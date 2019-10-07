High School Football
Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Male (6-0)
92.0
1
2. Trinity (5-2)
90.6
2
3. Covington Catholic (7-0)
89.3
4
4. Frederick Douglass (7-0)
88.8
3
5. Boyle County (6-0)
87.5
5
6. Johnson Central (6-0)
86.5
6
7. St. Xavier (4-2)
86.3
7
8. Bowling Green (4-2)
85.8
10
9. Scott County (6-1)
84.4
t13
9. South Oldham (6-1)
84.4
9
11. South Warren (6-1)
84.3
8
12. North Hardin (7-0)
84.1
12
13. DeSales (4-2)
83.1
15
14. Somerset (6-0)
82.5
t13
15. Highlands (4-3)
82.1
11
16. Central Hardin (6-0)
81.9
19
17. Mayfield (6-1)
81.2
23
18. Manual (5-1)
81.1
t20
19. Lexington Catholic (4-2)
80.8
17
20. Owensboro (6-1)
80.7
16
21. Ballard (3-3)
80.5
18
22. Franklin County (7-0)
80.2
25
23. Louisville Christian (4-3)
78.9
22
23. Simon Kenton (3-3)
78.9
24
25. Belfry (4-2)
78.8
t20
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
75.8
2. Newport Catholic
66.4
3. Paintsville
66.3
4. Hazard
59.2
5. Raceland
57.7
6. Williamsburg
55.2
7. Campbellsville
54.3
8. Country Day
53.6
9. Lou. Holy Cross
52.4
10. Crittenden County
49.3
11. Ludlow
42.5
12. Bethlehem
39.0
13. Frankfort
38.5
14. Eminence
35.7
15. Pineville
30.6
16. Lynn Camp
30.3
17. Nicholas County
27.0
18. Berea
22.4
19. Phelps
21.4
20. Paris
21.1
21. Russellville
20.4
22. Bishop Brossart
17.0
23. Harlan
14.9
24. Bellevue
14.3
25. Dayton
12.0
26. Fulton County
10.3
27. Fort Knox
10.0
28. Bracken County
4.0
29. Fairview
3.3
30. Betsy Layne
1.0
31. Sayre
0.4
32. Caverna
0.1
32. Fulton City
0.1
32. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Somerset
82.5
2. Mayfield
81.2
3. Lexington Christian
76.4
4. Beechwood
70.5
5. Murray
62.9
6. Caldwell County
62.1
7. Owensboro Catholic
61.9
8. Lloyd
57.6
9. Danville
56.1
10. Walton-Verona
51.0
11. Breathitt County
49.7
12. Washington County
47.1
13. Shelby Valley
45.6
14. Newport
45.1
15. West Carter
40.8
16. Clinton County
34.0
17. Edmonson County
31.1
18. Carroll County
30.5
18. McLean County
30.5
20. Martin County
30.2
21. Monroe County
29.3
22. Hancock County
27.6
23. Middlesboro
26.9
24. Todd Central
26.3
25. Leslie County
25.6
26. Bath County
24.3
27. Cov. Holy Cross
22.2
28. Fort Campbell
20.0
29. Prestonsburg
16.2
30. Green County
15.7
31. Metcalfe County
14.6
32. Ballard Memorial
14.3
33. Owen County
7.0
34. Knott Central
6.4
35. Butler County
5.6
36. Morgan County
1.9
37. East Ridge
0.1
37. Gallatin County
0.1
37. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. DeSales
83.1
2. Louisville Christian
78.9
3. Belfry
78.8
4. Glasgow
74.6
5. Ashland Blazer
71.2
6. Paducah Tilghman
71.0
7. Bell County
70.7
8. Elizabethtown
70.2
9. Russell
69.7
10. Taylor County
69.6
11. Mercer County
66.8
12. Bardstown
66.1
13. Greenup County
58.1
14. LaRue County
51.2
15. Union County
48.3
16. Lawrence County
42.9
17. Western Hills
42.7
18. Trigg County
41.0
19. Casey County
