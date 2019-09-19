Friday Night Lens: “Friday nights in Pikeville in the fall are always just a special time”

Friday Night Lens, pt. 3: A trip to Eastern Kentucky for Raceland v. Pikeville Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Raceland v. Pikeville in Pikeville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Raceland v. Pikeville in Pikeville.

Throughout this fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens is venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.

Most recently, as part of the ‘Friday Night Lens’ series, Ryan traveled to Pikeville to watch the Raceland Rams versus the Pikeville Panthers.

“Friday nights in Pikeville in the fall are always just a special time,” Jason Booher, Pikeville High school principal, said.

The Panthers defeated the Raceland 12-6.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Next up, Ryan will venture across the state, over 400 miles west of Pikeville, to Graves County for the county rivalry at Mayfield.

If you have suggestions for future destinations for Friday Night Lens, email Ryan at rhermens@herald-leader.com.

Fans, cheerleaders and members of the band wait for the start of a high school football game between Raceland and Pikeville at the W.C. Hambley Athletic Complex in Pikeville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The Pikeville Panthers won, 12-6. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Jackson Wilkerson, left, and Gaige Conn, sit in Pikeville’s locker room moments before taking the field. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Dusk falls over Levisa Fork in Pikeville Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Panthers run drills before the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Members of the Pikeville student section cheer during the game Friday night. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Pikeville’s Brody Birchfield (13) tries to strip the ball from Raceland’s Seth Mills (5). Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Pikeville band performs during Friday’s game against Raceland. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The population of Pikeville is around 7,000. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Pikeville won the game, 12-6. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Pikeville Panthers prepare for their game against Raceland Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mountains rise above the W.C. Hambley Athletic Complex in Pikeville. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com