Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Photo slideshow: Frederick Douglass football shuts out Scott County

The Frederick Douglass Broncos held district rival Scott County scoreless on their way to a 36-0 win. By
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Male (5-0)

91.9

1

2. Trinity (5-1)

90.6

NR

3. Frederick Douglass (6-0)

89.7

t3

4. Covington Catholic (6-0)

89.6

2

5. Boyle County (6-0)

87.5

8

6. Johnson Central (5-0)

87.1

NR

7. St. Xavier (4-2)

86.3

t3

8. South Warren (6-0)

86.2

6

9. South Oldham (5-1)

84.8

7

10. Bowling Green (3-2)

84.7

9

11. Highlands (4-2)

83.8

5

12. North Hardin (6-0)

83.3

13

13. Somerset (5-0)

83.1

11

13. Scott County (5-1)

83.1

10

15. DeSales (3-2)

81.4

14

16. Owensboro (5-1)

80.9

15

17. Lexington Catholic (4-2)

80.8

17

18. Ballard (3-3)

80.5

23

19. Central Hardin (5-0)

80.4

22

20. Belfry (3-2)

80.0

16

20. Manual (4-1)

80.0

24

22. Louisville Christian (3-3)

79.8

12

23. Mayfield (5-1)

79.5

19

24. Simon Kenton (3-3)

78.9

18

25. Franklin County (6-0)

78.4

25

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

75.8

2. Newport Catholic

66.4

3. Paintsville

66.3

4. Raceland

59.6

5. Hazard

57.6

6. Williamsburg

55.2

7. Campbellsville

54.3

8. Country Day

53.6

9. Lou. Holy Cross

52.4

10. Crittenden County

45.8

11. Ludlow

44.8

12. Bethlehem

39.0

13. Frankfort

37.3

14. Eminence

33.7

15. Pineville

30.6

16. Lynn Camp

30.3

17. Nicholas County

25.3

18. Phelps

23.8

19. Paris

23.0

20. Russellville

21.1

21. Bishop Brossart

19.3

22. Berea

18.1

23. Dayton

17.0

24. Harlan

14.9

25. Bellevue

14.7

26. Fort Knox

10.7

27. Fulton County

10.2

28. Fairview

3.3

29. Bracken County

2.8

30. Betsy Layne

1.0

31. Sayre

0.5

32. Caverna

0.1

32. Fulton City

0.1

32. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset

83.1

2. Mayfield

79.5

3. Lexington Christian

76.4

4. Beechwood

70.7

5. Caldwell County

64.6

6. Murray

64.1

7. Owensboro Catholic

61.2

8. Lloyd

55.3

9. Danville

53.8

10. Breathitt County

51.9

11. Walton-Verona

50.8

12. Washington County

47.1

13. Newport

45.1

14. Shelby Valley

43.2

15. West Carter

40.1

16. Clinton County

34.6

17. Monroe County

34.1

18. McLean County

31.2

19. Carroll County

30.8

20. Martin County

30.4

21. Todd Central

29.0

22. Edmonson County

26.7

23. Middlesboro

26.6

24. Leslie County

26.4

25. Bath County

25.3

26. Hancock County

25.2

27. Cov. Holy Cross

22.2

28. Fort Campbell

19.0

28. Prestonsburg

19.0

30. Green County

15.6

31. Metcalfe County

14.9

32. Ballard Memorial

13.8

33. Knott Central

6.4

34. Butler County

5.6

35. Owen County

3.8

36. East Ridge

0.1

36. Gallatin County

0.1

36. Morgan County

0.1

36. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. DeSales

81.4

2. Belfry

80.0

3. Louisville Christian

79.8

4. Glasgow

76.1

5. Paducah Tilghman

73.7

6. Elizabethtown

70.2

7. Bell County

69.8

8. Russell

69.7

9. Ashland Blazer

69.1

10. Taylor County

67.7

11. Bardstown

66.1

12. Mercer County

64.6

13. Greenup County

58.1

14. LaRue County

50.3

15. Union County

47.9

16. Western Hills

44.8

17. Lawrence County

