Highlights: UK commit Beau Allen goes off again, leads LexCath to thrilling win

The Franklin County Football team defeats Anderson County 53-19 Friday at Franklin County High School in Frankfort.

Lexington Catholic 34, DeSales 31: For the second week in a row, Lexington Catholic found itself locked in a late-game thriller. This time, it was the host Knights who pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback.

With just over four minutes to play, University of Kentucky commit Beau Allen hit JD Woodall with a 5-yard touchdown pass, capping a comeback win and another monster game by the future Wildcat on Friday night.

“We can’t figure out how to play boring football,” said Lexington Catholic Coach Nigel Smith. “We gave people their money’s worth tonight.”

Last week Allen threw for 455 yards and five touchdowns in LexCath’s last-minute loss at Covington Catholic. In Friday’s win, Allen completed 26 of 40 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 33 yards and another score.

“It was a step forward for us, like last week - everybody could see it - we had our chance,” said Smith. “We believe we should have won the game. We weren’t able to finish, able to follow through in the second half and we were kind of in that direction a little bit tonight, but our guys were able to pull something out.

“We made some plays we didn’t make last week and got a victory tonight.”

Allen’s 7-yard touchdown strike to Ryan Nichols put the Knights ahead 24-3 midway through the second quarter. DeSales responded with three unanswered scores, bookended by touchdown runs of 91 yards and two yards by DeMarcus Avery, the latter of which tied the game at 24-24 late in the third quarter.

Avery’s 68-yard TD pass to James Johnson gave DeSales (1-2) its first lead with just over six minutes to play. Allen marched Lexington Catholic (3-1) downfield for the game-winner on the ensuing drive.

DeSales took over with 4:09 top go and drove to LexCath’s 24-yard line, but faced fourth down on what would have been a 41-yard field goal. That was 2 yards longer than the one DeSales kicker Blake Givens barely got over the bar in the first half. LexCath dropped an extra defender in coverage on the conversion attempt and DeSales’ pass fell incomplete with 48 seconds left.

Blake Busson and Jackson Corbett both topped the 100-yard receiving mark for the Knights. Busson caught seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and Corbett hauled in five catches for 147 yards, including a 67-yarder. Corbett also recovered a fumble. Ryan Nichols had a team-high 43 rushing yards and caught eight passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Avery ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 198 yards in the loss. Demetri Scott had three sacks and forced a fumble for DeSales.

Franklin County 53, Anderson County 19: Nick Broyles and Fred Farrier proved to be a lethal combination as the host Flyers erupted for 500 yards of offense and blew out the Bearcats.

The junior duo connected for three touchdowns. Broyles hit Farrier for with a 31-yard TD strike to put Franklin County (4-0) ahead 12-6 in the first quarter. Farrier caught a 12-yard touchdown from Broyles as time expired in the first half, sending the Flyers into the locker room with a 39-13 lead.

“We had several momentum plays that went our way,” Franklin County Coach Eddie James said. “We talked to our kids all week about just competing and just seeing where we were. … It shows me we’re headed in the right direction.”

Broyles completed 17 of 25 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns and added 61 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Farrier caught eight balls for 171 yards. Tariq Lester ran for 57 yards and two TDs in the win.

Jagger Gillis ran for two touchdowns and Zach Labhart returned a kickoff 74 yards to the house for Anderson County (2-2), which managed just 127 yards of offense.

Scott County 49, Bryan Station 7: Bronson Brown ran for a touchdown and returned a fumble 37 yards for another as the visiting Cardinals shut down the Defenders. Scott County (4-0) held Bryan Station to 132 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. Gage Potter and Chaney Harris also recovered fumbles and Sam Daniel gained 59 yards on an interception return.

Jeremy Hamilton ran for a 66-yard touchdown and Phillip Garner added two more rushing touchdowns in the win. Amodeus Taylor ran for 42 yards and scored the lone touchdown for Bryan Station (1-2).

Frederick Douglass 48, Paul Dunbar 0: Dane Key caught two of Josh McClurg’s three touchdown passes and Darius Neal rushed for two scores to lead the visiting Broncos’ rout of the Bulldogs. Frederick Douglass (4-0) scored three second-quarter touchdowns, including a 49-yard reception by Key, to blow the game open.

The Broncos averaged nearly eight yards per play on offense and allowed just 57 yards on defense, sacking Dunbar quarterbacks seven times. Michael Proctor had two sacks, while Bryce Higgins had a sack and forced a fumble. Tyler Johnson had an interception for Dunbar (1-3).

North Hardin 40, Tates Creek 0: Dominic Harper threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Trojans trounced the Commodores.

Michael Lunz caught four passes for 59 yards and a TD and had a team-high 67 rushing yards along with another touchdown for North Hardin (4-0), which forced five Tates Creek turnovers. Four different Trojans came up with interceptions, including Elijah Banks, who found the end zone on his pick to set the final score.

Cion Townsend had an interception for Tates Creek (1-3), which has lost three straight. The Commodores host Bryan Station next week.

Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 68, Lafayette 7: It was a rough road trip to Cincinnati for the Generals. Lafayette (0-4) managed just four yards of offense while Gabe Goins led Moeller with three touchdowns on the ground. Jay Brank got the Generals on the board with a 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Lafayette will look to get into the win column as it plays its next three games at home, beginning with Madison Central next week.

Covington Catholic 45, Dixie Heights 0: Aided by a pair of interceptions by Michael Thelan, the defense of the host Colonels dominated Dixie Heights. Caleb Jacob keyed the offense for CovCath (4-0), throwing for 201 yards and hitting Ethan Reardon with a 24-yard touchdown pass early halfway through the second quarter. Daniel Felix ran for two TDs in the win. Logan Landers threw for 154 yards for Dixie Heights (1-3.)

Highlands 28, Simon Kenton 7: Collin Hollingsworth threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns and put the game away with a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the visiting Bluebirds. Tyler Brune had a game-high 89 rushing yards for Highlands (3-1), which forced three turnovers. Simon Kenton (2-2) quarterback Chase Crone had 122 yards passing and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Evan Mulberry to tie the game in the first quarter.

Pikeville 12, Raceland 6: Cody Raines returned a punt 60 yards for a score and Isaac McNamee tossed an 85-yard touchdown to Zac Lockhart as the host Panthers remained undefeated (4-0). Caleb Rowsey threw a 60-yard TD to Gunnur Lewis for Raceland (2-2),