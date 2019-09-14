Big-play Pulaski scores 28 unanswered

Photo slideshow: Pulaski County football defeats Henry Clay Pulaski County football beats Henry Clay 28-7, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 as the Maroons' Drew Polston tosses three touchdown passes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pulaski County football beats Henry Clay 28-7, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 as the Maroons' Drew Polston tosses three touchdown passes.

Pulaski County capitalized on two huge momentum plays in the first half and ran off 28 unanswered points to defeat Henry Clay 28-7 Friday in its third win in four games, all of them played away from home.

“Henry Clay’s a pretty good team,” Pulaski Coach John Hines said. “We struggled with their speed early on. They made some mistakes in the kicking game and kind of shot themselves in the foot and we were able to take advantage of that.”

Down 7-0 in the second quarter and largely unable to move the ball against the Blue Devils, the Maroons pounced on a loose ball in the endzone created when a snap sailed over Henry Clay punter Graham Wald’s head. Pulaski’s Tristan Cox recovered and tied the game.

On its next possession, Pulaski lined up to kick it away on fourth-and-8, but punter Jacob Shepherd pulled the ball in and took off for 12 yards to the Henry Clay 35 to keep the drive alive. Four plays later Pulaski quarterback Drew Polston found tight end Grant Oakes in the corner of the endzone to make it 14-7 just before halftime.

In the second half with good field position after another misplay by Henry Clay’s special teams, Polston capped a 45-yard drive with a shovel pass to Oakes for a 10-yard score to make it 21-7. Polston added a three-yard TD pass to Jake Slone late in the fourth quarter after converting another fourth-and-8 on a scramble.

“I tried to get out of the pocket and then I tried to set back up and throw, but I thought I might have been in front of the line of scrimmage, so I just took off and ran it,” said Polston, who gained 15 yards on the play.

Polston went 19-for-26 for 121 yards and three TDs passing and rushed for another 59 yards. Sloan had a game-high 12 catches for 64 yards.

“We’re getting our timing down and we’re coming together as a team better than everybody expected we would,” Sloan said. “We knew inside that we were going to be a good team, and I’m glad to see it all come together now.”

Friday’s efforts give Sloan 39 catches on the season and 274 on his career, moving him up to third on the all-time list behind Pulaski’s own Jake Johnson (414) and Trinity’s James Quick (280).