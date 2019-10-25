Highlights: Dunbar senior puts on a show; UK commit Beau Allen leads LexCath in romp.

Paul Dunbar 35, Lafayette 20: Senior wide receiver Jamarcus Robinson put on a show in his final regular-season home game as the host Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead and had little trouble dispatching the Generals on Friday.

After Mitchell Joseph ran for a 14-yard TD to open the scoring, Robinson caught a 74-yard touchdown from Jake Smith. Robinson later ran for a 50-yard score to put the Bulldogs ahead 28-6.

Robinson caught four passes for 130 yards and ran for 85 yards on four carries.

“We’re getting him involved all we can.,” Dunbar Coach Wes johnson said of Robinson’s big night. “We did have some stuff for him in particular tonight and he’s a great player. He’s one of the best players in the city, no doubt.”

Mitchell Jospeh ran for 83 yards and a touchdown for Dunbar (5-4). John Law had 4 1/2 tackles and two sacks in the win.

Dunbar’s five wins are its most since 2013, when it went 6-6.

“Happy to get a win on senior night and real excited for them to get above .500 for the first time in I don’t know how long,” Johnson said. “We’re playing for some stuff for our guys and for Dunbar in general.”

The victory also secured the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs, which means the Bulldogs will again host Lafayette two weeks from now in the first round.

“We knew Lafayette, regardless of their record - they played a great schedule - they’re a very good football team,” Johnson said. “The unfortunate part of that is we have to turn around in two weeks and play them again. I know Coach (Eric) Shaw will have them ready to play and it will be a different ball game the next time we see them.”

A win next week at Bryan Station would give the Bulldogs their first winning season since 2005.

George Anderson, Oumar Toure and Drake Nelson all had touchdown runs for Lafayette (2-8).

Lexington Catholic 49, Anderson County 7: University of Kentucky commit Beau Allen threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns as the host Knights dominated the Bearcats. Allen tossed a 48-yard TD to Balek Busson and a 7-yard score to Jackson Corbett as Lexington Catholic (6-3) built a 27-0 first-quarter lead.

Jack Monday caught touchdown passes from Allen and backup quarterback Josh Brownell in the win. Corbett finished with six receptions for 137 yards, while Jack Gohmann made four catches for 87 yards and a TD.

Zach Labhart had a 2-yard touchdown run for Anderson County (4-5), which failed to complete a pass.

LexCath hosts undefeated Frederick Douglass, which crushed Montgomery County 56-0 for its seventh straight shutout, next Friday.

Lexington Christian 38, Danville 13: Jayden Barnhardt completed 20 of 34 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns to lead host Lexington Christian (8-1) to its seventh straight victory. Will Vernon and Dearious Smith caught two touchdowns apiece for the Eagles, who held the Admirals to 167 yards of total offense while racking up 445 of their own. Andrew Long made three sacks in the win.

Sage Dawson threw a 47-yard TD to Corydon Crawford for Danville (3-7).

Tates Creek 32, Henry Clay: Luke Duby passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and Miles Thomas made five catches for 90 yards and two scores as the host Commodores rolled over the Blue Devils.

Tates Creek (5-4) ran up 479 yards of total offense while holding Henry Clay (0-9) to 74. Cion Townsend made three catches for 82 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown, and ran for 43 yards and another score in the win. JT Acosta made three tackles for loss and intercepted a pass for the Commodores’ defense.

Bryan Station 23, Madison Central 7: Damin Green returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score and caught a 30-yard touchdown from Terik Mulder as the visiting Defenders ended a two-game skid. Joseph Bond ran for 81 yards, including a 30-yard TD, for Bryan Station (3-6), which hosts Dunbar in next week’s regular-season finale.

Deven Taul made two interceptions for the Station defense, which held the Indians to 177 yards. Adrien Parks led Madison Central (1-8) with 61 rushing yards.

Collins 55, West Jessamine 22: Jacoby Evans churned out 166 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the host Titans ended a four-game losing streak. Joe Lucas completed eight passes, six of which went for touchdowns, and 218 yards for Collins (2-7). Zach Creque caught four passes for 99 yards and two TDs in the win. All three of Henry Robbins’ catches were for touchdowns.

Jackson Green caught 12 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns for West Jessamine (0-9).

Mason County 45, Powell County 14: Carson Brammer threw four touchdowns and ran for another as the host Royals (5-4) built a 29-7 halftime lead then cruised to their third win in four weeks. Taylor Charles had a rushing touchdown for Powell County (2-7).

Covington Catholic 45, Conner 7: Calen Jacob completed 13 of 21 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Michael Mayer and Ethan Reardon, as visiting Covington Catholic ended the regular season undefeated (10-0). The Colonels have given up just 23 points combined in their last seven games.

Jared Hicks ran for 33 yards and the lone score for Conner (7-2), which entered the game on a six-win streak.

Bishop Brossart 21, Sayre 3: Trevor Schadler ran for touchdowns of 7 and 4 yards as host Bishop Brossart (5-4) won its third straight. Troy Atkins hit a 22-yard field goal for Sayre (1-6).

Highlands 14, Cooper 7: Sawyer Depp ran for touchdowns of 20 and 72 yards as visiting Highlands (6-4) won for the second time in three weeks. Jeremiah had a 1-yard TD run for Cooper (5-5).

Trigg County 33, Union County 7: Cabe Bleidt had touchdown runs of 50 and 23 yards as visiting Trigg County (6-3) dominated. Gabe Adams threw a 19-yard touchdown to Soloman Teehan for Union County (4-5).