Who wins the Somerset-LCA rematch? Predictions for every Class 2A district title.

It’s district championship week in the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl featuring some Kroger Field worthy games in just the second round of the playoffs.

They start handing out trophies this week and each week until the biggest trophy gets awarded in December.

Class 2A definitely has one of those state-title worthy games as No. 3 Somerset returns to face No. 1 Lexington Christian. Their regular-season game was decided by one point after LCA executed a two-point conversion in the final minutes.

Adding to the drama: each of this week’s Class 2A games is a rematch from the regular season, meaning some teams might have held something back and some teams will be looking for payback at the season’s most critical juncture.

Here’s an expanded look at the 4th District championship, plus a quick summary of the rest of Friday’s Class 2A slate with predictions. All rankings are according to the final week KHSAA RPI which will be used to seed the next round.

Featured matchup

4th District: No. 3 Somerset (10-1) at No. 1 Lexington Christian (10-1).

Last time: Host LCA won 35-34 on Oct. 18.

Why Somerset will win: No fear. The Briar Jumpers led LCA twice in the fourth quarter in a game where both teams saw the nerves shake out after halftime. Kentucky recruiting target Kaiya Sheron threw for 272 yards and two TDs and Somerset’s running back corps generated 166 yards to keep LCA’s defense honest. They hit big plays. They sustained drives. The game basically came down to who would have the last clutch moment. It will again.

Why LCA will win: Experience. There are a few reasons why the Eagles keep pulling out close games over top opponents: senior QB Jayden Barnhardt, senior wideout DeAirious Smith and senior linebacker Drew Long to name some. And they play for a first-year head coach, Doug Charles, who’s shown he’s willing to put the game in their hands in big moments with daring play calls late. That faith resulted in huge wins over Lexington Catholic and Somerset. Smith leads the state in receiving yards and has 18 TDs. Barnhardt quietly ranks ninth in passing with 2,682 yards and 31 TDs on top of being a willing run threat with 536 yards and eight scores.

@HLpreps pick: Lexington Christian.

The rest of the field

1st District: No. 8 Murray (8-3) at No. 2 Mayfield (10-1).

Last time: Host Mayfield won 41-6 on Oct. 25.

@HLpreps pick: Mayfield.

2nd District: No. 17 McLean County (7-4) at No. 6 Owensboro Catholic (9-2).

Last time: Visiting Owensboro Catholic won 55-21.

@HLpreps pick: Owensboro Catholic.

3rd District: No. 22 Clinton County (7-3) at No. 28 Edmonson County (5-6).

Last time: Visiting Edmonson County won 13-0.

@HLpreps pick: Clinton County.

5th District: No. 30 Owen County (4-7) at No. 18 Walton-Verona (7-4).

Last time: Host Walton-Verona won 49-19 on Oct. 11.

@HLpreps pick: Walton-Verona.

6th District: No. 11 Newport (8-3) at No. 7 Beechwood (6-5).

Last time: Host Beechwood won 38-0.

@HLpreps pick: Beechwood.

7th District: No. 14 Middlesboro (8-3) at No. 5 Breathitt County (11-0).

Last time: Visiting Breathitt won 57-7.

@HLpreps pick: Breathitt County.

8th District: No. 9 Shelby Valley (9-2) at No. 12 West Carter (8-3).

Last time: Host West Carter won 33-7.

@HLpreps pick: West Carter