44.7

18. Trigg County

44.6

19. Rockcastle County

41.2

20. Casey County

40.7

21. Pike Central

40.5

22. Garrard County

39.1

23. East Carter

36.6

24. Fleming County

36.1

25. Floyd Central

30.1

26. Mason County

29.2

27. Estill County

27.5

28. Hart County

27.2

29. Henry County

26.4

30. Powell County

23.7

31. Adair County

21.4

32. Pendleton County

20.9

33. Webster County

15.9

34. Thomas Nelson

12.5

35. Magoffin County

11.1

36. Jackson County

10.8

37. McCreary Central

10.6

38. Nelson County

6.8

39. Lewis County

2.5

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

87.5

2. Johnson Central

87.1

3. Lexington Catholic

80.8

4. Franklin County

78.4

5. Wayne County

77.1

6. Corbin

76.1

7. Waggener

73.3

8. Central

73.2

9. Madisonville

70.3

10. Anderson County

69.3

11. Hopkinsville

69.0

12. Franklin-Simpson

67.0

13. Logan County

66.1

14. Scott High

60.8

15. Knox Central

59.8

15. Shelby County

59.8

17. Harlan County

53.6

18. Warren East

53.3

19. Moore

51.4

20. Lincoln County

51.1

21. John Hardin

46.8

22. Allen County

44.4

23. Harrison County

41.0

24. Bourbon County

38.2

25. Spencer County

37.8

26. Rowan County

37.3

27. Letcher Central

35.8

28. Russell County

35.5

29. Clay County

35.4

30. Holmes

34.6

31. North Oldham

33.1

32. Warren Central

30.5

33. Perry Central

30.0

34. Valley

27.3

35. Calloway County

24.4

36. Boyd County

22.8

37. Marion County

19.6

38. Hopkins Central

4.0

Class 5A rankings

1. Frederick Douglass

89.7

2. Covington Catholic

89.6

3. South Warren

86.2

4. South Oldham

84.8

5. Bowling Green

84.7

6. Highlands

83.8

7. Scott County

83.1

8. Owensboro

80.9

9. Pulaski County

77.7

10. Conner

75.5

11. Cooper

66.1

12. Southwestern

64.6

13. Christian County

59.3

14. Madison Southern

55.4

15. Whitley County

52.5

16. Fairdale

51.9

17. East Jessamine

51.4

18. Graves County

51.3

19. North Bullitt

49.6

20. Doss

49.0

21. Greenwood

48.1

22. North Laurel

47.5

23. Montgomery County

46.3

24. Collins

46.0

25. Woodford County

44.2

26. Grayson County

43.8

27. Boone County

43.7

28. Bullitt Central

36.4

29. Atherton

34.7

30. South Laurel

33.2

31. Jeffersontown

32.6

32. Grant County

25.6

33. Breckinridge County

24.5

34. West Jessamine

23.7

35. Iroquois

22.7

36. Ohio County

22.4

37. Muhlenberg County

21.3

38. Seneca

19.0

39. Great Crossing

18.6

40. Western

17.0

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

91.9

2. Trinity

90.6

3. St. Xavier

86.3

4. North Hardin

83.3

5. Ballard

80.5

6. Central Hardin

80.4

7. Manual

80.0

8. Simon Kenton

78.9

9. Butler

78.2

10. Fern Creek

76.2

11. McCracken County

74.9

12. Henderson County

70.5

13. Ryle

69.7

14. Henry Clay

67.1

15. Tates Creek

64.3

16. Oldham County

63.7

17. Lafayette

61.1

18. Madison Central

60.6

19. Dixie Heights

59.5

20. Meade County

59.4

21. Bryan Station

57.9

22. Campbell County

57.3

23. Eastern

56.6

24. Clark County

56.3

25. Pleasure Ridge Park

53.6

26. Daviess County

53.5

27. Bullitt East

51.6

28. Apollo

50.0

29. Paul Dunbar

46.4

30. Southern

37.5

31. Barren County

35.5

32. Marshall County

27.1

