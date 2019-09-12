High School Football
High school fans plan ‘pink out’ tribute to crash victim
Five were injured in crash near Anderson County High School following police pursuit
In a tribute to the recent Anderson County graduate who was critically injured in a car wreck after last Friday’s football game, the students at that school and a number of others have called on fans to wear pink at this week’s games.
“Bearcat Football FRIDAY @ Franklin County. Pink Out In Honor Of Jill Hurst. Sending love to everyone involved, this one is for you Jill. Let’s Go Bearcats,” a post from @BearcatDen, an account for Anderson County’s student section said Wednesday.
A couple of hours later, a Franklin County student section account @FCPepClub, said it would join in. The two teams play each other at Franklin County on Friday. “Bird Gang is sending love to Jill’s Family and Lawrenceburg,” the post said.
Students at Woodford County and Western Hills high schools will also honor Hurst, according to their student section Twitter accounts.
Hurst was the most seriously injured of three people in her car when a suspect being pursued by police crashed into her Nissan Altima late Friday near the high school after Anderson County’s game. Hurst’s mother Christy Jane Hurst said Wednesday that her daughter “would no longer be with us at some point in the coming days,” but her organs would be donated to help others.
Friends Maggie Hatton and David Dalton were also injured in the crash, but no updates on their conditions have been announced.
Comments