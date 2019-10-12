Boyle County overwhelms Lexington rival

Boyle County’s Reese Smith ran for a touchdown Friday night against Lexington Catholic. Smith, a West Virginia commit, caught eight passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Boyle County knew visiting Lexington Catholic could put points on the scoreboard. Thing is, the Rebels know something about offensive firepower as well.

So, when LexCath quarterback Beau Allen threw a lateral to Jack Gohmann on the game’s first play from scrimmage and then Gohmann hit a wide open Jackson Corbett for a 79-yard touchdown pass, it served notice to the Rebels they might have a fight on their hands.

“When they scored that first play, it was kind of a wake up call,” said Rebels wideout Reese Smith. “We came back and, of course, I had that long touchdown, and then after that things started clicking.”

The Rebels scored 28 unanswered points to take control of the game and sent the Knights home with a 64-28 district loss.

The long touchdown Reese spoke of went for 59 yards on a pass from Boyle quarterback Reed Lanter on the Rebel’s first play from scrimmage. With less than 30 seconds played in the game, the score was 7-7.

The Knights scored again a few minutes later when Allen broke loose for a 16-yard touchdown run to go back in front 14-7.

But it was almost all Boyle County from there as the Rebels’ defense began forcing punts and leaving LexCath with empty possessions it could not afford.

The knockout blow came quickly in the second half. The Rebels got the ball on the kickoff and struck on the first snap with an 87-yard Lanter-to-Smith connection to extend the lead to 49-21.

FINAL. @BCRebelFootball 64, Lexington Catholic 28 as the Rebels @reedlanter goes 24-28 for 496 and 5 TDs. 3 of those and 276 yards to pal @reesesmith_ Amazing offense. Here’s Smith and their huge connection on first play of 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/qP7gppNYuQ — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) October 12, 2019

After another LexCath punt, Lanter hit Smith again on a screen pass that he took for a 73-yard TD. When Will McDaniel caught a Lanter pass for the 2-point conversion to make it 57-21, the running clock mercy rule was on and LexCath’s fate was sealed.

“Our offense was on point the whole game,” Boyle County Coach Chuck Smith said. “They’ve (LexCath) got a good offensive team. I think defensively we did a decent job. I don’t think we did a great job at all … but they’re a pretty good offensive football team.”

While Allen might have the D1 offers and Kentucky commitment in hand, Friday belonged to Lanter who passed for a game-high 496 yards and completed 24-of-28 attempts, including five touchdowns.

“Me and Beau are good friends, but I do have a chip on my shoulder against him,” said Lanter who is listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds on the recruiting charts to Allen’s 6-2, 203. “I feel like a few inches and some weight shouldn’t determine that much of it.”

Reed has been making big plays all year long, Smith said.

“He just gets overshadowed, but he doesn’t complain. He doesn’t make any excuses. He just comes out and produces,” Smith said. “He’ll be the first to tell you he’s got some pretty good receivers to throw to.”

One of those is Smith, a West Virginia commit who he’s been throwing to since fourth grade. Smith finished the game with eight catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns and added a 38-yard TD run.

“He’s special … We’ve got a connection and it’s really nice and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Lanter’s other connections combined for another 220 yards with 84 of those and two TDs going to brother Cole Lanter. Andrew Sacco led the rushing attack with 70 of their 122 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

“I think we’re doing an awesome job. We’ve got the run game going and the passing game going and (offensive coordinator Chris) Pardue’s got us in a good rhythm on offense,” Smith said. “As long as we keep that up, I don’t see nobody stopping us.”

Allen finished the game completing 19-of-37 passes for 308 yards and two TDs to go with his score on the ground. Jackson Corbett (184 receiving `yards, 2 TDs) and Blake Busson (129 yards, 1 TD) were his primary targets.