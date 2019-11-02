Flyers finish off undefeated run; Dunbar clinches first winning season in 14 years.

Franklin County 55, Great Crossing 14: Quarterback Nick Broyles was deadly on the ground and through the air, throwing for 267 yards and rushing for 120 as the visiting Flyers finished off their first undefeated regular season under third-year head coach Eddie James on Friday night.

Broyles threw three touchdowns and ran for three more for Franklin County (10-0), which ran up 555 yards of offense while holding the Warhawks to 196.

Brady Holleran was a game-breaker for the Franklin County defense, sacking Great Crossing quarterback Kalib Perry five times. Holleran now has 19 sacks on the season.

Caleb Griggs had a 45-yard touchdown run and Markeese Dean added a 69-yard score on the ground for Great Crossing (1-9).

This marks the first undefeated regular season for the Flyers since they did it in back-to-back years in 2011-2012. Franklin County went 5-6 in James’ first year at the helm and 10-3 last season.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said James. “We’ve got a good group of kids. They’re young but they’re hungry. They’ve found a way to stay focused every week and navigate a pretty tough schedule. I’m proud of them, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Paul Dunbar 36, Bryan Station 27: Josiah Brown provided the proverbial dagger as the visiting Bulldogs stormed back from a three-touchdown deficit to clinch their first winning season since 2005.

Trailing 29-27 late in the fourth quarter, Bryan Station took possession on its own 37-yard line. On fourth-and-8, Brown intercepted a pass from Station quarterback Terrick Mulder and returned it 45 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Bryan Station (3-7) shot out to a 21-0 lead on a pair of short touchdown runs by Joey Bond and another by Mulder. Dunbar (6-4) responded with four unanswered touchdowns, including a pair of TD passes from Jake Smith and a 31-yard fumble return by Tyler Johnson, to go ahead 29-21.

“Momentum is one of those things,” said Dunbar Coach Wes Johnson. “Once momentum jumps on your side ... for us, we kind of fed off that. The defense settled down a little bit and we just went to base stuff in the second half ... and the kids responded.”

The Defenders cut the lead to two points on a 1-yard TD plunge by Amodeus Taylor then forced Dunbar to turn the ball over on downs before the Bulldogs’ defense came up with the game-clinching stand.

“I think our seniors really wanted to cement a legacy for themselves,” Johnson said. “Last week we (clinched) the first (home) playoff game for Dunbar since 2005 and this game they really wanted because they wanted to secure the first winning season (since 2005). Those are goals they wanted to accomplish and I’m really proud of them for really bearing down in the second half and making it happen.”

Jacob Greene ran for 105 yards and a touchdown for Dunbar, while JaMarcus Robinson caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD. Bond had 164 rushing yards for Station.

Dunbar will host Lafayette in the first round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs defeated the Generals 35-20 last week.

Tates Creek 38, Pulaski County 7: The host Commodores jumped all over the Maroons, building a 24-0 halftime lead on the way to their fourth straight win. Luke Duby tossed five touchdown passes, including two apiece to Elliot Bryant and Miles Thomas.

In the midst of fantastic senior seasons, Duby and Thomas might have played their best games of the year. Duby completed 27 of 40 passes for 537 yards with no interceptions, while Thomas made seven catches for 265 yards. Tates Creek (6-4) piled up 596 yards of offense while holding Pulaski County (3-7) to 132.

Tates Creek hosts Henry Clay next week. The Commodores dominated the Blue Devils 32-0 on Oct. 25.

Ballard 20, Henry Clay 7: Jayden Farmer ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Bluebirds dealt the Blue Devils their tenth straight loss.

DJ VanHorn threw for 115 yards and ran for 81 yards and the lone touchdown for Henry Clay (0-10), which will try to avoid a winless season at Tates Creek next week. Kenton Jackson added 68 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ballard (5-5).

Bardstown 48, Anderson County 14: Brady Clark completed 11 of 14 passes for 205 yards and two TDs as the host Tigers won for the eighth time in nine games. LaDarion Montgomery added 138 rushing yards and a touchdown for Bardstown.

Sam Herrod caught eight passes for 162 yards and a TD for Anderson County (4-6), which turned the ball over three times. LaSteven Cleaver had two sacks and a forced fumble for Bardstown (8-2).

Southwestern 37, Madison Central 6: Tanner Wright rushed for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the host Warriors rolled. Adrien Parks led Madison Central (1-9) with 66 yards on the ground. Zach Holbrook caught the lone touchdown for the Indians.

Oldham County 27, Collins 13: Sam Young ran for 172 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown, and threw for 122 yards and two more scores as the visiting Colonels ran up 418 yards of offense. Joe Lucas completed 16 of 29 passes for 224 yards and two TDs for Collins (2-8). Gabe Vance and Tyler Holvey each caught a touchdown for Oldham County (6-4), which has won three of four.

Shelby County 28, Bullitt East 14: William Davis led a fierce ground attack for the host Rockets, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown. AJ Bradford added 93 yards and two TDs for Shelby County (6-4), which ran for 339 yards as a team while holding the Chargers to 158 total yards. Aeron Adams tossed a 39-yard touchdown to Max Gauthier for Bullitt East (5-5).

Union County 28, Calloway County 0: Corinthian Seales-Portee accounted for three touchdowns as host Union County (5-5) halted a two-game losing skid. It was the third straight loss for Calloway County (1-9).