Where every Ky. high school football team ranks heading into the playoffs

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Trinity (8-2)

93.2

2

2. Male (10-0)

91.7

1

3. Covington Catholic (10-0)

90.8

3

4. Boyle County (10-0)

89.1

4

5. Frederick Douglass (10-0)

88.2

5

6. Johnson Central (10-0)

87.7

7

7. South Oldham (9-1)

86.4

t10

8. Bowling Green (6-3)

86.1

6

9. St. Xavier (6-4)

85.7

8

10. South Warren (9-1)

85.4

13

11. Scott County (9-1)

85.3

9

12. Manual (8-2)

84.8

12

13. North Hardin (10-0)

84.4

t10

14. Highlands (6-4)

82.7

15

15. Mayfield (9-1)

81.6

17

16. Simon Kenton (6-4)

81.4

18

17. Somerset (9-1)

81.3

19

17. Lexington Catholic (6-4)

81.3

20

19. Lexington Christian (9-1)

80.9

25

20. Owensboro (9-1)

80.6

22

21. Central Hardin (8-2)

80.4

16

22. Franklin County (10-0)

80.3

21

23. Ballard (5-5)

80.2

t23

24. Wayne County (8-1)

79.8

NR

25. Louisville Christian (6-4)

79.1

NR

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

78.7

2. Newport Catholic

68.5

3. Paintsville

62.7

4. Country Day

61.8

5. Raceland

60.9

6. Williamsburg

57.2

7. Hazard

55.5

8. Lou. Holy Cross

55.1

9. Campbellsville

48.7

10. Crittenden County

47.0

11. Bethlehem

42.2

12. Ludlow

38.2

13. Frankfort

36.2

14. Pineville

33.0

15. Nicholas County

31.5

16. Lynn Camp

28.4

17. Eminence

26.7

18. Russellville

25.4

19. Bishop Brossart

22.9

20. Phelps

21.9

21. Berea

20.2

22. Fulton County

16.2

23. Bellevue

11.6

24. Dayton

10.0

25. Harlan

9.9

26. Paris

9.5

27. Fort Knox

7.4

28. Betsy Layne

4.0

29. Fairview

1.1

30. Bracken County

0.1

30. Caverna

0.1

30. Fulton City

0.1

30. Sayre

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Mayfield

81.6

2. Somerset

81.3

3. Lexington Christian

80.9

4. Beechwood

74.6

5. Caldwell County

61.8

6. Murray

59.8

7. Danville

57.4

8. Owensboro Catholic

56.8

9. Breathitt County

56.2

10. Lloyd

53.8

11. Shelby Valley

48.4

12. Walton-Verona

47.0

13. Washington County

45.7

14. West Carter

44.5

15. Newport

44.4

16. McLean County

36.9

17. Carroll County

34.2

18. Clinton County

33.8

19. Edmonson County

31.8

20. Monroe County

31.2

21. Middlesboro

29.3

22. Martin County

28.4

23. Leslie County

25.0

24. Hancock County

24.0

25. Todd Central

23.8

26. Cov. Holy Cross

21.4

27. Bath County

21.1

28. Fort Campbell

20.4

29. Green County

15.2

30. Prestonsburg

12.7

31. Metcalfe County

12.0

32. Owen County

9.2

33. Ballard Memorial

8.1

34. Butler County

2.1

35. East Ridge

1.6

36. Gallatin County

0.1

36. Knott Central

0.1

36. Morgan County

0.1

36. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

79.1

2. DeSales

79.0

3. Belfry

78.4

4. Elizabethtown

75.2

5. Ashland Blazer

73.6

5. Glasgow

73.6

7. Bell County

71.6

8. Paducah Tilghman

71.2

9. Russell

70.0

10. Bardstown

68.7

11. Mercer County

66.8

12. Taylor County

66.0

13. LaRue County

50.4

14. Greenup County

49.6

15. Rockcastle County

47.2

16. Fleming County

46.8

17. Trigg County

46.4

18. Union County

44.3

19. Casey County

43.4

20. East Carter

