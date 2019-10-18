Tates Creek triumphs after wild fourth quarter; Dunbar out-battles Blue Devils.

Tates Creek 34, Lafayette 20: Tates Creek and Lafayette saved most of the fireworks for the fourth quarter at Roy Walton Stadium on Friday night, and it was the host Commodores who came out on top for their second win in a row.

After Lafayette’s Tanner Pace threw a 57-yard touchdown to Austin Anderson to cut Tates Creek’s lead to 28-20 with 4:47 to play, the Generals’ defense held to set up a potential game-tying drive. But Marcus Bosley intercepted Pace and found the end zone for a 17-yard score that sealed the victory for the Commodores.

It was the cap to a huge night by Bosley, who also ran for two touchdowns and caught a 33-yard pass. Luke Duby had another big game under center for Tates Creek (4-4), throwing for 297 yards and two long touchdowns: A 60-yarder to Cion Townsend for the game’s first score and a 50-yarder to Miles Thomas that broke a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter.

Austin Anderson Caught made five catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns for Lafayette (2-7). Pace threw for 250 yards and two TDs but was picked off three times. JT Acosta had two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery for the Commodores, who put up 449 yards of offensive.

Paul Dunbar 21, Henry Clay 13: Jake Smith’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Tyre Garrard with less than six minutes to play sealed the deal as visiting Dunbar won for the third time in four games. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 3-yard TD run by Josiah Brown followed by a 73-yard scoring strike from Mitchell Joseph to Jamarcus Robinson.

Henry Clay pulled within 14-6 at halftime on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Christian Barrentine to Ashton Foos, then drew within 14-13 on William Webb’s 2-yard TD plunge late in the third, but the Blue Devils were shutout the rest of the way.

Joseph rushed for 133 yards on 19 carries for Dunbar (4-4), while Brown had two sacks in addition to his touchdown run. Barrentine had 131 yards passing for Henry Clay (0-8).

Lexington Catholic 48, Bourbon County 15: Four first-half touchdowns by University of Kentucky commit Beau Allen got the Knights off to a fast start as Lexington Catholic rebounded in a big way from last week’s tough loss at Boyle County.

Allen hit Blake Busson with a pair of touchdowns early in the first quarter to stake the visitors to a 14-0 lead. Allen and Busson connected on a 28-yard score in the fourth quarter to put the Knights up 48-7.

Allen finished with 341 yards and five touchdowns through the air, adding 62 yards rushing and another score on the ground. Busson had 135 yards receiving on five catches. Ryan Nichols had a touchdown receiving and another rushing for Lexington Catholic (5-3). Dylan Kirk and Nakwan Joyce each had a rushing touchdown for Bourbon County (4-2).

Scott County 55, Montgomery County 0: Bronson Brown ran for a pair of touchdowns and caught another as the host Cardinals cruised to their third straight win. Brown had a game-high 96 rushing yards for Scott County (8-1), which ran for 279 yards as a team.

Josh Wheaton ran for 91 yards and Austin Eichenberger caught three passes for 97 yards for Montgomery County (3-5).

Oldham County 41, Bryan Station 28: Sam Young tossed three first-half touchdowns to Parker Caudill as the visiting Colonels built a 28-7 halftime lead and held off the Defenders.

Joey Bond ran for a 58-yard touchdown to pull Bryan Station (2-6) within 34-21 late in the third quarter, but Young scored an a QB keeper early in the fourth to expand the lead to 20 points.

Juan Tapia rushed for 186 yards and two TDs on 26 carries in the win. Bond finished with 190 yards on the ground and Damin Green had a 33-yard touchdown catch and an interception for Bryan Station (2-6).

Boyle County 52, Anderson County 7: Reese Smith caught three passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and Will McDaniel ran for a 45-yard touchdown and returned an interception 76 yards for another score as the visiting Rebels rolled.

Friday marked the fifth time this season Boyle County (8-0) has scored more than 50 points. Zach Labhart ran for a 70-yard touchdown for Anderson County (4-4), which lost its second straight.

Clark County 42, Madison Central 34: Azariah Israel piled up 184 yards and ran for two touchdowns, the second of which put the Cardinals up by 15 in the fourth quarter, as host Clark County (4-4) won its second straight.

Jordan Manley played a major role in the win as well, passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Dawson Gay caught five passes for 111 yards and three TDs for the Cardinals, while Trace Mitchell led the defense with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Canon Scenters threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns for Madison Central (1-7). Zach Holbrook caught two touchdowns in the loss.

Woodford County 24, Collins 19: Amartae Rice generated more than half the offense, rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns, as the host Yellowjackets (5-3) bounced back from last week’s loss at Madison Southern. Jacoby Evans had 169 yards rushing for Collins (1-7).

Covington Catholic 13, Highlands 0: Ethan Reardon caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Jacob and Trey Gronotte nailed a pair of field goals, one from 39 yards and the other from 20, as the visiting Colonels remained undefeated (9-0).

Brycen Huddleston made 9 1/2 tackles for Highlands (3-5).

Holmes 8, Harrison County 7: Quantez Calloway tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Tyelon Tate then ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion as visiting Holmes (5-3) won its third straight. Tyler Hudgins had a 3-yard TD run for Harrison County (3-5), which has scored just 14 points over the course of a three-game losing streak.

