Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Male (5-0)
91.9
1
2. Trinity (5-1)
90.6
NR
3. Frederick Douglass (6-0)
89.7
t3
4. Covington Catholic (6-0)
89.6
2
5. Boyle County (6-0)
87.5
8
6. Johnson Central (5-0)
87.1
NR
7. St. Xavier (4-2)
86.3
t3
8. South Warren (6-0)
86.2
6
9. South Oldham (5-1)
84.8
7
10. Bowling Green (3-2)
84.7
9
11. Highlands (4-2)
83.8
5
12. North Hardin (6-0)
83.3
13
13. Somerset (5-0)
83.1
11
13. Scott County (5-1)
83.1
10
15. DeSales (3-2)
81.4
14
16. Owensboro (5-1)
80.9
15
17. Lexington Catholic (4-2)
80.8
17
18. Ballard (3-3)
80.5
23
19. Central Hardin (5-0)
80.4
22
20. Belfry (3-2)
80.0
16
20. Manual (4-1)
80.0
24
22. Louisville Christian (3-3)
79.8
12
23. Mayfield (5-1)
79.5
19
24. Simon Kenton (3-3)
78.9
18
25. Franklin County (6-0)
78.4
25
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
75.8
2. Newport Catholic
66.4
3. Paintsville
66.3
4. Raceland
59.6
5. Hazard
57.6
6. Williamsburg
55.2
7. Campbellsville
54.3
8. Country Day
53.6
9. Lou. Holy Cross
52.4
10. Crittenden County
45.8
11. Ludlow
44.8
12. Bethlehem
39.0
13. Frankfort
37.3
14. Eminence
33.7
15. Pineville
30.6
16. Lynn Camp
30.3
17. Nicholas County
25.3
18. Phelps
23.8
19. Paris
23.0
20. Russellville
21.1
21. Bishop Brossart
19.3
22. Berea
18.1
23. Dayton
17.0
24. Harlan
14.9
25. Bellevue
14.7
26. Fort Knox
10.7
27. Fulton County
10.2
28. Fairview
3.3
29. Bracken County
2.8
30. Betsy Layne
1.0
31. Sayre
0.5
32. Caverna
0.1
32. Fulton City
0.1
32. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Somerset
83.1
2. Mayfield
79.5
3. Lexington Christian
76.4
4. Beechwood
70.7
5. Caldwell County
64.6
6. Murray
64.1
7. Owensboro Catholic
61.2
8. Lloyd
55.3
9. Danville
53.8
10. Breathitt County
51.9
11. Walton-Verona
50.8
12. Washington County
47.1
13. Newport
45.1
14. Shelby Valley
43.2
15. West Carter
40.1
16. Clinton County
34.6
17. Monroe County
34.1
18. McLean County
31.2
19. Carroll County
30.8
20. Martin County
30.4
21. Todd Central
29.0
22. Edmonson County
26.7
23. Middlesboro
26.6
24. Leslie County
26.4
25. Bath County
25.3
26. Hancock County
25.2
27. Cov. Holy Cross
22.2
28. Fort Campbell
19.0
28. Prestonsburg
19.0
30. Green County
15.6
31. Metcalfe County
14.9
32. Ballard Memorial
13.8
33. Knott Central
6.4
34. Butler County
5.6
35. Owen County
3.8
36. East Ridge
0.1
36. Gallatin County
0.1
36. Morgan County
0.1
36. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. DeSales
81.4
2. Belfry
80.0
3. Louisville Christian
79.8
4. Glasgow
76.1
5. Paducah Tilghman
73.7
6. Elizabethtown
70.2
7. Bell County
69.8
8. Russell
69.7
9. Ashland Blazer
69.1
10. Taylor County
67.7
11. Bardstown
66.1
12. Mercer County
64.6
13. Greenup County
58.1
14. LaRue County
50.3
15. Union County
47.9
16. Western Hills
44.8
17. Lawrence County
44.7
18. Trigg County
44.6
19. Rockcastle County
41.2
20. Casey County
40.7
21. Pike Central
40.5