42.7

21. Lawrence County

40.4

22. Pike Central

40.0

23. Western Hills

38.7

24. Mason County

34.7

25. Estill County

34.4

26. Garrard County

30.7

27. Adair County

26.2

28. Henry County

25.9

29. Floyd Central

24.4

30. Powell County

21.5

31. Hart County

20.9

32. Pendleton County

18.4

33. Magoffin County

14.8

34. Thomas Nelson

13.6

35. Webster County

12.0

36. McCreary Central

6.5

37. Jackson County

6.3

38. Lewis County

0.1

38. Nelson County

0.1

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

89.1

2. Johnson Central

87.7

3. Lexington Catholic

81.3

4. Franklin County

80.3

5. Wayne County

79.8

6. Corbin

75.8

7. Central

74.4

8. Madisonville

70.4

9. Hopkinsville

69.2

10. Franklin-Simpson

68.6

11. Waggener

66.3

12. Shelby County

65.0

13. Logan County

59.9

14. Knox Central

59.3

15. Anderson County

58.0

16. Scott High

54.8

17. Harlan County

54.1

18. Moore

51.8

19. Warren East

50.6

20. Lincoln County

49.1

21. Allen County

46.4

22. John Hardin

44.9

23. Holmes

44.3

24. Bourbon County

43.5

25. Rowan County

40.4

25. Spencer County

40.4

27. Clay County

39.0

28. Russell County

36.9

29. Harrison County

36.8

30. Letcher Central

35.6

31. North Oldham

28.8

32. Perry Central

27.3

33. Valley

27.1

34. Calloway County

23.2

35. Warren Central

22.3

36. Marion County

21.0

37. Boyd County

18.4

38. Hopkins Central

9.0

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

90.8

2. Frederick Douglass

88.2

3. South Oldham

86.4

4. Bowling Green

86.1

5. South Warren

85.4

6. Scott County

85.3

7. Highlands

82.7

8. Owensboro

80.6

9. Conner

74.3

10. Pulaski County

71.3

11. Cooper

70.8

12. Southwestern

64.8

13. East Jessamine

61.4

14. Fairdale

59.0

15. Whitley County

57.7

16. Christian County

56.2

17. Madison Southern

56.0

18. North Bullitt

52.6

19. Graves County

52.5

20. North Laurel

50.2

21. Greenwood

50.1

22. Collins

44.3

23. Woodford County

44.2

24. Doss

42.8

25. Bullitt Central

41.4

26. Grayson County

41.1

27. Montgomery County

40.6

28. Boone County

39.1

29. Jeffersontown

34.4

30. South Laurel

34.0

31. Atherton

30.1

32. Grant County

28.3

33. Ohio County

25.8

34. Breckinridge County

25.7

34. Iroquois

25.7

36. Great Crossing

25.6

37. Muhlenberg County

25.1

38. West Jessamine

21.1

39. Seneca

18.9

40. Western

10.3

Class 6A rankings

1. Trinity

93.2

2. Male

91.7

3. St. Xavier

85.7

4. Manual

84.8

5. North Hardin

84.4

6. Simon Kenton

81.4

7. Central Hardin

80.4

8. Ballard

80.2

9. Fern Creek

78.1

10. Tates Creek

75.7

11. McCracken County

72.4

12. Butler

71.3

13. Henderson County

69.5

14. Ryle

68.9

15. Clark County

65.5

16. Oldham County

65.1

17. Dixie Heights

64.8

18. Meade County

61.6

19. Henry Clay

58.5

19. Lafayette

58.5

21. Eastern

57.7

22. Daviess County

56.5

23. Bullitt East

55.4

23. Pleasure Ridge Park

55.4

25. Bryan Station

55.0

26. Apollo

53.2

27. Campbell County

52.9

27. Paul Dunbar

52.9

29. Madison Central

52.0

30. Barren County

38.2

31. Southern

35.3

32. Marshall County

26.9

