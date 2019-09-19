Friday Night Lens: “Friday nights in Pikeville in the fall are always just a special time”

Friday Night Lens, pt. 3: A trip to Eastern Kentucky for Raceland v. Pikeville
Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Raceland v. Pikeville in Pikeville.
The Jenkins Cavaliers, a high school football team with only 13 players on its roster, has decided to end play after injuries have made it difficult to continue. It was scheduled to play Berea on Friday.