40.7
20. Pike Central
40.5
21. Rockcastle County
40.4
22. Garrard County
39.5
23. Fleming County
38.6
24. East Carter
36.6
25. Floyd Central
31.5
26. Estill County
30.3
27. Mason County
29.2
28. Henry County
27.3
29. Hart County
25.2
30. Pendleton County
23.3
31. Adair County
22.9
32. Powell County
20.8
33. Webster County
15.1
34. Magoffin County
12.5
35. Thomas Nelson
11.3
36. McCreary Central
9.6
37. Jackson County
7.4
38. Nelson County
6.5
39. Lewis County
0.1
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
87.5
2. Johnson Central
86.5
3. Lexington Catholic
80.8
4. Franklin County
80.2
5. Wayne County
77.1
6. Corbin
76.6
7. Central
73.7
8. Waggener
73.3
9. Hopkinsville
70.8
10. Anderson County
69.3
11. Madisonville
67.5
12. Franklin-Simpson
65.5
13. Logan County
64.6
14. Scott High
61.9
15. Knox Central
59.8
16. Shelby County
59.6
17. Warren East
55.4
18. Harlan County
54.9
19. Moore
53.9
20. Lincoln County
51.1
21. John Hardin
46.8
22. Allen County
42.1
23. Harrison County
40.0
24. Bourbon County
37.0
24. Russell County
37.0
26. Clay County
36.9
27. Holmes
35.9
28. Rowan County
35.6
29. Spencer County
35.2
30. Letcher Central
34.4
31. North Oldham
31.0
32. Perry Central
30.0
33. Warren Central
28.3
34. Valley
27.2
35. Calloway County
24.4
36. Boyd County
22.8
37. Marion County
19.1
38. Hopkins Central
6.6
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
89.3
2. Frederick Douglass
88.8
3. Bowling Green
85.8
4. Scott County
84.4
4. South Oldham
84.4
6. South Warren
84.3
7. Highlands
82.1
8. Owensboro
80.7
9. Pulaski County
78.4
10. Conner
77.8
11. Cooper
66.3
12. Southwestern
61.6
13. Christian County
57.1
14. East Jessamine
53.7
15. Fairdale
53.6
15. Whitley County
53.6
17. Madison Southern
53.2
18. Graves County
51.6
19. North Bullitt
50.6
19. North Laurel
50.6
21. Greenwood
50.3
22. Doss
46.8
23. Montgomery County
46.3
23. Woodford County
46.3
25. Collins
46.0
26. Boone County
44.8
27. Grayson County
43.8
28. Bullitt Central
38.4
29. Atherton
35.7
30. Jeffersontown
32.6
30. South Laurel
32.6
32. Grant County
27.6
33. Breckinridge County
24.5
34. Iroquois
22.7
35. Ohio County
21.9
36. Muhlenberg County
21.8
37. West Jessamine
21.3
38. Great Crossing
18.6
39. Seneca
17.6
40. Western
15.0
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
92.0
2. Trinity
90.6
3. St. Xavier
86.3
4. North Hardin
84.1
5. Central Hardin
81.9
6. Manual
81.1
7. Ballard
80.5
8. Simon Kenton
78.9
9. Fern Creek
77.8
10. Butler
75.8
11. McCracken County
74.7
12. Henderson County
69.9
13. Ryle
67.7
14. Henry Clay
65.5
15. Tates Creek
64.3
16. Oldham County
62.5
17. Lafayette
61.0
18. Madison Central
60.6
19. Dixie Heights
60.0
20. Bryan Station
59.7
21. Meade County
58.3
22. Campbell County
57.3
23. Clark County
56.3
24. Eastern
54.8
25. Daviess County
54.0
26. Pleasure Ridge Park
53.9
27. Bullitt East
51.6
28. Apollo
50.0
29. Paul Dunbar
46.4
30. Southern
37.5
31. Barren County
35.5
32. Marshall County
27.7
