Where every Ky. high school football team ranks heading into the playoffs
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Trinity (8-2)
93.2
2
2. Male (10-0)
91.7
1
3. Covington Catholic (10-0)
90.8
3
4. Boyle County (10-0)
89.1
4
5. Frederick Douglass (10-0)
88.2
5
6. Johnson Central (10-0)
87.7
7
7. South Oldham (9-1)
86.4
t10
8. Bowling Green (6-3)
86.1
6
9. St. Xavier (6-4)
85.7
8
10. South Warren (9-1)
85.4
13
11. Scott County (9-1)
85.3
9
12. Manual (8-2)
84.8
12
13. North Hardin (10-0)
84.4
t10
14. Highlands (6-4)
82.7
15
15. Mayfield (9-1)
81.6
17
16. Simon Kenton (6-4)
81.4
18
17. Somerset (9-1)
81.3
19
17. Lexington Catholic (6-4)
81.3
20
19. Lexington Christian (9-1)
80.9
25
20. Owensboro (9-1)
80.6
22
21. Central Hardin (8-2)
80.4
16
22. Franklin County (10-0)
80.3
21
23. Ballard (5-5)
80.2
t23
24. Wayne County (8-1)
79.8
NR
25. Louisville Christian (6-4)
79.1
NR
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
78.7
2. Newport Catholic
68.5
3. Paintsville
62.7
4. Country Day
61.8
5. Raceland
60.9
6. Williamsburg
57.2
7. Hazard
55.5
8. Lou. Holy Cross
55.1
9. Campbellsville
48.7
10. Crittenden County
47.0
11. Bethlehem
42.2
12. Ludlow
38.2
13. Frankfort
36.2
14. Pineville
33.0
15. Nicholas County
31.5
16. Lynn Camp
28.4
17. Eminence
26.7
18. Russellville
25.4
19. Bishop Brossart
22.9
20. Phelps
21.9
21. Berea
20.2
22. Fulton County
16.2
23. Bellevue
11.6
24. Dayton
10.0
25. Harlan
9.9
26. Paris
9.5
27. Fort Knox
7.4
28. Betsy Layne
4.0
29. Fairview
1.1
30. Bracken County
0.1
30. Caverna
0.1
30. Fulton City
0.1
30. Sayre
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Mayfield
81.6
2. Somerset
81.3
3. Lexington Christian
80.9
4. Beechwood
74.6
5. Caldwell County
61.8
6. Murray
59.8
7. Danville
57.4
8. Owensboro Catholic
56.8
9. Breathitt County
56.2
10. Lloyd
53.8
11. Shelby Valley
48.4
12. Walton-Verona
47.0
13. Washington County
45.7
14. West Carter
44.5
15. Newport
44.4
16. McLean County
36.9
17. Carroll County
34.2
18. Clinton County
33.8
19. Edmonson County
31.8
20. Monroe County
31.2
21. Middlesboro
29.3
22. Martin County
28.4
23. Leslie County
25.0
24. Hancock County
24.0
25. Todd Central
23.8
26. Cov. Holy Cross
21.4
27. Bath County
21.1
28. Fort Campbell
20.4
29. Green County
15.2
30. Prestonsburg
12.7
31. Metcalfe County
12.0
32. Owen County
9.2
33. Ballard Memorial
8.1
34. Butler County
2.1
35. East Ridge
1.6
36. Gallatin County
0.1
36. Knott Central
0.1
36. Morgan County
0.1
36. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
79.1
2. DeSales
79.0
3. Belfry
78.4
4. Elizabethtown
75.2
5. Ashland Blazer
73.6
5. Glasgow
73.6
7. Bell County
71.6
8. Paducah Tilghman
71.2
9. Russell
70.0
10. Bardstown
68.7
11. Mercer County
66.8
12. Taylor County
66.0
13. LaRue County
50.4
14. Greenup County
49.6
15. Rockcastle County
47.2
16. Fleming County
46.8
17. Trigg County
46.4
18. Union County
44.3
19. Casey County
43.4
