Big plays and a wild ending as Bryan Station gets a boost; Corbin hounds Lafayette.

Bryan Station 19, Henry Clay 17: A head’s up play by a sophomore receiver made for a thrilling finish as the host Defenders got their second victory of the year, ending a three-game losing streak while keeping the Blue Devils winless on Friday night.

Bryan Station trailed 17-13 with less than a minute left in the game when quarterback Terrick Mulder connected with Damin Green for an 18-yard gain. Green fumbled at the Henry Clay 12-yard line but teammate Antonio Davis grabbed the ball and raced into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Bryan Station Coach Frank Parks said Friday’s victory provided a much-needed boost for his youthful Defenders.

“We’re young and we’ve been fighting and fighting and fighting and we finally got something to bounce our way,” Parks said. “It’s very big going into district play to get a win, especially a city win against a team we’ve had some trouble with in the past year. It was big.”

Preston Stacy gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD plunge in the first quarter. His second touchdown run put Henry Clay ahead 17-13 with 1:14 left in the game, but a 58-yard return on the ensuing kickoff by big-play threat Amodeus Taylor put Station in prime position to pull off the comeback.

“Last week (against Lafayette) we kind of let one slip away,” Parks said. “We played well enough on defense, but turned the ball over four times. Tonight, we had a pretty good defensive game ... and we got one back.”

Stacy finished with 121 rushing yards for Henry Clay (0-6). He tacked on 58 yards receiving on four catches. Joey Bond led Bryan Station (2-4) with 79 rushing yards and a TD. Taylor scored on the ground as well.

Corbin 21, Lafayette 7: After Lafayette hit the board first on Owen Hellard’s 2-yard TD run, the visiting Redhounds scored three unanswered touchdowns to knock off the Generals. Nick Yeager’s 1-yard plunge in the second quarter set the final score.

Yeager, who finished with 109 yards rushing on 21 carries, said the hard work that Corbin put in before the season began is finally starting to pay off.

“It all starts in the weight room in the off-season. You’re all working together and you’ve just gotta bring it to the field,” Yeager said. “This is our fifth game and we’re really starting to pull it together. We’re having great practices and we’re getting fundamentally better.”

Cameron Combs had 128 yards passing for Corbin (3-2), which held Lafayette (1-6) to 133 yards of total offense. Oumar Toure had 126 yards passing for the Generals.

The Redhounds have grown accustomed to making deep playoff runs, but Yeager said they’re determined to take the final step this time around.

“We’ve made it to the state finals two years in a row and came up short, so we really want to make it back and win it this year,” he said. “We want to go undefeated the rest of the way. We expect to win every game from here on out.”

Scott County 57, Ryle 21: The visiting Cardinals put up 28 second-quarter points to turn a tie game into a rout. Bronson Brown scored all three of his rushing touchdowns in the second as Scott County (6-1) built a 35-14 halftime lead, responding in a big way to last week’s shutout loss at Frederick Douglass.

Brown led the Cardinals with 171 yards rushing. Phillip Garner ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Kyle England had 68 yards rushing and a TD for Ryle (3-4).

Conner 20, Highlands 17: Jared Hicks threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Drew Cobble and Colten Roy to lead the visiting Cougars back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit for their fifth win in a row.

Hicks completed 24 of 38 passes for 235 yards for Conner (6-1), which outgained the Bluebirds on offense 307 yards to 125. Joey Deshler caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Collin Hollingsworth for Highlands (4-3).

Covington Catholic 45, Boone County 0: Caleb Jacob threw three first-quarter touchdown passes as the host Colonels (7-0) built a 35-0 first-quarter lead and cruised. Carter Martin made two sacks for the CovCath defense, which held an opponent scoreless for the fourth time this season.

Jacob finished with 171 yards and four touchdown passes, three of them to Michael Mayer. It was the fifth loss in a row for Boone County (2-5).

Scott 33, Harrison County 7: Quincy Perrin ran for three touchdowns, including a 39-yarder, as visiting Scott (5-2) rolled. Tyler Hudgins had an 83-yard TD run for Harrison County (3-3).

Somerset 21, Hazard 9: Kade Grundy caught a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the visiting Briar Jumpers remained undefeated (6-0). John Helm nailed a 49-yard field goal for Hazard (4-2).

Union County 45, Webster County 10: Elijah Calloway returned a kickoff 92 yards for a TD and Brayden McGraw returned an interception 21 yards for a score as host Union County (4-3) won its second straight. Hayden Nunn caught a 20-yard touchdown from Mason Wilson for Webster County (3-4), which struggled to find points after scoring at least 45 the previous three weeks.