High School Football

Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Male (6-0)

92.0

1

2. Trinity (5-2)

90.6

2

3. Covington Catholic (7-0)

89.3

4

4. Frederick Douglass (7-0)

88.8

3

5. Boyle County (6-0)

87.5

5

6. Johnson Central (6-0)

86.5

6

7. St. Xavier (4-2)

86.3

7

8. Bowling Green (4-2)

85.8

10

9. Scott County (6-1)

84.4

t13

9. South Oldham (6-1)

84.4

9

11. South Warren (6-1)

84.3

8

12. North Hardin (7-0)

84.1

12

13. DeSales (4-2)

83.1

15

14. Somerset (6-0)

82.5

t13

15. Highlands (4-3)

82.1

11

16. Central Hardin (6-0)

81.9

19

17. Mayfield (6-1)

81.2

23

18. Manual (5-1)

81.1

t20

19. Lexington Catholic (4-2)

80.8

17

20. Owensboro (6-1)

80.7

16

21. Ballard (3-3)

80.5

18

22. Franklin County (7-0)

80.2

25

23. Louisville Christian (4-3)

78.9

22

23. Simon Kenton (3-3)

78.9

24

25. Belfry (4-2)

78.8

t20

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

75.8

2. Newport Catholic

66.4

3. Paintsville

66.3

4. Hazard

59.2

5. Raceland

57.7

6. Williamsburg

55.2

7. Campbellsville

54.3

8. Country Day

53.6

9. Lou. Holy Cross

52.4

10. Crittenden County

49.3

11. Ludlow

42.5

12. Bethlehem

39.0

13. Frankfort

38.5

14. Eminence

35.7

15. Pineville

30.6

16. Lynn Camp

30.3

17. Nicholas County

27.0

18. Berea

22.4

19. Phelps

21.4

20. Paris

21.1

21. Russellville

20.4

22. Bishop Brossart

17.0

23. Harlan

14.9

24. Bellevue

14.3

25. Dayton

12.0

26. Fulton County

10.3

27. Fort Knox

10.0

28. Bracken County

4.0

29. Fairview

3.3

30. Betsy Layne

1.0

31. Sayre

0.4

32. Caverna

0.1

32. Fulton City

0.1

32. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset

82.5

2. Mayfield

81.2

3. Lexington Christian

76.4

4. Beechwood

70.5

5. Murray

62.9

6. Caldwell County

62.1

7. Owensboro Catholic

61.9

8. Lloyd

57.6

9. Danville

56.1

10. Walton-Verona

51.0

11. Breathitt County

49.7

12. Washington County

47.1

13. Shelby Valley

45.6

14. Newport

45.1

15. West Carter

40.8

16. Clinton County

34.0

17. Edmonson County

31.1

18. Carroll County

30.5

18. McLean County

30.5

20. Martin County

30.2

21. Monroe County

29.3

22. Hancock County

27.6

23. Middlesboro

26.9

24. Todd Central

26.3

25. Leslie County

25.6

26. Bath County

24.3

27. Cov. Holy Cross

22.2

28. Fort Campbell

20.0

29. Prestonsburg

16.2

30. Green County

15.7

31. Metcalfe County

14.6

32. Ballard Memorial

14.3

33. Owen County

7.0

34. Knott Central

6.4

35. Butler County

5.6

36. Morgan County

1.9

37. East Ridge

0.1

37. Gallatin County

0.1

37. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. DeSales

83.1

2. Louisville Christian

78.9

3. Belfry

78.8

4. Glasgow

74.6

5. Ashland Blazer

71.2

6. Paducah Tilghman

71.0

7. Bell County

70.7

8. Elizabethtown

70.2

9. Russell

69.7

10. Taylor County

69.6

11. Mercer County

66.8

12. Bardstown

66.1

13. Greenup County

58.1

14. LaRue County

51.2

15. Union County

48.3

16. Lawrence County

42.9

17. Western Hills

42.7

18. Trigg County

41.0

19. Casey County

40.7

20. Pike Central

40.5

21. Rockcastle County

40.4