20. East Carter
42.7
21. Lawrence County
40.4
22. Pike Central
40.0
23. Western Hills
38.7
24. Mason County
34.7
25. Estill County
34.4
26. Garrard County
30.7
27. Adair County
26.2
28. Henry County
25.9
29. Floyd Central
24.4
30. Powell County
21.5
31. Hart County
20.9
32. Pendleton County
18.4
33. Magoffin County
14.8
34. Thomas Nelson
13.6
35. Webster County
12.0
36. McCreary Central
6.5
37. Jackson County
6.3
38. Lewis County
0.1
38. Nelson County
0.1
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
89.1
2. Johnson Central
87.7
3. Lexington Catholic
81.3
4. Franklin County
80.3
5. Wayne County
79.8
6. Corbin
75.8
7. Central
74.4
8. Madisonville
70.4
9. Hopkinsville
69.2
10. Franklin-Simpson
68.6
11. Waggener
66.3
12. Shelby County
65.0
13. Logan County
59.9
14. Knox Central
59.3
15. Anderson County
58.0
16. Scott High
54.8
17. Harlan County
54.1
18. Moore
51.8
19. Warren East
50.6
20. Lincoln County
49.1
21. Allen County
46.4
22. John Hardin
44.9
23. Holmes
44.3
24. Bourbon County
43.5
25. Rowan County
40.4
25. Spencer County
40.4
27. Clay County
39.0
28. Russell County
36.9
29. Harrison County
36.8
30. Letcher Central
35.6
31. North Oldham
28.8
32. Perry Central
27.3
33. Valley
27.1
34. Calloway County
23.2
35. Warren Central
22.3
36. Marion County
21.0
37. Boyd County
18.4
38. Hopkins Central
9.0
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
90.8
2. Frederick Douglass
88.2
3. South Oldham
86.4
4. Bowling Green
86.1
5. South Warren
85.4
6. Scott County
85.3
7. Highlands
82.7
8. Owensboro
80.6
9. Conner
74.3
10. Pulaski County
71.3
11. Cooper
70.8
12. Southwestern
64.8
13. East Jessamine
61.4
14. Fairdale
59.0
15. Whitley County
57.7
16. Christian County
56.2
17. Madison Southern
56.0
18. North Bullitt
52.6
19. Graves County
52.5
20. North Laurel
50.2
21. Greenwood
50.1
22. Collins
44.3
23. Woodford County
44.2
24. Doss
42.8
25. Bullitt Central
41.4
26. Grayson County
41.1
27. Montgomery County
40.6
28. Boone County
39.1
29. Jeffersontown
34.4
30. South Laurel
34.0
31. Atherton
30.1
32. Grant County
28.3
33. Ohio County
25.8
34. Breckinridge County
25.7
34. Iroquois
25.7
36. Great Crossing
25.6
37. Muhlenberg County
25.1
38. West Jessamine
21.1
39. Seneca
18.9
40. Western
10.3
Class 6A rankings
1. Trinity
93.2
2. Male
91.7
3. St. Xavier
85.7
4. Manual
84.8
5. North Hardin
84.4
6. Simon Kenton
81.4
7. Central Hardin
80.4
8. Ballard
80.2
9. Fern Creek
78.1
10. Tates Creek
75.7
11. McCracken County
72.4
12. Butler
71.3
13. Henderson County
69.5
14. Ryle
68.9
15. Clark County
65.5
16. Oldham County
65.1
17. Dixie Heights
64.8
18. Meade County
61.6
19. Henry Clay
58.5
19. Lafayette
58.5
21. Eastern
57.7
22. Daviess County
56.5
23. Bullitt East
55.4
23. Pleasure Ridge Park
55.4
25. Bryan Station
55.0
26. Apollo
53.2
27. Campbell County
52.9
27. Paul Dunbar
52.9
29. Madison Central
52.0
30. Barren County
38.2
31. Southern
35.3
32. Marshall County
26.9
