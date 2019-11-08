Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs are underway.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

This week’s PrepSpin game

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) will begin the night at Paul Laurence Dunbar as they take on Lafayette beginning at 6:30 p.m., then head to Lexington Catholic’s first half against Bourbon County and finally will join photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) at Lexington Christian for the second half of their game against Washington County.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 11’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Nate Kaiser of Grant County, who had 296 yards, and five TDs rushing.

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Washington County at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Sports)

Bryan Station at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Anderson County at Boyle County (Boyle County Sports)

Atherton at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Southwestern at Pulaski County (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Danville at Somerset (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Greenwood at South Warren, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Betsy Layne at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Woodford County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

RADIO STREAMING

Bourbon County at Lexington Catholic, 6:15 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Washington County at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Danville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)

Anderson County at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Danville at Somerset (Danville broadcast), 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Frankfort at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Collins at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Madison Central at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Greenup County at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

East Carter at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Betsy Layne at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Estill County at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Letcher County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (Belfry broadcast) (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Calloway County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Christian County at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Apollo at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (MC broadcast) (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Bracken County at Nicholas County, 7 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Cooper at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

