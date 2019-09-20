Football highlights: Tates Creek edges Bryan Station, Dunbar pulls away late.

Photo slideshow: Boyle County football defeats Christian Academy of Louisville Boyle County's football team defeated Christian Academy of Louisville on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boyle County's football team defeated Christian Academy of Louisville on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Tates Creek 33, Bryan Station 27: Luke Duby completed 17 of 26 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Miles Thomas, and the host Commodores snapped a three-game losing streak.

Bryan Station (1-3) took a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter on Terrick Mulder’s 36-yard TD pass to Dadrien Taylor, but a 41-yard scoring strike from Duby to Thomas on Tates Creek’s next possession evened the score. The Defenders took a 21-14 halftime lead into the locker room after a 39-yard touchdown pass from Mulder to freshman Damin Green with 33 seconds left in the first half.

Duby and Thomas hooked up for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter to knot the score at 21-21 and the Commodores never trailed again, adding two more unanswered TDs before Bryan Station’s Amodeus Taylor ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 3:59 to play. Tates Creek converted a pair of first downs to run out the clock.

Willie McGhee had 62 yards receiving and a touchdown for Tates Creek. His 15-yard run on the final drive sealed the win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boyle County 71, Louisville Christian 28: Reed Lanter threw for 245 yards and five touchdowns and Reese Smith caught six passes for 194 yards and three scores as the host Rebels rolled. Boyle County (5-0) scored six first-half touchdowns on seven possessions and took a 42-14 lead into halftime.

“Our offense was just really firing,” said Rebels Coach Chuck Smith. “Chris Pardue is our offensive coordinator and I just thought our offense did a really great job of game-planning and executing flawlessly. They just really got after it.”

Andrew Sacco ran for 129 yards and three TDs and Will McDaniel also topped 100 yards rushing in relief of star running back Landen Bartleson, who exited the game early because of a hamstring issue.

“(McDaniel) started on defense as a sophomore and now he’s playing a lot of running back. He just reads his blocks well and he’s got good speed. He’s also very physical,” said Smith.

The Rebels held Louisville Christian (3-2) to 217 yards of offense.

Madison Central 24, Lafayette 18: Lafayette took possession with a 2-point lead and 2:31 left in the game and attempted to run out the clock, but Madison Central’s Taishon Chenault recovered a fumble at the 10-yard line and Indians quarterback Canon Scenters threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Hulberg to stun the host Generals.

Madison Central (1-4) went ahead 13-0 on a 6-yard TD from Scenters to Hulberg early in the second quarter before Lafayette (0-5) made a push, finally taking an 18-16 lead on Tanner Pace’s 27-yard touchdown throw to Austin Anderson.

Scenters passed for 192 yards and three scores and John Landshaw made five catches for 113 yards and a TD in the win. Pace finished with 118 yards passing and two TDs for Lafayette, which hosts Bryan Station next week.

Paul Dunbar 44, West Jessamine 28: Mitchell Joseph ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and Jake Smith completed 8 of 13 passes for 214 yards and three scores as host Dunbar (2-3) pulled away in the second half.

West Jessamine (0-5) had a 22-21 lead at halftime thanks to a 36-yard touchdown pass from Noah Reliford to Kane Lathery late in the second quarter. Smith threw touchdown passes to Jamarcus Robinson and Howard Jackson to put the Bulldogs ahead 36-22 early in the fourth. Reliford hit Jackson Green with a 12-yard TD to pull the Colts within one possession, but Dunbar’s Mitchell Joseph ripped off a 29-yard touchdown with just over a minute to play to seal the victory.

Frederick Douglass 27, Henry Clay 0: Josh McClurg keyed the offense, rushing for 205 yards and three touchdowns and tossing another TD as the host Broncos put up 415 yards of offense and and kept the Blue Devils out of the win column. Darius Neal ran for 98 yards and Jaylin Bybee had seven tackles and a sack for Douglass (5-0).

Chris Dabney made a team-high seven tackles, including two for a loss, for Henry Clay (0-4).

Scott County 52, Emmerich Manual (Ind.) 16: The host Cardinals wasted no time putting away their visitors from the west, erupting for 35 first-quarter points on their way to a 45-0 halftime lead.

Phillip Garner and Aaron Prater scored two rushing touchdowns apiece for Scott County (5-0), which ran for 330 yards as a team and did not complete a pass, attempting only one on the night. Scott County travels to Frederick Douglass next Friday for a matchup of undefeated Class 5A title contenders.

East Jessamine 43, Great Crossing 7: Valdon Miles ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns and Dylan Moore added 106 yards on the ground as the visiting Jaguars (3-2) won for the third time in four games. Freshman running back Jakeece Patterson scored a 6-yard TD for Great Crossing (0-5).

Covington Catholic 49, Beechwood 3: Caleb Jacob threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Colonels racked up 428 yards and won their fifth game in a row to begin the season after falling in the Class 5A championship last year.

Ethan Reardon caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and Michael Boydsto scored twice on the ground. Daniel Felix led Covington Catholic (5-0) with 80 yards rushing. Cameron Hergott led Beechwood (1-3) with 90 yards passing.

Anderson County 21, Henderson County 17: Zach Labhart converted his third rushing touchdown of the night with 1:35 left in the game as host Anderson County (3-2) saddled Henderson County with its first loss of the year. It was the first time the Bearcats led in the game.

Labhart finished with 100 yards on the ground. Jagger Gillis passed for 209 yards in the win. Sam Elliott had 88 yards passing and threw a pair of touchdowns to Myekel Sanners for Henderson County (4-1).

Highlands 27, Ryle 0: Collin Hollingsworth threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Hunter Ahlfeld, as the visiting Bluebirds (4-1) dominated Ryle (3-2) for their fourth win in a row. Sawyer Depp’s 50-yard interception return for a TD put Highlands up 21-0 in the third quarter.

Eastern 31, Collins 23: Travon Moore ran for 121 yards and two TDs and Eli Scott added two more rushing touchdowns along with 128 yards passing to lead the host Eagles (2-3) to their second straight win. Darius Evans returned an interception 25 yards for a score for Collins (1-4).

Newport 27, Holmes 12: Deontay Jackson had a pair of touchdown runs, including a 67-yarder, to lead the visiting Wildcats past the Bulldogs (2-3).