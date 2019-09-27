Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

‘There’s been a big change.’ Berea enjoying football rebirth. The Berea Pirates football team won its final game last season, its first three this season, then was awarded a victory by forfeit. That's five straight wins after losing its previous 43. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Berea Pirates football team won its final game last season, its first three this season, then was awarded a victory by forfeit. That's five straight wins after losing its previous 43.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Frederick Douglass, where a Class 5A top-10 clash kicks off between the Broncos and Scott County with possible home-field playoff consequences on the line.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Frederick Douglass, where a Class 5A top-10 clash kicks off between the Broncos and Scott County with possible home-field playoff consequences on the line. Photographer Michael Clubb (@MichaelClubb4) heads to Lexington Christian as the Eagles play host to Class A power Wiliamsburg.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 5’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Andrew Sacco of Boyle County, who rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels rout of Christian Academy of Louisville. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Friday

Scott County at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Williamsburg at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Portsmouth West (Ohio) at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Collins at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Pike County Central at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Highlands at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Boyle County Sports)

Mercer County at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

North Oldham at Waggener, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Russellville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Barren County at Greenwood, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

RADIO STREAMING

Friday

Cooper at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Scott County at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

East Jessamine at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)

Williamsburg at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Pulaski County at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Franklin County at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Calloway County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Christian County at Pope John Paul II (Tenn.), 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Greenup County at Portsmouth Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Boyd County at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Green (Ohio), 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Portsmouth West at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Lewis County at Powell County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Russell at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Dayton at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Danville at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Mercer County at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Highlands at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

McCracken County at Apollo, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Estill County at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Ballard at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Simon Kenton at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Magoffin County at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Pikeville at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Twitter stream