22. Garrard County

39.5

23. Fleming County

38.6

24. East Carter

36.6

25. Floyd Central

31.5

26. Estill County

30.3

27. Mason County

29.2

28. Henry County

27.3

29. Hart County

25.2

30. Pendleton County

23.3

31. Adair County

22.9

32. Powell County

20.8

33. Webster County

15.1

34. Magoffin County

12.5

35. Thomas Nelson

11.3

36. McCreary Central

9.6

37. Jackson County

7.4

38. Nelson County

6.5

39. Lewis County

0.1

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

87.5

2. Johnson Central

86.5

3. Lexington Catholic

80.8

4. Franklin County

80.2

5. Wayne County

77.1

6. Corbin

76.6

7. Central

73.7

8. Waggener

73.3

9. Hopkinsville

70.8

10. Anderson County

69.3

11. Madisonville

67.5

12. Franklin-Simpson

65.5

13. Logan County

64.6

14. Scott High

61.9

15. Knox Central

59.8

16. Shelby County

59.6

17. Warren East

55.4

18. Harlan County

54.9

19. Moore

53.9

20. Lincoln County

51.1

21. John Hardin

46.8

22. Allen County

42.1

23. Harrison County

40.0

24. Bourbon County

37.0

24. Russell County

37.0

26. Clay County

36.9

27. Holmes

35.9

28. Rowan County

35.6

29. Spencer County

35.2

30. Letcher Central

34.4

31. North Oldham

31.0

32. Perry Central

30.0

33. Warren Central

28.3

34. Valley

27.2

35. Calloway County

24.4

36. Boyd County

22.8

37. Marion County

19.1

38. Hopkins Central

6.6

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

89.3

2. Frederick Douglass

88.8

3. Bowling Green

85.8

4. Scott County

84.4

4. South Oldham

84.4

6. South Warren

84.3

7. Highlands

82.1

8. Owensboro

80.7

9. Pulaski County

78.4

10. Conner

77.8

11. Cooper

66.3

12. Southwestern

61.6

13. Christian County

57.1

14. East Jessamine

53.7

15. Fairdale

53.6

15. Whitley County

53.6

17. Madison Southern

53.2

18. Graves County

51.6

19. North Bullitt

50.6

19. North Laurel

50.6

21. Greenwood

50.3

22. Doss

46.8

23. Montgomery County

46.3

23. Woodford County

46.3

25. Collins

46.0

26. Boone County

44.8

27. Grayson County

43.8

28. Bullitt Central

38.4

29. Atherton

35.7

30. Jeffersontown

32.6

30. South Laurel

32.6

32. Grant County

27.6

33. Breckinridge County

24.5

34. Iroquois

22.7

35. Ohio County

21.9

36. Muhlenberg County

21.8

37. West Jessamine

21.3

38. Great Crossing

18.6

39. Seneca

17.6

40. Western

15.0

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

92.0

2. Trinity

90.6

3. St. Xavier

86.3

4. North Hardin

84.1

5. Central Hardin

81.9

6. Manual

81.1

7. Ballard

80.5

8. Simon Kenton

78.9

9. Fern Creek

77.8

10. Butler

75.8

11. McCracken County

74.7

12. Henderson County

69.9

13. Ryle

67.7

14. Henry Clay

65.5

15. Tates Creek

64.3

16. Oldham County

62.5

17. Lafayette

61.0

18. Madison Central

60.6

19. Dixie Heights

60.0

20. Bryan Station

59.7

21. Meade County

58.3

22. Campbell County

57.3

23. Clark County

56.3

24. Eastern

54.8

25. Daviess County

54.0

26. Pleasure Ridge Park

53.9

27. Bullitt East

51.6

28. Apollo

50.0

29. Paul Dunbar

46.4

30. Southern

37.5

31. Barren County

35.5

32. Marshall County

27.7

