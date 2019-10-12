Dynamic duo leads Tates Creek in romp; Lafayette defense bullies Blue Devils.

SHARE COPY LINK

Tates Creek 46, Paul Dunbar 7: Quarterback Luke Duby and receiver Miles Thomas were once again synced up for Tates Creek. The senior duo connected for two more touchdowns as the visiting Commodores dominated Paul Dunbar on Friday night.

Duby hit Thomas for a 29-yard TD to get Tates Creek on the board. Halfway through the third quarter Duby threw a 27-yard touchdown to Thomas to put the Commodores up 43-7.

Duby also threw a 75-yard TD to Cion Townsend and a 45-yard score to Elliot Bryant. Duby Completed 22 of 35 passes for 423 yards and four TDs. Thomas finished with six catches for 95 yards while Bryant hauled in six receptions for 134 yards. Townsend went for 109 yards on five catches.

Marcus Bosley ran for a pair of touchdown for Tates Creek (3-4). Connor Smith scored the only touchdown of the game for Dunbar (3-4) on a 76-yard fumble return.

“We had a good game plan. I think we did a good job this week of scouting them out, and we saw where we could attack them,” said Tates Creek Coach Jonathan Smith. “Top to bottom, I thought everybody was ready to play.”

Thomas has caught 12 of Duby’s 23 touchdown passes this season.

Tates Creek hosts Lafayette next week.

“Lafayette’s got a very tough defense and not a lot of points scored against them, so we’ve got a tough matchup with them defensively,” Smith said.

Lafayette 27, Henry Clay 14: Tanner Pace threw a pair of touchdown passes to JC Shegog and the Generals’ defense shut down the Blue Devils’ passing game as visiting Lafayette won for the second time in three weeks.

Lafayette’s Austin Anderson broke a scoreless tie with a 78 yard interception return with less than a minute to play in the first half. Henry Clay (0-7) tied the game 7-7 when Tyler Banks returned the third quarter kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown. Lafayette (2-6) reclaimed the lead when Pace hit Shegog for a TD from 10 yards out, then pushed ahead 20-7 on a 28-yard connection from Pace to Shegog.

Pace threw a 10-yard touchdown to Lucas Doneghy to put the Generals up 27-7 four minutes into the fourth. Henry Clay’s Blake VanHorn threw a 47-yard touchdown to Jordan Kimball to set the final score.

Pace completed 10 of 18 passes for 152 yards. Lafayette Coach Eric Shaw said Pace did a good job of executing in the second half after a slow start that might have been due in part to a recent injury.

“He had a bit of a rough start, coming back a little rusty, but the second half, he figured out how to get it done and he did a pretty good job,” Shaw said.

“We’ve just got to continue to get better and stay healthy. We’ve just been dealing with so many injuries and our schedule has been, whew, rough. Trying to get our second wind ... has been a focus and trying to get healthy. Now having the first win in the district does help with that moment. We’ve just got to get better and try to keep it going.”

Preston Stacy had 97 yards rushing for Henry Clay. JT Seltsam and Austin Anderson came up with interceptions for the Generals’ defense, which held the Blue Devils to 91 passing yards.

Bourbon County 35, Anderson County 34: A monster game from senior all-purpose threat Amirion Joyce was crucial as the host Colonels came out on top of a wild one in Paris.

After Anderson County built a 13-0 first-quarter lead, Joyce returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to get Bourbon County (4-3) on the board. He then returned an interception 89 yards for a score to give the Colonels a 14-13 lead.

Anderson County (4-3) reclaimed the lead on a 31-yard TD run by Zach Labhart, then Joyce ran for an 85-yard touchdown to tip the seesaw back in the Colonels’ favor.

A 38-yard touchdown run by Labhart followed by a 5-yard scoring run by Kynan Russell put Anderson up 34-28. With just over four minutes left to play, Justin Blankenship ran for the game-winning 8-yard TD for Bourbon County.

Labhart rushed for 201 yards in the loss. Anderson County outgained Bourbon County on offense 482 yards to 201 but the Bearcats could not overcome four turnovers, including three lost fumbles.

Clark County 56, Bryan Station 19: Azariah Taylor was too much for the host Defenders to handle, rushing for 244 yards and five touchdowns as the Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jordan Manley passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns for Clark County (3-4), which held Bryan Station (2-5) to 119 yards of offense. Jaylynn Johnson had 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for the Cardinals. Amodeus Taylor had two touchdown runs for the Defenders.

Oldham County 28, Madison Central 0: Sam Young was in on all four Oldham County touchdowns as the host Colonels rolled.

Young ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw TD passes of 16 and 53 yards to Tyler Holvey. Oldham County (4-3) held Madison Central (1-6) to just 44 yards of total offense. Young finished with 156 yards passing and 102 yards on the ground in the win.

Highlands 49, Boone County 0: Sawyer Depp and Griffin Richter each topped 100 yards rushing to lead the visiting Bluebirds to a rout of Boone County (2-6). The Rebels have lost six straight, while Highlands (5-3) ended a two-game skid. Collin Hollingsworth tossed three touchdowns in the win. Depp ran for 136 yards and two scores while Richter rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Covington Catholic 27, LaSalle (Ohio) 7: Caleb Jacob passed for 199 yards and Daniel Felix scored twice on the ground as Covington Catholic (8-0) knocked off their neighbors from Cincinnati to remain undefeated.

Somerset 40, Danville 21: After coming out on top in their closest contest of the season in last week’s 21-9 win at Hazard the Briar Jumpers had little trouble with visiting Danville (2-5). Somerset (7-0) has now scored 40 or more points in six games this season.

Fleming County 29, Mason County 19: Caleb Flannery returned a punt 42 yards for a TD and ran for a 4-yard score as the visitng Panthers topped the Royals. Blake McKibbon scored on a 24-yard intercpetion return for Fleming County (5-2), which won its second straight. Carson Brammer threw a pair of touchdowns for Mason County (3-4).

Holmes 33, Boyd County 0: Tayquan Calloway ran for a pair of 14-yard touchdowns as the host Bulldogs (4-3) blanked Boyd County (1-6).