22. Garrard County
39.1
23. East Carter
36.6
24. Fleming County
36.1
25. Floyd Central
30.1
26. Mason County
29.2
27. Estill County
27.5
28. Hart County
27.2
29. Henry County
26.4
30. Powell County
23.7
31. Adair County
21.4
32. Pendleton County
20.9
33. Webster County
15.9
34. Thomas Nelson
12.5
35. Magoffin County
11.1
36. Jackson County
10.8
37. McCreary Central
10.6
38. Nelson County
6.8
39. Lewis County
2.5
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
87.5
2. Johnson Central
87.1
3. Lexington Catholic
80.8
4. Franklin County
78.4
5. Wayne County
77.1
6. Corbin
76.1
7. Waggener
73.3
8. Central
73.2
9. Madisonville
70.3
10. Anderson County
69.3
11. Hopkinsville
69.0
12. Franklin-Simpson
67.0
13. Logan County
66.1
14. Scott High
60.8
15. Knox Central
59.8
15. Shelby County
59.8
17. Harlan County
53.6
18. Warren East
53.3
19. Moore
51.4
20. Lincoln County
51.1
21. John Hardin
46.8
22. Allen County
44.4
23. Harrison County
41.0
24. Bourbon County
38.2
25. Spencer County
37.8
26. Rowan County
37.3
27. Letcher Central
35.8
28. Russell County
35.5
29. Clay County
35.4
30. Holmes
34.6
31. North Oldham
33.1
32. Warren Central
30.5
33. Perry Central
30.0
34. Valley
27.3
35. Calloway County
24.4
36. Boyd County
22.8
37. Marion County
19.6
38. Hopkins Central
4.0
Class 5A rankings
1. Frederick Douglass
89.7
2. Covington Catholic
89.6
3. South Warren
86.2
4. South Oldham
84.8
5. Bowling Green
84.7
6. Highlands
83.8
7. Scott County
83.1
8. Owensboro
80.9
9. Pulaski County
77.7
10. Conner
75.5
11. Cooper
66.1
12. Southwestern
64.6
13. Christian County
59.3
14. Madison Southern
55.4
15. Whitley County
52.5
16. Fairdale
51.9
17. East Jessamine
51.4
18. Graves County
51.3
19. North Bullitt
49.6
20. Doss
49.0
21. Greenwood
48.1
22. North Laurel
47.5
23. Montgomery County
46.3
24. Collins
46.0
25. Woodford County
44.2
26. Grayson County
43.8
27. Boone County
43.7
28. Bullitt Central
36.4
29. Atherton
34.7
30. South Laurel
33.2
31. Jeffersontown
32.6
32. Grant County
25.6
33. Breckinridge County
24.5
34. West Jessamine
23.7
35. Iroquois
22.7
36. Ohio County
22.4
37. Muhlenberg County
21.3
38. Seneca
19.0
39. Great Crossing
18.6
40. Western
17.0
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
91.9
2. Trinity
90.6
3. St. Xavier
86.3
4. North Hardin
83.3
5. Ballard
80.5
6. Central Hardin
80.4
7. Manual
80.0
8. Simon Kenton
78.9
9. Butler
78.2
10. Fern Creek
76.2
11. McCracken County
74.9
12. Henderson County
70.5
13. Ryle
69.7
14. Henry Clay
67.1
15. Tates Creek
64.3
16. Oldham County
63.7
17. Lafayette
61.1
18. Madison Central
60.6
19. Dixie Heights
59.5
20. Meade County
59.4
21. Bryan Station
57.9
22. Campbell County
57.3
23. Eastern
56.6
24. Clark County
56.3
25. Pleasure Ridge Park
53.6
26. Daviess County
53.5
27. Bullitt East
51.6
28. Apollo
50.0
29. Paul Dunbar
46.4
30. Southern
37.5
31. Barren County
35.5
32. Marshall County
27.1
