wesleyan College

DAVIESS COUNTY

Football: Alex Nalley, Kentucky Wesleyan College

DOSS

Football: Quion Lee, Pikeville

FERN CREEK

Football: Isaiah Hester, Kentucky Wesleyan College

FREDERICK DOUGLASS

Football: Jeffrey Black, Pikeville; Jayshaun Coffman, Marshall; DaMarco Fishback, Highland Community College; Gabe Hillyard, Georgetown College; Cam Jones, Cincinnati; Micah Lowe, Notre Dame College; Tre’Jwan Scott, Pikeville

JOHN HARDIN

Football: Izaiah Reed, Murray State

JOHNSON CENTRAL

Football: Alex Horn, Pikeville; Matt Horn, Pikeville

LAFAYETTE

Football: Quinton Turner, Campbellsville

LARUE COUNTY

Football: Anthony Adkins, Army; Chase Baker, Lindsey Wilson College; Dailliss Cox, Murray State

LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL

Football: Kalin Branham, Pikeville

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC

Baseball: Trenton Neuer, Ohio

Cheerleading: Mayce Brothers, Davenport

Football: Brennan Emnett, Hanover; AJ King, Hanover; Marc Rumpke, Dayton; Sam Vaughn, Miami-Ohio

Soccer: Brian Banahan, South Carolina

Softball: Ashlyn Coleman, Thomas More

Swimming: Zac Hils, Georgia; Matt Menke, Alabama; Scott Scanlon, Tennessee

Volleyball: Raegan Alexander, Rhodes; McKenna Vicini, Stanford

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Football: Chris Zaccarelli, Pikeville

MALE

Football: Garrett Dennis, Eastern Kentucky

MAYFIELD

Football: Barrett Henley, Murray State

MURRAY

Football: Beau Osborne, Murray State

PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Football: Isaac Armstrong, Morehead State; Tanner Cox, Culver-Stockton College; Landon Jackson, Dakota College at Bottineau; Braden Moore, Culver-Stockton College

Softball: Olivia Judy, Asbury

PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL

Football: Jake Brown, Pikeville; Jayden Neace, Pikeville

PHELPS

Football: Zackery Ramey, Pikeville; Brandon Turmmire

POWELL COUNTY

Football: Caleb Fraley, Pikeville

PULASKI COUNTY

Football: Wiley Cain, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Ethan Holt, Kentucky Wesleyan College

SCOTT COUNTY

Football: Christien Carter, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Glenn Covington, Campbellsville; Matt Fannin, Centre College; Cade Mullins, Geogetown College; Berk Watts, Georgetown College

SIMON KENTON

Baseball: Brennan Gangwish, Shawnee State

Cross country: Sophia DeLisio, Northern Kentucky

Football: JJ Courtney, Mount St. Joseph; Treyvon Nash, Mount St. Joseph

Soccer: Hannah Allen, Thomas More; Haley Dougherty, Thomas More; Skylin Yates, Thomas More

TATES CREEK

Football: Brandon Tichenor, Eastern Kentucky

